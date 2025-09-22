Skoda Kodiaq Lounge 5-Seater Variant Launched, Priced At 39.99 Lakh

The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is the new base variant sitting below the Sportline and L&K

Gets new single-tone 18-inch alloy wheels, 3 colour options and no chrome highlights.

Has a new grey fabric upholstery and a larger boot due to the lack of third row.

Features include panoramic sunroof, wireless smartphone charger, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system.

The 2-litre turbo-petrol engine makes 204PS and 320NM.

Kodiaq range now starts at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Skoda has launched a new entry-level variant for its flagship SUV, the Kodiaq, called the ‘Lounge’ at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The new variant sits below the previous entry-level Sportline variant and can be had only as a 5 seater. It also now gets a fabric upholstery and a slightly shorter equipment list. Here is everything you need to know about the Kodiaq Lounge:

Price

The Skoda Kodiaq Lounge is priced at Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s a look at the variant-wise prices of the Kodiaq:

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Lounge Rs 39.99 lakh Sportline Rs 43.79 lakh Laurin & Klement Rs 45.96 lakh

As seen in table above, the Lounge is Rs 3.8 lakh more affordable than the Sportline variant.

Exterior

The exterior of the Skoda Lounge has not had major changes. However, you can recognise that the Lounge variant is an entry-level variant in a few ways. The main give away is that It rides on new 18-inch alloy wheels with a single-tone silver finish. There is no variant badging on the fenders and certain chrome-finished elements from the top-spec Laurin & Klement variant like the grille border are now finished in silver.

The Kodiaq Lounge gets 3 exterior paint options to choose from namely: Moon White, Magic Black and Graphite Grey.

Interior

Note: Top-end variant images used for representational purposes.

Inside, the Kodiaq Lounge is draped in a grey fabric-suede upholstery. Being a 5 seater, boot space has also increased from 281-litres to 786-litres. Besides this, the interior design remains identical to the higher variants with a free-standing touchscreen infotainment system taking the centre stage and physical knobs that can multifunction for climate control just below.

Features

In terms of features, the new variant packs a smaller 10.4-inch infotainment system (instead of the higher variant’s 12.9-inch unit) paired to a 100W 9-speaker sound system. It also gets 3-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, wireless chargers for two smartphones, auto-dimming outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs), sliding and reclining second row seats, rear sunblinds and cruise control as part of its equipment list.

Compared to the top-spec Laurin & Klement, it loses out on powered adjustment for the co-driver seat and ventilation plus massaging functionality for both front seats. Gesture control for the powered tailgate has also been omitted.

Safety wise, there is no major compromise as it continues to get 9 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold assist, and electronic parking brake with auto hold. The only compromise here is that the 360 degree camera has been swapped for a rear parking camera and it doesn’t get driver drowsiness detection.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Kodiaq Lounge remains identical and is powered by a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine making 204PS and 320NM which can be had with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission with all wheel drive.

Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 7-speed dual-clutch automatic Peak Power (PS) 204 PS Peak Torque (NM) 320 NM Fuel Efficiency (ARAI claimed) 14.86 km/l

Rivals

This variant of the Skoda Kodiaq goes up against other SUVs such as the Hyundai Tucson, Volkswagen Tiguan and the Jeep Meridian.

