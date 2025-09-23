Toyota Cars New Prices After GST Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here
Modified On Sep 23, 2025 08:02 PM By Dipan
Among all the models offered by Toyota in India, it is the Fortuner that gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 3.34 lakh
The new GST 2.0 regime has been enforced in India, and prices of almost all commodities have seen a change, including cars, which now cost less than before across all segments. Carmakers are acting proactively to address these changes and have been releasing new prices for their models. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Toyota, which has levied huge price cuts on popular models like Glanza, Rumion, Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner. Here are the details:
Toyota Glanza
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Glanza E
|
Rs 6,99,000
|
Rs 6,39,300
|
Rs 59,700
|
Glanza G
|
Rs 8,90,000
|
Rs 8,14,100
|
Rs 75,900
|
Glanza G AMT
|
Rs 9,45,000
|
Rs 8,64,400
|
Rs 80,600
|
Glanza G CNG
|
Rs 9,80,000
|
Rs 8,96,400
|
Rs 83,600
|
Glanza S
|
Rs 7,91,000
|
Rs 7,23,500
|
Rs 67,500
|
Glanza S AMT
|
Rs 8,46,000
|
Rs 7,73,800
|
Rs 72,200
|
Glanza S CNG
|
Rs 8,81,000
|
Rs 8,05,800
|
Rs 75,200
|
Glanza V
|
Rs 9,82,000
|
Rs 8,98,200
|
Rs 83,800
|
Glanza V AMT
|
Rs 9,99,900
|
Rs 9,14,600
|
Rs 85,300
- The top-of-the-line V AMT variant of the Glanza receives the maximum discount of up to Rs 85,300.
-
Prices of other variants have gone down by over 50,000 as well.
-
The Glanza comes with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (89 PS/113 Nm) and can also be had with a CNG option (77.5 PS/98.5 Nm).
Toyota Taisor
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Taisor E
|
Rs 7,88,500
|
Rs 7,21,200
|
Rs 67,300
|
Taisor E CNG
|
Rs 8,86,500
|
Rs 8,10,900
|
Rs 75,600
|
Taisor G Turbo
|
Rs 10,70,500
|
Rs 9,79,200
|
Rs 91,300
|
Taisor G Turbo AT
|
Rs 12,10,500
|
Rs 11,07,200
|
Rs 1,03,300
|
Taisor S
|
Rs 8,74,500
|
Rs 7,99,900
|
Rs 74,600
|
Taisor S AMT
|
Rs 9,32,500
|
Rs 8,52,900
|
Rs 79,600
|
Taisor S Plus
|
Rs 9,10,500
|
Rs 8,32,800
|
Rs 77,700
|
Taisor S Plus AMT
|
Rs 9,68,500
|
Rs 8,85,900
|
Rs 82,600
|
Taisor V Turbo
|
Rs 11,62,500
|
Rs 10,63,300
|
Rs 99,200
|
Taisor V Turbo Dual Tone
|
Rs 11,78,500
|
Rs 10,77,900
|
Rs 1,00,600
|
Taisor V Turbo AT
|
Rs 13,02,500
|
Rs 11,91,400
|
Rs 1,11,100
|
Taisor V Turbo AT Dual Tone
|
Rs 13,18,500
|
Rs 12,06,000
|
Rs 1,12,500
- Like the Glanza, the Taisor’s top-spec V Turbo AT, with a dual-tone paint finish, gets the maximum discount in the crossover’s range.
-
Prices of all the other V variants and the G Turbo AT have also fallen by over Rs 1 lakh.
-
The Taisor comes with the same petrol and CNG engine options as the Glanza, but additionally packs in a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 100 PS and 148 Nm.
Toyota Rumion
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Rumion G
|
Rs 11,97,500
|
Rs 11,56,200
|
Rs 41,300
|
Rumion G AT
|
Rs 13,37,500
|
Rs 12,91,300
|
Rs 46,200
|
Rumion S
|
Rs 10,81,500
|
Rs 10,44,200
|
Rs 37,300
|
Rumion S AT
|
Rs 12,31,500
|
Rs 11,89,000
|
Rs 42,500
|
Rumion S CNG
|
Rs 11,76,500
|
Rs 11,35,900
|
Rs 40,600
|
Rumion V
|
Rs 12,70,500
|
Rs 12,26,600
|
Rs 43,900
|
Rumion V AT
|
Rs 14,10,500
|
Rs 13,61,800
|
Rs 48,700
- The Toyota Rumion’s V AT variant gets the biggest price cut in the MPV’s range by Rs 48.700.
-
Other variants’ prices, except the S MT, have also gone down by more than Rs 40,000.
-
The Rumion packs in a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (103 PS/137 Nm), which can also be paired with a CNG option (88 PS/121.5 Nm).
Toyota Hyryder
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Hyryder E
|
Rs 11,34,000
|
Rs 10,94,800
|
Rs 39,200
|
Hyryder G Opt
|
Rs 14,74,000
|
Rs 14,23,100
|
Rs 50,900
|
Hyryder G Opt AT
|
Rs 15,94,000
|
Rs 15,39,000
|
Rs 55,000
|
Hyryder G Opt HYBRID
|
Rs 18,84,000
|
Rs 18,44,400
|
Rs 39,600
|
Hyryder G Opt HYBRID Dual Tone
|
Rs 19,04,000
|
Rs 18,63,700
|
Rs 40,300
|
Hyryder G CNG
|
Rs 15,84,000
|
Rs 15,29,300
|
Rs 54,700
|
Hyryder S
|
Rs 12,91,000
|
Rs 12,46,400
|
Rs 44,600
|
Hyryder S AT
|
Rs 14,11,000
|
Rs 13,62,300
|
Rs 48,700
|
Hyryder S CNG
|
Rs 13,81,000
|
Rs 13,33,300
|
Rs 47,700
|
Hyryder S HYBRID
|
Rs 16,81,000
|
Rs 16,45,700
|
Rs 35,300
|
Hyryder V
|
Rs 16,29,000
|
Rs 15,72,800
|
Rs 56,200
|
Hyryder V Dual Tone
|
Rs 16,49,000
|
Rs 15,92,000
|
Rs 57,000
|
Hyryder V AT
|
Rs 17,49,000
|
Rs 16,88,600
|
Rs 60,400
|
Hyryder V Dual Tone AT
|
Rs 17,69,000
|
Rs 17,07,900
|
Rs 61,100
|
Hyryder V AWD AT
|
Rs 18,94,000
|
Rs 18,28,600
|
Rs 65,400
|
Hyryder V AWD Dual Tone AT
|
Rs 19,14,000
|
Rs 18,47,900
|
Rs 66,100
|
Hyryder V HYBRID
|
Rs 19,99,000
|
Rs 19,57,000
|
Rs 42,000
|
Hyryder V HYBRID Dual Tone
|
Rs 20,19,000
|
Rs 19,76,300
|
Rs 42,700
-
Unlike the previous Toyota cars, which get the biggest price cuts in their top-spec variants, the Hyryder’s mid-spec V AWD AT with a dual-tone theme gets a price drop of Rs 66,100, which is the highest in the compact SUV’s range.
-
Except for this, it is only the V AT trim that has a price decrease of over Rs 60,000.
-
The Hyryder comes with the same naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options as the Rumion, but also features a strong hybrid petrol engine (116 PS).
Toyota Innova Crysta
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 8Str
|
Rs 19,99,000
|
Rs 18,65,700
|
Rs 1,33,300
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 7Str
|
Rs 20,08,500
|
Rs 18,65,700
|
Rs 1,42,800
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 8Str
|
Rs 21,76,000
|
Rs 20,30,900
|
Rs 1,45,100
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 7Str
|
Rs 21,71,000
|
Rs 20,26,200
|
Rs 1,44,800
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 8Str
|
Rs 25,45,000
|
Rs 23,75,300
|
Rs 1,69,700
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 7Str
|
Rs 25,40,000
|
Rs 23,70.600
|
Rs 1.69,400
|
Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7Str
|
Rs 27,08,000
|
Rs 25,27,400
|
Rs 1,80,600
- Customers of the Toyota Innova Crysta can get discounts of up to Rs 1.81 lakh, which is applicable on the fully-loaded ZX 7-seater variant.
-
The Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine that puts out 150 PS and 343 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.
Toyota Innova Hycross
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Innova Hycross G Fleet 7STR
|
Rs 19,19,500
|
Rs 18,15,700
|
Rs 1,03,800
|
Innova Hycross G Fleet 8STR
|
Rs 19,24,500
|
Rs 18,20,400
|
Rs 1,04,100
|
Innova Hycross GX 7STR
|
Rs 19,94,000
|
Rs 18,86,200
|
Rs 1,07,800
|
Innova Hycross GX 8STR
|
Rs 19,99,000
|
Rs 18,90,900
|
Rs 1,08,100
|
Innova Hycross GX (O) 7STR
|
Rs 21,41,000
|
Rs 20,25,200
|
Rs 1,15,800
|
Innova Hycross GX (O) 8STR
|
Rs 21,27,000
|
Rs 20,12,000
|
Rs 1,15,000
|
Innova Hycross VX 7STR Hybrid
|
Rs 26,46,000
|
Rs 25,90,400
|
Rs 55,600
|
Innova Hycross VX 8STR Hybrid
|
Rs 26,51,000
|
Rs 25,95,300
|
Rs 55,700
|
Innova Hycross VX(O) 7STR Hybrid
|
Rs 28,44,000
|
Rs 27,84,300
|
Rs 59,700
|
Innova Hycross VX(O) 8STR Hybrid
|
Rs 28,49,000
|
Rs 27,89,200
|
Rs 59,800
|
Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid
|
Rs 30,85,000
|
Rs 30,20,200
|
Rs 64,800
|
Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid
|
Rs 31,49,000
|
Rs 30,82,900
|
Rs 66,100
-
The GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross, which comes in both 7- and 8-seater layouts, get the maximum discounts in the MPV’s lineup.
-
The GX variants and G Fleet trims are carrying discounts of over Rs 1 lakh due to the new GST rates.
-
If you opt for the hybrid variants, then the maximum benefits are up to Rs 66,100.
-
The Innova Hycross features a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (173 PS/204 Nm) and a 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 183 PS.
Toyota Hilux
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Hilux STD
|
Rs 30,40,000
|
Rs 28,02,400
|
Rs 2,37,600
|
Hilux High
|
Rs 37,15,000
|
Rs 34,67,300
|
Rs 2,47,700
|
Hilux High AT
|
Rs 37,90,000
|
Rs 35,37,300
|
Rs 2,52,700
-
The High AT, which is the most premium variant of the Hilux, gets a discount of over Rs 2.50 lakh.
-
The Hilux comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 204 PS and up to 500 Nm.
Toyota Fortuner
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Fortuner 4X2 Petrol AT
|
Rs 36,05,000
|
Rs 33,64,600
|
Rs 2,40,400
|
Fortuner 4X2 Diesel
|
Rs 36,73,000
|
Rs 34,28,100
|
Rs 2,44,900
|
Fortuner 4X2 Diesel AT
|
Rs 39,01,000
|
Rs 36,40,900
|
Rs 2,60,100
|
Fortuner 4X4 Diesel
|
Rs 40,83,000
|
Rs 38,10,800
|
Rs 2,72,200
|
Fortuner GR S 4X4 Diesel AT
|
Rs 52,34,000
|
Rs 48,85,000
|
Rs 3,49,000
|
Fortuner Neo Drive
|
Rs 44,87,000
|
Rs 41,73,800
|
Rs 3,13,200
-
The sportier-looking GR S trim of the Fortuner gets the biggest price drop in the Fortuner range by up to Rs 3.49 lakh.
-
The recently launched Fortuner Neo Drive variant, which gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, has seen a price drop of Rs 3.13 lakh.
-
The petrol variant has gone down by Rs 2.40 lakh.
-
The Fortuner gets the same diesel engine as the Hilux and packs in a 166 PS 2.7-litre turbo-petrol engine and the aforementioned mild-hybrid diesel option.
Toyota Fortuner Legender
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Fortuner Legender 4x2 AT
|
Rs 44,51,000
|
Rs 41,54,200
|
Rs 2,96,800
|
Fortuner Legender 4x4
|
Rs 46,76,000
|
Rs 43,64,200
|
Rs 3,11,800
|
Fortuner Legender Neo Drive
|
Rs 50,09,000
|
Rs 46,75,000
|
Rs 3,34,000
- The Neo Drive version of the Legender has seen the biggest price drop for the SUV by Rs 3.34 lakh.
-
The Legender gets the diesel and diesel mild-hybrid options as the Fortuner, but is not offered with the petrol option.
Toyota Camry
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Camry Sprint Edition
|
Rs 48,50,000
|
Rs 47,48,200
|
Rs 1,01,800
|
Camry Elegance
|
Rs 48,50,000
|
Rs 47,48,200
|
Rs 1,01,800
- The Camry is available in two variants, both of which get a flat discount of Rs 1.02 lakh.
-
The Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 230 PS and 221 Nm (combined).
Toyota Vellfire
|
Variant
|
Old Ex-showroom Price
|
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
|
Difference
|
Vellfire Hi
|
Rs 1,22,30,000
|
Rs 1,19,73,400
|
Rs 2,56,600
|
Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge
|
Rs 1,32,50,000
|
Rs 1,29,72,000
|
Rs 2,78,000
-
The Vellfire premium MPV also gets a price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh with the top-spec Executive Lounge trim.
-
It is powered by the same engine option as the Camry sedan, but with lesser power figures at 193 PS.
Changes In GST Rates
Here’s how the GST rates have changed across the Toyota lineup:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)
|
40%
|
5%
|
SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)
|
Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)
|
40%
|
10%
Which Toyota car amongst these will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.
