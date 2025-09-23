All
    Toyota Cars New Prices After GST Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

    Modified On Sep 23, 2025 08:02 PM By Dipan

    4.1K Views
    Among all the models offered by Toyota in India, it is the Fortuner that gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 3.34 lakh

    Toyota prices after GST cut

    The new GST 2.0 regime has been enforced in India, and prices of almost all commodities have seen a change, including cars, which now cost less than before across all segments. Carmakers are acting proactively to address these changes and have been releasing new prices for their models. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Toyota, which has levied huge price cuts on popular models like Glanza, Rumion, Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner. Here are the details:

    Toyota Glanza

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Glanza E

    Rs 6,99,000

    Rs 6,39,300

    Rs 59,700

    Glanza G

    Rs 8,90,000

    Rs 8,14,100

    Rs 75,900

    Glanza G AMT

    Rs 9,45,000

    Rs 8,64,400

    Rs 80,600

    Glanza G CNG

    Rs 9,80,000

    Rs 8,96,400

    Rs 83,600

    Glanza S

    Rs 7,91,000

    Rs 7,23,500

    Rs 67,500

    Glanza S AMT

    Rs 8,46,000

    Rs 7,73,800

    Rs 72,200

    Glanza S CNG

    Rs 8,81,000

    Rs 8,05,800

    Rs 75,200

    Glanza V

    Rs 9,82,000

    Rs 8,98,200

    Rs 83,800

    Glanza V AMT

    Rs 9,99,900

    Rs 9,14,600

    Rs 85,300
    •  The top-of-the-line V AMT variant of the Glanza receives the maximum discount of up to Rs 85,300.

    • Prices of other variants have gone down by over 50,000 as well.

    • The Glanza comes with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (89 PS/113 Nm) and can also be had with a CNG option (77.5 PS/98.5 Nm).

    Toyota Taisor

    Toyota Taisor

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Taisor E

    Rs 7,88,500

    Rs 7,21,200

    Rs 67,300

    Taisor E CNG

    Rs 8,86,500

    Rs 8,10,900

    Rs 75,600

    Taisor G Turbo

    Rs 10,70,500

    Rs 9,79,200

    Rs 91,300

    Taisor G Turbo AT

    Rs 12,10,500

    Rs 11,07,200

    Rs 1,03,300

    Taisor S

    Rs 8,74,500

    Rs 7,99,900

    Rs 74,600

    Taisor S AMT

    Rs 9,32,500

    Rs 8,52,900

    Rs 79,600

    Taisor S Plus

    Rs 9,10,500

    Rs 8,32,800

    Rs 77,700

    Taisor S Plus AMT

    Rs 9,68,500

    Rs 8,85,900

    Rs 82,600

    Taisor V Turbo

    Rs 11,62,500

    Rs 10,63,300

    Rs 99,200

    Taisor V Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 11,78,500

    Rs 10,77,900

    Rs 1,00,600

    Taisor V Turbo AT

    Rs 13,02,500

    Rs 11,91,400

    Rs 1,11,100

    Taisor V Turbo AT Dual Tone

    Rs 13,18,500

    Rs 12,06,000

    Rs 1,12,500
    •  Like the Glanza, the Taisor’s top-spec V Turbo AT, with a dual-tone paint finish, gets the maximum discount in the crossover’s range.

    • Prices of all the other V variants and the G Turbo AT have also fallen by over Rs 1 lakh.

    • The Taisor comes with the same petrol and CNG engine options as the Glanza, but additionally packs in a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 100 PS and 148 Nm.

    Toyota Rumion

    Toyota Rumion

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Rumion G

    Rs 11,97,500

    Rs 11,56,200

    Rs 41,300

    Rumion G AT

    Rs 13,37,500

    Rs 12,91,300

    Rs 46,200

    Rumion S

    Rs 10,81,500

    Rs 10,44,200

    Rs 37,300

    Rumion S AT

    Rs 12,31,500

    Rs 11,89,000

    Rs 42,500

    Rumion S CNG

    Rs 11,76,500

    Rs 11,35,900

    Rs 40,600

    Rumion V

    Rs 12,70,500

    Rs 12,26,600

    Rs 43,900

    Rumion V AT

    Rs 14,10,500

    Rs 13,61,800

    Rs 48,700
    •  The Toyota Rumion’s V AT variant gets the biggest price cut in the MPV’s range by Rs 48.700.

    • Other variants’ prices, except the S MT, have also gone down by more than Rs 40,000.

    • The Rumion packs in a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (103 PS/137 Nm), which can also be paired with a CNG option (88 PS/121.5 Nm).

    Toyota Hyryder

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Hyryder E

    Rs 11,34,000

    Rs 10,94,800

    Rs 39,200

    Hyryder G Opt

    Rs 14,74,000

    Rs 14,23,100

    Rs 50,900

    Hyryder G Opt AT

    Rs 15,94,000

    Rs 15,39,000

    Rs 55,000

    Hyryder G Opt HYBRID

    Rs 18,84,000

    Rs 18,44,400

    Rs 39,600

    Hyryder G Opt HYBRID Dual Tone

    Rs 19,04,000

    Rs 18,63,700

    Rs 40,300

    Hyryder G CNG

    Rs 15,84,000

    Rs 15,29,300

    Rs 54,700

    Hyryder S

    Rs 12,91,000

    Rs 12,46,400

    Rs 44,600

    Hyryder S AT

    Rs 14,11,000

    Rs 13,62,300

    Rs 48,700

    Hyryder S CNG

    Rs 13,81,000

    Rs 13,33,300

    Rs 47,700

    Hyryder S HYBRID

    Rs 16,81,000

    Rs 16,45,700

    Rs 35,300

    Hyryder V

    Rs 16,29,000

    Rs 15,72,800

    Rs 56,200

    Hyryder V Dual Tone

    Rs 16,49,000

    Rs 15,92,000

    Rs 57,000

    Hyryder V AT

    Rs 17,49,000

    Rs 16,88,600

    Rs 60,400

    Hyryder V Dual Tone AT

    Rs 17,69,000

    Rs 17,07,900

    Rs 61,100

    Hyryder V AWD AT

    Rs 18,94,000

    Rs 18,28,600

    Rs 65,400

    Hyryder V AWD Dual Tone AT

    Rs 19,14,000

    Rs 18,47,900

    Rs 66,100

    Hyryder V HYBRID

    Rs 19,99,000

    Rs 19,57,000

    Rs 42,000

    Hyryder V HYBRID Dual Tone

    Rs 20,19,000

    Rs 19,76,300

    Rs 42,700

    • Unlike the previous Toyota cars, which get the biggest price cuts in their top-spec variants, the Hyryder’s mid-spec V AWD AT with a dual-tone theme gets a price drop of Rs 66,100, which is the highest in the compact SUV’s range.

    • Except for this, it is only the V AT trim that has a price decrease of over Rs 60,000.

    • The Hyryder comes with the same naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options as the Rumion, but also features a strong hybrid petrol engine (116 PS).

    Toyota Innova Crysta

    Toyota Innova Crysta Front Shot

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 8Str

    Rs 19,99,000

    Rs 18,65,700

    Rs 1,33,300

    Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 7Str

    Rs 20,08,500

    Rs 18,65,700

    Rs 1,42,800

    Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 8Str

    Rs 21,76,000

    Rs 20,30,900

    Rs 1,45,100

    Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 7Str

    Rs 21,71,000

    Rs 20,26,200

    Rs 1,44,800

    Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 8Str

    Rs 25,45,000

    Rs 23,75,300

    Rs 1,69,700

    Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 7Str

    Rs 25,40,000

    Rs 23,70.600

    Rs 1.69,400

    Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7Str

    Rs 27,08,000

    Rs 25,27,400

    Rs 1,80,600
    •  Customers of the Toyota Innova Crysta can get discounts of up to Rs 1.81 lakh, which is applicable on the fully-loaded ZX 7-seater variant.

    • The Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine that puts out 150 PS and 343 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

    Toyota Innova Hycross

    Toyota Innova Hycross driving

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Innova Hycross G Fleet 7STR

    Rs 19,19,500

    Rs 18,15,700

    Rs 1,03,800

    Innova Hycross G Fleet 8STR

    Rs 19,24,500

    Rs 18,20,400

    Rs 1,04,100

    Innova Hycross GX 7STR

    Rs 19,94,000

    Rs 18,86,200

    Rs 1,07,800

    Innova Hycross GX 8STR

    Rs 19,99,000

    Rs 18,90,900

    Rs 1,08,100

    Innova Hycross GX (O) 7STR

    Rs 21,41,000

    Rs 20,25,200

    Rs 1,15,800

    Innova Hycross GX (O) 8STR

    Rs 21,27,000

    Rs 20,12,000

    Rs 1,15,000

    Innova Hycross VX 7STR Hybrid

    Rs 26,46,000

    Rs 25,90,400

    Rs 55,600

    Innova Hycross VX 8STR Hybrid

    Rs 26,51,000

    Rs 25,95,300

    Rs 55,700

    Innova Hycross VX(O) 7STR Hybrid

    Rs 28,44,000

    Rs 27,84,300

    Rs 59,700

    Innova Hycross VX(O) 8STR Hybrid

    Rs 28,49,000

    Rs 27,89,200

    Rs 59,800

    Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid

    Rs 30,85,000

    Rs 30,20,200

    Rs 64,800

    Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid

    Rs 31,49,000

    Rs 30,82,900

    Rs 66,100

    • The GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross, which comes in both 7- and 8-seater layouts, get the maximum discounts in the MPV’s lineup. 

    • The GX variants and G Fleet trims are carrying discounts of over Rs 1 lakh due to the new GST rates. 

    • If you opt for the hybrid variants, then the maximum benefits are up to Rs 66,100. 

    • The Innova Hycross features a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (173 PS/204 Nm) and a 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 183 PS.

    Toyota Hilux

    Toyota Hilux

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Hilux STD

    Rs 30,40,000

    Rs 28,02,400

    Rs 2,37,600

    Hilux High

    Rs 37,15,000

    Rs 34,67,300

    Rs 2,47,700

    Hilux High AT

    Rs 37,90,000

    Rs 35,37,300

    Rs 2,52,700

    • The High AT, which is the most premium variant of the Hilux, gets a discount of over Rs 2.50 lakh.

    • The Hilux comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 204 PS and up to 500 Nm.

    Toyota Fortuner

    Toyota Fortuner

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Fortuner 4X2 Petrol AT

    Rs 36,05,000

    Rs 33,64,600

    Rs 2,40,400

    Fortuner 4X2 Diesel

    Rs 36,73,000

    Rs 34,28,100

    Rs 2,44,900

    Fortuner 4X2 Diesel AT

    Rs 39,01,000

    Rs 36,40,900

    Rs 2,60,100

    Fortuner 4X4 Diesel

    Rs 40,83,000

    Rs 38,10,800

    Rs 2,72,200

    Fortuner GR S 4X4 Diesel AT

    Rs 52,34,000

    Rs 48,85,000

    Rs 3,49,000

    Fortuner Neo Drive

    Rs 44,87,000

    Rs 41,73,800

    Rs 3,13,200

    • The sportier-looking GR S trim of the Fortuner gets the biggest price drop in the Fortuner range by up to Rs 3.49 lakh. 

    • The recently launched Fortuner Neo Drive variant, which gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, has seen a price drop of Rs 3.13 lakh.

    • The petrol variant has gone down by Rs 2.40 lakh.

    • The Fortuner gets the same diesel engine as the Hilux and packs in a 166 PS 2.7-litre turbo-petrol engine and the aforementioned mild-hybrid diesel option. 

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    Toyota Fortuner Legender

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Fortuner Legender 4x2 AT

    Rs 44,51,000

    Rs 41,54,200

    Rs 2,96,800

    Fortuner Legender 4x4

    Rs 46,76,000

    Rs 43,64,200

    Rs 3,11,800

    Fortuner Legender Neo Drive

    Rs 50,09,000

    Rs 46,75,000

    Rs 3,34,000
    •  The Neo Drive version of the Legender has seen the biggest price drop for the SUV by Rs 3.34 lakh.

    • The Legender gets the diesel and diesel mild-hybrid options as the Fortuner, but is not offered with the petrol option.

    Toyota Camry

     Toyota Camry

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Camry Sprint Edition

    Rs 48,50,000

    Rs 47,48,200

    Rs 1,01,800

    Camry Elegance

    Rs 48,50,000

    Rs 47,48,200

    Rs 1,01,800
    •  The Camry is available in two variants, both of which get a flat discount of Rs 1.02 lakh.

    • The Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 230 PS and 221 Nm (combined).

    Toyota Vellfire

    Toyota Vellfire

    Variant

    Old Ex-showroom Price

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    Vellfire Hi

    Rs 1,22,30,000

    Rs 1,19,73,400

    Rs 2,56,600

    Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge

    Rs 1,32,50,000

    Rs 1,29,72,000

    Rs 2,78,000

    • The Vellfire premium MPV also gets a price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh with the top-spec Executive Lounge trim.

    • It is powered by the same engine option as the Camry sedan, but with lesser power figures at 193 PS.

    Changes In GST Rates

    Here’s how the GST rates have changed across the Toyota lineup:

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)

    Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess)

    40%

    10%

    Which Toyota car amongst these will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

