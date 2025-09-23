Toyota Cars New Prices After GST Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

Among all the models offered by Toyota in India, it is the Fortuner that gets the highest price cut of up to Rs 3.34 lakh

The new GST 2.0 regime has been enforced in India, and prices of almost all commodities have seen a change, including cars, which now cost less than before across all segments. Carmakers are acting proactively to address these changes and have been releasing new prices for their models. The recent one to join the bandwagon is Toyota, which has levied huge price cuts on popular models like Glanza, Rumion, Hyryder, Innova Crysta, Innova Hycross and Fortuner. Here are the details:

Toyota Glanza

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Glanza E Rs 6,99,000 Rs 6,39,300 Rs 59,700 Glanza G Rs 8,90,000 Rs 8,14,100 Rs 75,900 Glanza G AMT Rs 9,45,000 Rs 8,64,400 Rs 80,600 Glanza G CNG Rs 9,80,000 Rs 8,96,400 Rs 83,600 Glanza S Rs 7,91,000 Rs 7,23,500 Rs 67,500 Glanza S AMT Rs 8,46,000 Rs 7,73,800 Rs 72,200 Glanza S CNG Rs 8,81,000 Rs 8,05,800 Rs 75,200 Glanza V Rs 9,82,000 Rs 8,98,200 Rs 83,800 Glanza V AMT Rs 9,99,900 Rs 9,14,600 Rs 85,300

The top-of-the-line V AMT variant of the Glanza receives the maximum discount of up to Rs 85,300. Prices of other variants have gone down by over 50,000 as well.

The Glanza comes with a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (89 PS/113 Nm) and can also be had with a CNG option (77.5 PS/98.5 Nm).

Toyota Taisor

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Taisor E Rs 7,88,500 Rs 7,21,200 Rs 67,300 Taisor E CNG Rs 8,86,500 Rs 8,10,900 Rs 75,600 Taisor G Turbo Rs 10,70,500 Rs 9,79,200 Rs 91,300 Taisor G Turbo AT Rs 12,10,500 Rs 11,07,200 Rs 1,03,300 Taisor S Rs 8,74,500 Rs 7,99,900 Rs 74,600 Taisor S AMT Rs 9,32,500 Rs 8,52,900 Rs 79,600 Taisor S Plus Rs 9,10,500 Rs 8,32,800 Rs 77,700 Taisor S Plus AMT Rs 9,68,500 Rs 8,85,900 Rs 82,600 Taisor V Turbo Rs 11,62,500 Rs 10,63,300 Rs 99,200 Taisor V Turbo Dual Tone Rs 11,78,500 Rs 10,77,900 Rs 1,00,600 Taisor V Turbo AT Rs 13,02,500 Rs 11,91,400 Rs 1,11,100 Taisor V Turbo AT Dual Tone Rs 13,18,500 Rs 12,06,000 Rs 1,12,500

Like the Glanza, the Taisor’s top-spec V Turbo AT, with a dual-tone paint finish, gets the maximum discount in the crossover’s range. Prices of all the other V variants and the G Turbo AT have also fallen by over Rs 1 lakh.

The Taisor comes with the same petrol and CNG engine options as the Glanza, but additionally packs in a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 100 PS and 148 Nm.

Toyota Rumion

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Rumion G Rs 11,97,500 Rs 11,56,200 Rs 41,300 Rumion G AT Rs 13,37,500 Rs 12,91,300 Rs 46,200 Rumion S Rs 10,81,500 Rs 10,44,200 Rs 37,300 Rumion S AT Rs 12,31,500 Rs 11,89,000 Rs 42,500 Rumion S CNG Rs 11,76,500 Rs 11,35,900 Rs 40,600 Rumion V Rs 12,70,500 Rs 12,26,600 Rs 43,900 Rumion V AT Rs 14,10,500 Rs 13,61,800 Rs 48,700

The Toyota Rumion’s V AT variant gets the biggest price cut in the MPV’s range by Rs 48.700. Other variants’ prices, except the S MT, have also gone down by more than Rs 40,000.

The Rumion packs in a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine (103 PS/137 Nm), which can also be paired with a CNG option (88 PS/121.5 Nm).

Toyota Hyryder

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Hyryder E Rs 11,34,000 Rs 10,94,800 Rs 39,200 Hyryder G Opt Rs 14,74,000 Rs 14,23,100 Rs 50,900 Hyryder G Opt AT Rs 15,94,000 Rs 15,39,000 Rs 55,000 Hyryder G Opt HYBRID Rs 18,84,000 Rs 18,44,400 Rs 39,600 Hyryder G Opt HYBRID Dual Tone Rs 19,04,000 Rs 18,63,700 Rs 40,300 Hyryder G CNG Rs 15,84,000 Rs 15,29,300 Rs 54,700 Hyryder S Rs 12,91,000 Rs 12,46,400 Rs 44,600 Hyryder S AT Rs 14,11,000 Rs 13,62,300 Rs 48,700 Hyryder S CNG Rs 13,81,000 Rs 13,33,300 Rs 47,700 Hyryder S HYBRID Rs 16,81,000 Rs 16,45,700 Rs 35,300 Hyryder V Rs 16,29,000 Rs 15,72,800 Rs 56,200 Hyryder V Dual Tone Rs 16,49,000 Rs 15,92,000 Rs 57,000 Hyryder V AT Rs 17,49,000 Rs 16,88,600 Rs 60,400 Hyryder V Dual Tone AT Rs 17,69,000 Rs 17,07,900 Rs 61,100 Hyryder V AWD AT Rs 18,94,000 Rs 18,28,600 Rs 65,400 Hyryder V AWD Dual Tone AT Rs 19,14,000 Rs 18,47,900 Rs 66,100 Hyryder V HYBRID Rs 19,99,000 Rs 19,57,000 Rs 42,000 Hyryder V HYBRID Dual Tone Rs 20,19,000 Rs 19,76,300 Rs 42,700

Unlike the previous Toyota cars, which get the biggest price cuts in their top-spec variants, the Hyryder’s mid-spec V AWD AT with a dual-tone theme gets a price drop of Rs 66,100, which is the highest in the compact SUV’s range.

Except for this, it is only the V AT trim that has a price decrease of over Rs 60,000.

The Hyryder comes with the same naturally aspirated petrol and CNG options as the Rumion, but also features a strong hybrid petrol engine (116 PS).

Toyota Innova Crysta

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 8Str Rs 19,99,000 Rs 18,65,700 Rs 1,33,300 Innova Crysta 2.4 GX 7Str Rs 20,08,500 Rs 18,65,700 Rs 1,42,800 Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 8Str Rs 21,76,000 Rs 20,30,900 Rs 1,45,100 Innova Crysta 2.4 GX Plus 7Str Rs 21,71,000 Rs 20,26,200 Rs 1,44,800 Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 8Str Rs 25,45,000 Rs 23,75,300 Rs 1,69,700 Innova Crysta 2.4 VX 7Str Rs 25,40,000 Rs 23,70.600 Rs 1.69,400 Innova Crysta 2.4 ZX 7Str Rs 27,08,000 Rs 25,27,400 Rs 1,80,600

Customers of the Toyota Innova Crysta can get discounts of up to Rs 1.81 lakh, which is applicable on the fully-loaded ZX 7-seater variant. The Innova Crysta gets a 2.4-litre diesel engine that puts out 150 PS and 343 Nm and is mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Innova Hycross

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Innova Hycross G Fleet 7STR Rs 19,19,500 Rs 18,15,700 Rs 1,03,800 Innova Hycross G Fleet 8STR Rs 19,24,500 Rs 18,20,400 Rs 1,04,100 Innova Hycross GX 7STR Rs 19,94,000 Rs 18,86,200 Rs 1,07,800 Innova Hycross GX 8STR Rs 19,99,000 Rs 18,90,900 Rs 1,08,100 Innova Hycross GX (O) 7STR Rs 21,41,000 Rs 20,25,200 Rs 1,15,800 Innova Hycross GX (O) 8STR Rs 21,27,000 Rs 20,12,000 Rs 1,15,000 Innova Hycross VX 7STR Hybrid Rs 26,46,000 Rs 25,90,400 Rs 55,600 Innova Hycross VX 8STR Hybrid Rs 26,51,000 Rs 25,95,300 Rs 55,700 Innova Hycross VX(O) 7STR Hybrid Rs 28,44,000 Rs 27,84,300 Rs 59,700 Innova Hycross VX(O) 8STR Hybrid Rs 28,49,000 Rs 27,89,200 Rs 59,800 Innova Hycross ZX Hybrid Rs 30,85,000 Rs 30,20,200 Rs 64,800 Innova Hycross ZX(O) Hybrid Rs 31,49,000 Rs 30,82,900 Rs 66,100

The GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross, which comes in both 7- and 8-seater layouts, get the maximum discounts in the MPV’s lineup.

The GX variants and G Fleet trims are carrying discounts of over Rs 1 lakh due to the new GST rates.

If you opt for the hybrid variants, then the maximum benefits are up to Rs 66,100.

The Innova Hycross features a 2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (173 PS/204 Nm) and a 2-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 183 PS.

Toyota Hilux

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Hilux STD Rs 30,40,000 Rs 28,02,400 Rs 2,37,600 Hilux High Rs 37,15,000 Rs 34,67,300 Rs 2,47,700 Hilux High AT Rs 37,90,000 Rs 35,37,300 Rs 2,52,700

The High AT, which is the most premium variant of the Hilux, gets a discount of over Rs 2.50 lakh.

The Hilux comes with a 2.8-litre diesel engine that produces 204 PS and up to 500 Nm.

Toyota Fortuner

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Fortuner 4X2 Petrol AT Rs 36,05,000 Rs 33,64,600 Rs 2,40,400 Fortuner 4X2 Diesel Rs 36,73,000 Rs 34,28,100 Rs 2,44,900 Fortuner 4X2 Diesel AT Rs 39,01,000 Rs 36,40,900 Rs 2,60,100 Fortuner 4X4 Diesel Rs 40,83,000 Rs 38,10,800 Rs 2,72,200 Fortuner GR S 4X4 Diesel AT Rs 52,34,000 Rs 48,85,000 Rs 3,49,000 Fortuner Neo Drive Rs 44,87,000 Rs 41,73,800 Rs 3,13,200

The sportier-looking GR S trim of the Fortuner gets the biggest price drop in the Fortuner range by up to Rs 3.49 lakh.

The recently launched Fortuner Neo Drive variant, which gets a 2.8-litre diesel engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system, has seen a price drop of Rs 3.13 lakh.

The petrol variant has gone down by Rs 2.40 lakh.

The Fortuner gets the same diesel engine as the Hilux and packs in a 166 PS 2.7-litre turbo-petrol engine and the aforementioned mild-hybrid diesel option.

Toyota Fortuner Legender

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Fortuner Legender 4x2 AT Rs 44,51,000 Rs 41,54,200 Rs 2,96,800 Fortuner Legender 4x4 Rs 46,76,000 Rs 43,64,200 Rs 3,11,800 Fortuner Legender Neo Drive Rs 50,09,000 Rs 46,75,000 Rs 3,34,000

The Neo Drive version of the Legender has seen the biggest price drop for the SUV by Rs 3.34 lakh. The Legender gets the diesel and diesel mild-hybrid options as the Fortuner, but is not offered with the petrol option.

Toyota Camry

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Camry Sprint Edition Rs 48,50,000 Rs 47,48,200 Rs 1,01,800 Camry Elegance Rs 48,50,000 Rs 47,48,200 Rs 1,01,800

The Camry is available in two variants, both of which get a flat discount of Rs 1.02 lakh. The Camry is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine that puts out 230 PS and 221 Nm (combined).

Toyota Vellfire

Variant Old Ex-showroom Price Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference Vellfire Hi Rs 1,22,30,000 Rs 1,19,73,400 Rs 2,56,600 Vellfire VIP Executive Lounge Rs 1,32,50,000 Rs 1,29,72,000 Rs 2,78,000

The Vellfire premium MPV also gets a price cut of up to Rs 2.78 lakh with the top-spec Executive Lounge trim.

It is powered by the same engine option as the Camry sedan, but with lesser power figures at 193 PS.

Changes In GST Rates

Here’s how the GST rates have changed across the Toyota lineup:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5% SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50% (28% GST + up to 22% cess) 40% 10%

Which Toyota car amongst these will you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

