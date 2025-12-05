Top 5 Hybrid Cars You Can Get In The Indian Market

Except for one car, all other strong hybrids in this list come from just two manufacturers – Maruti and Toyota

Strong hybrid vehicles have an unique appeal in the Indian market. These vehicles not only offer you great fuel efficiency, but also deliver good performance thanks to the assistance from electric motors. And the best part is that, unlike an EV, you don’t need to sit at a charging station for an hour to get them running.

In the Indian mass market, there are only a few strong hybrid vehicles on offer, and if you are looking to buy one, this list has all the options detailed for you.

Maruti Victoris

Strong Hybrid Variants: VXi, ZXi, ZXi (O), ZXi +, and ZXi + (O)

Price: Rs 16.38 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh

The latest and the most affordable addition to the niche strong hybrid segment is the Maruti Victoris. This compact SUV shares its platform with its sibling, the Maruti Grand Vitara, but comes with better features like a bigger 10.1-inch touchscreen, a powered tailgate, Level-2 advanced assistance driving assistance systems (ADAS), and a more premium looking cabin. Notably, the Victoris also carries a 5 Star Global NCAP safety rating.

It gets a 1.5-litre petrol engine, combined with an electric motor and a self charging battery pack. This powertrain makes 116 PS and 141 Nm (combined) and is paired with an eCVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). With this setup, you get quick performance, a smooth drive, and a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder

Strong Hybrid Variants (Grand Vitara): Delta Plus, Zeta Plus, Zeta Plus Opt, Alpha Plus, and Alpha Plus Opt

Price: Rs 16.63 lakh to Rs 19.72 lakh

Strong Hybrid Variants (Hyryder): S, G Opt, and V.

Price: Rs 16.46 lakh to Rs 19.76 lakh

If you don’t want the Victoris, but are looking for another option from the Maruti Suzuki stable, you can look at the Maruti Grand Vitara, or its twin, the Toyota Hyryder. Both these compact SUVs are in the same segment as the Victoris and have a lower top-spec price. Both offer good space for 5 adults, a comfortable ride quality, and come with all the features you need like a 9-inch touchscreen, a panoramic sunroof, front seat ventilation, and a 360-degree camera.

Confused between the Grand Vitara and Victoris? This story might help you out to pick the right one.

Just like the Victoris, both Grand Vitara and Hyryder get the same 1.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which has a combined output of 116 PS and 141 Nm. You can get this powertrain with an eCVT only, and as for fuel efficiency, both claim 27.97 kmpl.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant: ZX

Price: Rs 19.48 lakh

If you are not looking for an SUV, and want a hybrid sedan, then the only option in the mass market segment you have is the Honda City Hybrid. The City has always been the safe choice in its segment due to its no nonsense design and equipment list, and the strong hybrid setup makes it even more appealing.

It packs features like a 8-inch touchscreen, a 7-inch semi-digital driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, a single pane sunroof, and Level-2 ADAS. For performance, it packs a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder strong hybrid petrol engine which has a combined output of 126 PS and 253 Nm. This setup is paired with an eCVT for a smooth drive, and the City Hybrid claims a fuel efficiency of 27.26 kmpl.

We wish Honda offered it in more variants and a lower starting price to make it more appealing.

Toyota Innova Hycross / Maruti Invicto

Strong Hybrid Variants (Innova Hycross): VX, VX (O), ZX, and ZX (O)

Price: Rs 25.90 lakh to Rs 30.83 lakh

Strong Hybrid Variants (Invicto): Zeta Plus and Alpha Plus

Price: Rs 24.97 lakh to Rs 28.61 lakh

Moving on to bigger cars, the Maruti Invicto or Toyota Innova Hycross should be your pick if you have a bigger family. Both these MPVs offer good space for 7 people, come with decent feature lists, have good road presence, and offer a smooth and comfortable ride.

The Hycross does ask for more money than the Invicto, but for that price it offers more features like Level-2 ADAS, second row ottoman seats, and a 9-speaker JBL sound system. Both these MPVs are powered by a 2-litre, 4-cylinder, strong hybrid petrol engine which makes 184 PS and 206 Nm (combined), and it is paired with an eCVT. Since both are basically the same car, you get the same claimed fuel efficiency of 23.24 kmpl.

You can also checkout the differences between the Innova Hycross and Invicto here.

BONUS

This is where your options for mass market strong hybrids end, but we do have one more from Toyota which you should definitely consider if you have the budget.

Toyota Camry

Variants: Elegance and Sprint Edition

Price: Rs 47.48 lakh

For those who want a reliable sedan but also want to stand out from the crowd, the Toyota Camry is the answer. This premium sedan packs enough to challenge luxury models and in its price and it also gives one of the best chauffeur-driven experiences, courtesy of its super comfortable rear seats. The Camry comes with features like a 12.3-inch touchscreen, three-zone climate control, 10-way powered front seats with ventilation, a 360-degree camera, and Level-2 ADAS.

It is also the most powerful model in this list as it comes with a 2.5-litre, 4-cylinder, strong hybrid petrol engine that makes 230 PS (combined). And despite this high output, it manages to offer a claimed fuel efficiency of 25.49 kmpl.

These are the best strong hybrid cars you can get in the Indian market, and all of them fall under the Rs 50 lakh price tag. Which one of these will be your pick, let us know in the comments below. In case you are also considering bringing home a diesel-powered SUV, here are our top picks. You can also check out our top choices if you are interested in a petrol SUV.

All prices are ex-showroom