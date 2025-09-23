Volvo EX30 Launched In India At Rs 41 lakh, You Can Buy It For Rs 39.99 Lakh Till October 19

Deliveries for Volvo’s baby electric SUV are scheduled to begin in November

The special price of the Volvo EX30 will be valid till October 19, after which the electric SUV will be priced at Rs 41 lakh.

Its design includes Thor-hammer-like DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels and five colour options.

Top features include 12.3-inch infotainment, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a soundbar, panoramic glass roof and an NFC card key.

The EX30 is a 5-star safety-rated car from Euro NCAP, getting safety features like seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and ADAS.

Gets a single battery option with a rear-wheel drive system. You get a claimed range of 480 km.

Volvo India has launched the Volvo EX30 electric SUV in India at a starting price of Rs 41 lakh (ex-showroom). However, if you’re booking the baby Volvo before October 19, Volvo is offering it at a special introductory price of Rs 39.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The EX30 is the entry-level offering from the brand and the third electric model in Volvo’s India lineup, following the EX40 and EC40.

It is assembled locally at the brand’s Hosakote plant near Bengaluru. Deliveries of the EX30 are set to begin in the first week of November 2025. Here’s all you need to know about the new Volvo SUV’s design, features and specifications:

Price

Let’s take a quick look at the pricing of the EX30:

Price till October 19 (introductory) Rs 39.99 lakh Price after October 19 Rs 41 lakh

*All prices are ex-showroom

Design

On the design front, the EX30 stays true to Volvo’s clean and modern aesthetic look. It will be offered in five colour choices: Onyx Black, Cloud Blue, Crystal White, Moss Yellow and Vapour Grey. Obviously, being a Volvo, it features the signature LED headlights with Thor Hammer-like DRLs. The front grille is closed off to improve aerodynamic efficiency, while neatly integrated air intakes at the bottom channel cool air to the battery.

In the profile, the eSUV sits on 19-inch five-spoke aero wheels. It has black cladding along the lower body to give it a touch of ruggedness. A quirky detail is that its outside mirrors’ entire housing moves instead of the glass when you’re adjusting it.

At the rear, the SUV gets distinctive-looking split LED tail lamps with a separate vertical strip running up the C-pillar.

Interior

Inside, the EX30 takes a minimalistic yet premium approach. It comes with a dual-tone light grey and black themed cabin. The cabin gets five ambient lighting themes, each paired with soundscapes to create different moods. The interior goes eco-friendly with lots of recycled elements used for the cabin and dashboard. You get to see Nordico upholstery and the steering wheel gets a charcoal trim.

The EX30 places its power window switches and door lock controls on the centre console, leaving the front door panels completely free of buttons. Seat adjustments up front are managed through a single square dial, with lumbar support available only for the driver. The rear passengers, however, miss out on rear AC vents, and while the panoramic glass roof is heat-insulated, it does not come with a powered sunshade. Let’s look at its FEATURES now!

Features & Safety

In terms of features, the SUV is well equipped with a 12.3-inch centre touchscreen that runs Google’s built-in suite (Maps, Assistant, Play Store) along with Apple CarPlay. You also get a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system with a soundbar, wireless phone charger, a Digital Key Plus with NFC smart card, and dual-zone auto AC with an air purifier. Also, both front seats are power-adjustable with lumbar support for the driver's side.

Volvo is known for its safety, and the EX30 carries that legacy ahead with a perfect 5-star safety rating from Euro NCAP. It has safety features like seven airbags, a 360-degree camera, auto headlights, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), rain-sensing wipers, hill start assist, hill descent control, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, a blind spot monitor and advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain

Powering the EX30 is a single 69 kWh battery pack paired with a single rear-mounted motor. Its detailed specifications are as follows:

Battery Pack 69 kWh No. of motor(s) 1 Power 272 PS Torque 343 Nm Drivetrain Rear-wheel drive (RWD) Acceleration (0-100 kmph) 5.3 seconds Top Speed 180 kmph WLTP-Claimed Range 480 km

Volvo is also providing an 11 kW charger as standard along with the EX30.

Rivals

The new Volvo EX30 will compete with compact luxury EVs in India, most notably the Mini Cooper SE, Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the BYD Sealion 7.

