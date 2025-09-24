All
    MG Cars New Prices After GST Price Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

    Modified On Sep 24, 2025 06:57 PM By Bikramjit

    1.4K Views
    • Write a comment

    The flagship MG Gloster receives the highest benefit of up to Rs 3.04 lakh, followed by the Hector and Astor

    MG GST Cut

    The recent GST 2.0 revision has brought down the prices of cars. MG Motor India has passed on the benefit to customers, making its ICE portfolio significantly more affordable. The models such as the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and the flagship Gloster now come with attractive price cuts that range from a few thousand rupees to over Rs 3 lakh, depending on the variant. Here’s a variant-wise comparison of the prices:

    MG Astor

    MG Astor

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)

    Difference

    Sprint MT

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.65 lakh

    Rs 35,000

    Shine MT

    Rs 11.60 lakh

    Rs 11.20 lakh

    Rs 40,000

    Select MT

    Rs 12.70 lakh

    Rs 12.26 lakh

    Rs 46,000

    Select CVT

    Rs 13.90 lakh

    Rs 13.42 lakh

    Rs 48,000

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 13.70 lakh

    Rs 13.23 lakh

    Rs 47,000

    Sharp Pro CVT

    Rs 14.90 lakh

    Rs 14.38 lakh

    Rs 52,000

    Savvy Pro CVT

    Rs 15.70 lakh

    Rs 15.16 lakh

    Rs 54,000

    • The top-spec Savvy Pro CVT variant of the Astor gets the highest price drop by up to Rs 54,000.

    • The lower variants of the Astor also see a price cut of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

    MG Hector 5-Seater

    MG Hector

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)

    Difference

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    Style MT

    Rs 14.50 lakh

    Rs 14 lakh

    Rs 50,000

    Shine Pro MT

    Rs 16.42 lakh

    Rs 15.85 lakh

    Rs 57,000 

    Shine Pro CVT

    Rs 17.82 lakh

    Rs 17.20 lakh

    Rs 62,000

    Select Pro MT

    Rs 16.75 lakh

    Rs 16.17 lakh

    Rs 58,000

    Select Pro CVT

    Rs 18.15 lakh

    Rs 17.52 lakh

    Rs 63,000

    Smart Pro MT

    Rs 17.50 lakh

    Rs 16.89 lakh

    Rs 61,000

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 19 lakh

    Rs 18.34 lakh

    Rs 66,000

    Sharp Pro CVT

    Rs 20.40 lakh

    Rs 19.69 lakh

    Rs 71,000

    Savvy Pro CVT

    Rs 21.50 lakh

    Rs 20.76 lakh

    Rs 74,000

    2-litre diesel

    Shine Pro MT

    Rs 18.52 lakh

    Rs 17.28 lakh

    Rs 1.24 lakh

    Select Pro MT

    Rs 18.85 lakh

    Rs 17.59 lakh

    Rs 1.26 lakh

    Smart Pro MT

    Rs 19.60 lakh

    Rs 18.29 lakh

    Rs 1.31 lakh

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 21.10 lakh

    Rs 19.69 lakh

    Rs 1.41 lakh

    Blackstorm MT

    Rs 21.42 lakh

    Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 1.42 lakh

    • The petrol variants of the Hector see a price drop by up to Rs 74,000, with the Savvy Pro CVT getting the highest cut.

    • The diesel trims fall by up to Rs 1.42 lakh, with Blackstorm MT saving the most.

    • Revised prices range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Plus 6-seater

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)

    Difference

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 19.60 lakh

    Rs 18.92 lakh

    Rs 68,000

    Sharp Pro CVT

    Rs 21 lakh

    Rs 20.27 lakh

    Rs 73,000

    Savvy Pro CVT

    Rs 22.10 lakh

    Rs 21.34 lakh

    Rs 76,000

    2-litre diesel

    Style MT

    Rs 17.20 lakh

    Rs 16.05 lakh

    Rs 1.15 lakh

    Smart Pro MT

    Rs 20.20 lakh

    Rs 18.85 lakh

    Rs 1.35 lakh

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 21.70 lakh

    Rs 20.25 lakh

    Rs 1.45 lakh

    Blackstorm MT

    Rs 22.02 lakh

    Rs 20.55 lakh

    Rs 1.47 lakh

    • The Savvy Pro CVT benefits the most alongside the other turbo-petrol variants, having prices cut by up to Rs 76,000.

    • Prices now start at Rs 16.05 lakh and go up to Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Hector Plus 7-seater

    MG Hector Plus front design

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)

    Difference

    1.5-litre turbo petrol

    Select Pro MT

    Rs 17.35 lakh

    Rs 16.75 lakh

    Rs 60,000

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 19.60 lakh

    Rs 18.92 lakh

    Rs 68,000

    Sharp Pro CVT

    Rs 21 lakh

    Rs 20.27 lakh

    Rs 73,000

    Savvy Pro CVT

    Rs 22.10 lakh

    Rs 21.34 lakh

    Rs 76,000

    Blackstorm CVT

    Rs 21.32 lakh

    Rs 20.58 lakh

    Rs 74,000

    2-litre diesel

    Style MT

    Rs 17.20 lakh

    Rs 16.05 lakh

    Rs 1.15 lakh

    Select Pro MT

    Rs 19.45 lakh

    Rs 18.15 lakh

    Rs 1.30 lakh

    Sharp Pro MT

    Rs 21.70 lakh

    Rs 20.25 lakh

    Rs 1.45 lakh

    Blackstorm MT

    Rs 22.02 lakh

    Rs 20.55 lakh

    Rs 1.47 lakh

    • Like the 6-seater variant, the 7-seater Hector Plus also has a maximum price cut of up to Rs 76,000 in its turbo-petrol variants.

    • Amongst the diesel trims, the Blackstorm edition has the highest price drop of up to Rs 1.4 lakh.

    • Prices now stand between Rs 16.05 lakh and Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

    MG Gloster

    MG Gloster front design

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)

    Difference

    Diesel RWD

    Savvy AT 7-seater

    Rs 42.64 lakh

    Rs 39.80 lakh

    Rs 2.84 lakh

    Savvy AT 6-seater

    Rs 42.64 lakh

    Rs 39.80 lakh

    Rs 2.84 lakh

    Diesel 4WD

    Savvy AT 7-seater

    Rs 45.53 lakh

    Rs 42.29 lakh

    Rs 3.04 lakh

    Savvy AT 6-seater

    Rs 39.21 lakh

    Rs 36.59 lakh

    Rs 2.62 lakh

    *RWD- Rear-wheel drive, *4WD-Four wheel Drive

    • The rear-wheel drive (RWD) Savvy trims drop by Rs 2.84 lakh, bringing them under Rs 40 lakh.

    • The four-wheel drive (4WD) Savvy trims drop by up to Rs 3.04 lakh, the highest cut in the lineup.

    • The SUV now costs between Rs 36.59 lakh and Rs 42.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Reason For The Price Cut

    The government’s revised GST 2.0 structure reduces the tax rate on certain categories of cars, including large ICE-powered models that previously attracted a higher slab. 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Savings

    New GST Rates

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    Sub 4 metre (Petrol)

    11 percent

    18 percent

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc

    5 percent

    40 percent

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)

    Hybrid cars

    3 percent

    40 percent

    Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)

    When Can You Avail The New Prices?

    The updated prices have already been in effect across all MG dealerships in India. Customers booking or purchasing any of these models will directly benefit from the reduced pricing. 

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on MG Gloster

    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
