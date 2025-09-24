MG Cars New Prices After GST Price Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared

The flagship MG Gloster receives the highest benefit of up to Rs 3.04 lakh, followed by the Hector and Astor

The recent GST 2.0 revision has brought down the prices of cars. MG Motor India has passed on the benefit to customers, making its ICE portfolio significantly more affordable. The models such as the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and the flagship Gloster now come with attractive price cuts that range from a few thousand rupees to over Rs 3 lakh, depending on the variant. Here’s a variant-wise comparison of the prices:

MG Astor

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates) Difference Sprint MT Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh Rs 35,000 Shine MT Rs 11.60 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh Rs 40,000 Select MT Rs 12.70 lakh Rs 12.26 lakh Rs 46,000 Select CVT Rs 13.90 lakh Rs 13.42 lakh Rs 48,000 Sharp Pro MT Rs 13.70 lakh Rs 13.23 lakh Rs 47,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 14.38 lakh Rs 52,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 15.70 lakh Rs 15.16 lakh Rs 54,000

The top-spec Savvy Pro CVT variant of the Astor gets the highest price drop by up to Rs 54,000.

The lower variants of the Astor also see a price cut of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.

MG Hector 5-Seater

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates) Difference 1.5-litre turbo petrol Style MT Rs 14.50 lakh Rs 14 lakh Rs 50,000 Shine Pro MT Rs 16.42 lakh Rs 15.85 lakh Rs 57,000 Shine Pro CVT Rs 17.82 lakh Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 62,000 Select Pro MT Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 16.17 lakh Rs 58,000 Select Pro CVT Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 17.52 lakh Rs 63,000 Smart Pro MT Rs 17.50 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh Rs 61,000 Sharp Pro MT Rs 19 lakh Rs 18.34 lakh Rs 66,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 20.40 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 71,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 21.50 lakh Rs 20.76 lakh Rs 74,000 2-litre diesel Shine Pro MT Rs 18.52 lakh Rs 17.28 lakh Rs 1.24 lakh Select Pro MT Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 17.59 lakh Rs 1.26 lakh Smart Pro MT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 18.29 lakh Rs 1.31 lakh Sharp Pro MT Rs 21.10 lakh Rs 19.69 lakh Rs 1.41 lakh Blackstorm MT Rs 21.42 lakh Rs 20 lakh Rs 1.42 lakh

The petrol variants of the Hector see a price drop by up to Rs 74,000, with the Savvy Pro CVT getting the highest cut.

The diesel trims fall by up to Rs 1.42 lakh, with Blackstorm MT saving the most.

Revised prices range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Plus 6-seater

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates) Difference 1.5-litre turbo petrol Sharp Pro MT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 68,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 21 lakh Rs 20.27 lakh Rs 73,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 22.10 lakh Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 76,000 2-litre diesel Style MT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 1.15 lakh Smart Pro MT Rs 20.20 lakh Rs 18.85 lakh Rs 1.35 lakh Sharp Pro MT Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh Blackstorm MT Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 20.55 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh

The Savvy Pro CVT benefits the most alongside the other turbo-petrol variants, having prices cut by up to Rs 76,000.

Prices now start at Rs 16.05 lakh and go up to Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Hector Plus 7-seater

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates) Difference 1.5-litre turbo petrol Select Pro MT Rs 17.35 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh Rs 60,000 Sharp Pro MT Rs 19.60 lakh Rs 18.92 lakh Rs 68,000 Sharp Pro CVT Rs 21 lakh Rs 20.27 lakh Rs 73,000 Savvy Pro CVT Rs 22.10 lakh Rs 21.34 lakh Rs 76,000 Blackstorm CVT Rs 21.32 lakh Rs 20.58 lakh Rs 74,000 2-litre diesel Style MT Rs 17.20 lakh Rs 16.05 lakh Rs 1.15 lakh Select Pro MT Rs 19.45 lakh Rs 18.15 lakh Rs 1.30 lakh Sharp Pro MT Rs 21.70 lakh Rs 20.25 lakh Rs 1.45 lakh Blackstorm MT Rs 22.02 lakh Rs 20.55 lakh Rs 1.47 lakh

Like the 6-seater variant, the 7-seater Hector Plus also has a maximum price cut of up to Rs 76,000 in its turbo-petrol variants.

Amongst the diesel trims, the Blackstorm edition has the highest price drop of up to Rs 1.4 lakh.

Prices now stand between Rs 16.05 lakh and Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).

MG Gloster

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates) Difference Diesel RWD Savvy AT 7-seater Rs 42.64 lakh Rs 39.80 lakh Rs 2.84 lakh Savvy AT 6-seater Rs 42.64 lakh Rs 39.80 lakh Rs 2.84 lakh Diesel 4WD Savvy AT 7-seater Rs 45.53 lakh Rs 42.29 lakh Rs 3.04 lakh Savvy AT 6-seater Rs 39.21 lakh Rs 36.59 lakh Rs 2.62 lakh

*RWD- Rear-wheel drive, *4WD-Four wheel Drive

The rear-wheel drive (RWD) Savvy trims drop by Rs 2.84 lakh, bringing them under Rs 40 lakh.

The four-wheel drive (4WD) Savvy trims drop by up to Rs 3.04 lakh, the highest cut in the lineup.

The SUV now costs between Rs 36.59 lakh and Rs 42.29 lakh (ex-showroom).

Reason For The Price Cut

The government’s revised GST 2.0 structure reduces the tax rate on certain categories of cars, including large ICE-powered models that previously attracted a higher slab.

Type Of Vehicle Savings New GST Rates Old GST Slab (Including Cess) Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 11 percent 18 percent 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc 5 percent 40 percent Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) Hybrid cars 3 percent 40 percent Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)

When Can You Avail The New Prices?

The updated prices have already been in effect across all MG dealerships in India. Customers booking or purchasing any of these models will directly benefit from the reduced pricing.

