MG Cars New Prices After GST Price Cut: Old vs New Prices Compared
Modified On Sep 24, 2025 06:57 PM By Bikramjit
The flagship MG Gloster receives the highest benefit of up to Rs 3.04 lakh, followed by the Hector and Astor
The recent GST 2.0 revision has brought down the prices of cars. MG Motor India has passed on the benefit to customers, making its ICE portfolio significantly more affordable. The models such as the Astor, Hector, Hector Plus and the flagship Gloster now come with attractive price cuts that range from a few thousand rupees to over Rs 3 lakh, depending on the variant. Here’s a variant-wise comparison of the prices:
MG Astor
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)
|
Difference
|
Sprint MT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.65 lakh
|
Rs 35,000
|
Shine MT
|
Rs 11.60 lakh
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
Rs 40,000
|
Select MT
|
Rs 12.70 lakh
|
Rs 12.26 lakh
|
Rs 46,000
|
Select CVT
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
Rs 13.42 lakh
|
Rs 48,000
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 13.70 lakh
|
Rs 13.23 lakh
|
Rs 47,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 14.90 lakh
|
Rs 14.38 lakh
|
Rs 52,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 15.70 lakh
|
Rs 15.16 lakh
|
Rs 54,000
-
The top-spec Savvy Pro CVT variant of the Astor gets the highest price drop by up to Rs 54,000.
-
The lower variants of the Astor also see a price cut of around Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000.
MG Hector 5-Seater
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
Style MT
|
Rs 14.50 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 50,000
|
Shine Pro MT
|
Rs 16.42 lakh
|
Rs 15.85 lakh
|
Rs 57,000
|
Shine Pro CVT
|
Rs 17.82 lakh
|
Rs 17.20 lakh
|
Rs 62,000
|
Select Pro MT
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
Rs 16.17 lakh
|
Rs 58,000
|
Select Pro CVT
|
Rs 18.15 lakh
|
Rs 17.52 lakh
|
Rs 63,000
|
Smart Pro MT
|
Rs 17.50 lakh
|
Rs 16.89 lakh
|
Rs 61,000
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 19 lakh
|
Rs 18.34 lakh
|
Rs 66,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 20.40 lakh
|
Rs 19.69 lakh
|
Rs 71,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 21.50 lakh
|
Rs 20.76 lakh
|
Rs 74,000
|
2-litre diesel
|
Shine Pro MT
|
Rs 18.52 lakh
|
Rs 17.28 lakh
|
Rs 1.24 lakh
|
Select Pro MT
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.59 lakh
|
Rs 1.26 lakh
|
Smart Pro MT
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 18.29 lakh
|
Rs 1.31 lakh
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 21.10 lakh
|
Rs 19.69 lakh
|
Rs 1.41 lakh
|
Blackstorm MT
|
Rs 21.42 lakh
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 1.42 lakh
-
The petrol variants of the Hector see a price drop by up to Rs 74,000, with the Savvy Pro CVT getting the highest cut.
-
The diesel trims fall by up to Rs 1.42 lakh, with Blackstorm MT saving the most.
-
Revised prices range from Rs 14 lakh to Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector Plus 6-seater
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
Rs 68,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 20.27 lakh
|
Rs 73,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 22.10 lakh
|
Rs 21.34 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
2-litre diesel
|
Style MT
|
Rs 17.20 lakh
|
Rs 16.05 lakh
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Smart Pro MT
|
Rs 20.20 lakh
|
Rs 18.85 lakh
|
Rs 1.35 lakh
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 21.70 lakh
|
Rs 20.25 lakh
|
Rs 1.45 lakh
|
Blackstorm MT
|
Rs 22.02 lakh
|
Rs 20.55 lakh
|
Rs 1.47 lakh
-
The Savvy Pro CVT benefits the most alongside the other turbo-petrol variants, having prices cut by up to Rs 76,000.
-
Prices now start at Rs 16.05 lakh and go up to Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Hector Plus 7-seater
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)
|
Difference
|
1.5-litre turbo petrol
|
Select Pro MT
|
Rs 17.35 lakh
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
Rs 60,000
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 19.60 lakh
|
Rs 18.92 lakh
|
Rs 68,000
|
Sharp Pro CVT
|
Rs 21 lakh
|
Rs 20.27 lakh
|
Rs 73,000
|
Savvy Pro CVT
|
Rs 22.10 lakh
|
Rs 21.34 lakh
|
Rs 76,000
|
Blackstorm CVT
|
Rs 21.32 lakh
|
Rs 20.58 lakh
|
Rs 74,000
|
2-litre diesel
|
Style MT
|
Rs 17.20 lakh
|
Rs 16.05 lakh
|
Rs 1.15 lakh
|
Select Pro MT
|
Rs 19.45 lakh
|
Rs 18.15 lakh
|
Rs 1.30 lakh
|
Sharp Pro MT
|
Rs 21.70 lakh
|
Rs 20.25 lakh
|
Rs 1.45 lakh
|
Blackstorm MT
|
Rs 22.02 lakh
|
Rs 20.55 lakh
|
Rs 1.47 lakh
-
Like the 6-seater variant, the 7-seater Hector Plus also has a maximum price cut of up to Rs 76,000 in its turbo-petrol variants.
-
Amongst the diesel trims, the Blackstorm edition has the highest price drop of up to Rs 1.4 lakh.
-
Prices now stand between Rs 16.05 lakh and Rs 21.34 lakh (ex-showroom).
MG Gloster
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST 2.0 rates)
|
Difference
|
Diesel RWD
|
Savvy AT 7-seater
|
Rs 42.64 lakh
|
Rs 39.80 lakh
|
Rs 2.84 lakh
|
Savvy AT 6-seater
|
Rs 42.64 lakh
|
Rs 39.80 lakh
|
Rs 2.84 lakh
|
Diesel 4WD
|
Savvy AT 7-seater
|
Rs 45.53 lakh
|
Rs 42.29 lakh
|
Rs 3.04 lakh
|
Savvy AT 6-seater
|
Rs 39.21 lakh
|
Rs 36.59 lakh
|
Rs 2.62 lakh
*RWD- Rear-wheel drive, *4WD-Four wheel Drive
-
The rear-wheel drive (RWD) Savvy trims drop by Rs 2.84 lakh, bringing them under Rs 40 lakh.
-
The four-wheel drive (4WD) Savvy trims drop by up to Rs 3.04 lakh, the highest cut in the lineup.
-
The SUV now costs between Rs 36.59 lakh and Rs 42.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Reason For The Price Cut
The government’s revised GST 2.0 structure reduces the tax rate on certain categories of cars, including large ICE-powered models that previously attracted a higher slab.
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Savings
|
New GST Rates
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
Sub 4 metre (Petrol)
|
11 percent
|
18 percent
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc
|
5 percent
|
40 percent
|
Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)
|
Hybrid cars
|
3 percent
|
40 percent
|
Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)
When Can You Avail The New Prices?
The updated prices have already been in effect across all MG dealerships in India. Customers booking or purchasing any of these models will directly benefit from the reduced pricing.
