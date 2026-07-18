Top 5 Micro Cars We Wish To See In India

In the Indian car market, smaller cars are making a comeback, for city use or tight parking spaces, too. Indian car buyers are adopting cars like the MG Comet EV, which has grown in popularity and also offers a lot of convenience when driving it. This need has created a category called microcars, which is present around cities in the UK, Japan, etc.

We have listed out five microcars that Indian car buyers would be interested in. Let’s have a look at them:

Micro Microlino 2.0

Inspired by the BMW Isetta, the Micro Microlino 2.0 is the quirkiest car on this list, with a super small footprint, a single-opening hatch at the front for entry/exit, and a cabin good for two people. It also features a sunroof to enjoy the fresh breeze, and if the day gets really hot, it is equipped with air conditioning as well.

The Microlino 2.0 is a fully-electric microcar and gets three battery packs of 5.5 kWh, 10.5 kWh, and 15 kWh sizes, offering up to 228 km of claimed range (WLTP). Because of smaller battery packs, it can charge up from 0 percent to 80 percent with a home charger in as little time as 4 hours. The small size is complemented by a 17 PS electric motor, which, though not very powerful, is peppy enough for a car of its size.

VinFast VF3

Coming to the next small car, the VinFast VF3, is a small, rugged, electric micro-SUV with retro-themed boxy styling. It has fun elements in its design with round-shaped halogen headlamps that make it look like an off-roader. Despite its compact footprint, it features four seats, a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch infotainment touchscreen, multiple airbags, and ABS with EBD as well. It is powered by an 18.4 kWh battery and a 41 PS motor, with a claimed range of 215 km (NEDC).

The VinFast VF3 was showcased back in 2025 at the Bharat Mobility Expo, when the VinFast brand was launched. From this list, it may also be the only car to actually end up in our market soon..

Fiat Topolino/Citroën Ami

Next up, the Fiat Topolino is a retro-styled small car that is designed for city use. The Topolino has round headlamps, round-shaped ORVMs, a panoramic glass roof, a mobile phone holder, and a three-spoke steering wheel. It resembles the classic retro looks of the Fiat 500, scaled down to this size. It has a small 6 kWh battery, which produces 9 PS and 44 Nm torque, with a claimed range of 74 kms that should be sufficient to potter around in your neighbourhood.

Another car based on the same Stellantis platform is the Citroen Ami, which has a funky take on its design, with decorative wheel covers, a faux black panel upfront with neon accents, and the Citroen logo at the center. It has round headlamps placed in a square cut-out. In the interior, it has body-coloured accents as well around the dashboard and features similar equipment and battery packs to the Topolino.

Baojun Yep

Another boxy, small electric car in the list is the Baojun Yep, which is a 3-door electric micro SUV based on the same platform as the familiar MG Comet EV. The design is inspired by the popular Jeep SUVs and has a proper interior with a dual-screen setup, including an infotainment system, digital driver’s display, and a powered driver seat as well.

The Baojun Yep is equipped with a 28.1 kWh battery pack, which has a claimed range of 303 km (NEDC) and offers the longest range on this list as well.

Wuling Hongguang Mini EV

Next up is the Wuling Hongguang Mini EV, which is the only 4-door car on this list, helping with easier access to the rear seats. It is one of the most feature-loaded cars as well, with features such as Mini-style round headlamps, a digital driver’s display, and a touchscreen infotainment system. In terms of safety, it has quite a lot, such as electronic stability control (ESC), electronic parking brake (EPB), and rear view camera.

The Wuling Hongguang Mini EV is powered by a 16.2 kWh battery pack, providing a claimed range of 205 kms (NEDC).

BONUS: Bajaj Qute EV

In this list, we saw various microcars from single-door to four-door options as well. In India, we have our own 4-door quadricycle, named Bajaj Qute. When the popularity of autorickshaws increased for urban mobility, Bajaj considered a new commercial vehicle that would overcome the drawbacks of a three-wheel vehicle, such as open doors and the absence of seatbelts.

The Bajaj Qute was an alternative to the rickshaw for safer and more convenient commutes. Now, Bajaj Auto has been spied testing an EV version of the Qute, which will help reduce running costs and help with last-mile connectivity in the vehicle market as well.

With the small cars being super fun to drive and having their own quirks, please let us know which microcar you liked the most!