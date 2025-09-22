Honda Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here
Modified On Sep 22, 2025 06:55 PM By Dipan
-
Prices of Honda cars have reduced by up to Rs 1.20 lakh due to the new GST rates that are applicable now
The Central Government of India enforced the new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, which has made cars in all segments and price brackets cheaper by a considerable margin. Honda has now revealed the variant-wise reductions that the new GST rates introduce to its models, including the Honda Elevate, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze 2nd Gen and Honda Amaze 3rd Gen. Here are the details:
Honda Elevate
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Price Difference
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual
|
SV MT
|
Rs 11,91,000
|
Rs 10,99,900
|
- Rs 91,100
|
V MT
|
Rs 12,39,000
|
Rs 11,96,200
|
- Rs 42,800
|
VX MT
|
Rs 14,10,000
|
Rs 13,61,300
|
- Rs 48,700
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 15,41,000
|
Rs 14,87,800
|
- Rs 53,200
|
ZX MT Black Edition
|
Rs 15,51,000
|
Rs 14,97,500
|
- Rs 53,500
|
ZX MT Ivory
|
Rs 15,51,000
|
Rs 14,97,500
|
- Rs 53,500
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT*
|
V CVT
|
Rs 13,59,000
|
Rs 13,12,100
|
- Rs 46,900
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 15,30,000
|
Rs 14,77,200
|
- Rs 52,800
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 16,63,000
|
Rs 16,05,600
|
- Rs 57,400
|
ZX CVT Black Edition
|
Rs 16,73,000
|
Rs 16,15,300
|
- Rs 57,700
|
ZX CVT Ivory
|
Rs 16,73,000
|
Rs 16,15,300
|
- Rs 57,700
|
ZX CVT Dual Tone
|
Rs 16,83,000
|
Rs 16,24,900
|
- Rs 58,100
|
ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory
|
Rs 16,93,000
|
Rs 16,34,600
|
- Rs 58,400
*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission
-
As seen on the table, it is the base-spec VX MT trim of the Honda Elevate that gets the biggest price cut of Rs 91,100.
-
The ZX variants with both manual and CVT options get a price cut of up to Rs 58,400 across all their versions.
-
The Honda Elevate is available with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121 PS and 145 NM and is mated either with a manual or a CVT option.
Honda City
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Price Difference
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual
|
SV MT
|
Rs 12,38,000
|
Rs 11,95,300
|
-Rs 42,700
|
V MT
|
Rs 13,14,900
|
Rs 12,69,500
|
-Rs 45,400
|
VX MT
|
Rs 14,21,900
|
Rs 13,72,800
|
-Rs 49,100
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 15,39,900
|
Rs 14,86,800
|
-Rs 53,100
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT
|
V CVT
|
14,39,900
|
Rs 13,90,200
|
-Rs 49,700
|
VX CVT
|
15,46,900
|
Rs 14,93,500
|
-Rs 53,400
|
ZX CVT
|
16,64,900
|
Rs 16,07,400
|
-Rs 57,500
|
Sports CVT
|
14,88,900
|
Rs 14,37,500
|
-Rs 51,400
- The Honda City’s ZX variant, like the Elevate, gets a price cut of over 50,000 across its manual and CVT choices. The CVT version gets the highest price drop of up to Rs 57,500.
-
The Honda City comes with the same engine option as the Elevate and gets the same transmission options as well.
Honda City Hybrid
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Price Difference
|
ZX e:HEV
|
Rs 19,89,990
|
Rs 19,48,200
|
-Rs 41,790
-
The Honda City Hybrid comes in a single fully-loaded variant, the price of which has reduced by over 41,000.
-
It gets the same 1.5-litre engine but pairs it up with a strong hybrid setup that takes the total output to 126 PS.
Honda Amaze 3rd Generation
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Price Difference
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual
|
V MT
|
Rs 8,09,900
|
Rs 7,40,800
|
-Rs 69,100
|
VX MT
|
Rs 9,19,900
|
Rs 8,41,400
|
-Rs 78,500
|
ZX MT
|
Rs 9,99,900
|
Rs 9,14,600
|
-Rs 85,300
|
1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT
|
V CVT
|
Rs 9,34,900
|
Rs 8,55,100
|
-Rs 79,800
|
VX CVT
|
Rs 9,99,900
|
Rs 9,14,600
|
-Rs 85,300
|
ZX CVT
|
Rs 11,19,900
|
Rs 9,99,900
|
-Rs 1,20,000
-
A whooping Rs 1.2 lakh price cut has been levied upon the Honda Amaze, prices of which now range between Rs 7.41 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).
-
The ZX CVT trim gets the most benefits, followed by the VX variant with both manual and CVT, discounts on which are over Rs 85,000.
-
The third-generation Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 90 PS and 110 Nm.
Honda Amaze 2nd Generation
|
Variant
|
Old Prices
|
New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)
|
Price Difference
|
S MT
|
Rs 7,62,800
|
Rs 6,97,700
|
-Rs 65,100
|
S CVT
|
Rs 8,52,600
|
Rs 7,79,800
|
-Rs 72,800
-
The previous generation of the Honda Amaze also gets a price cut of up to Rs 72,800.
-
It gets the same engine option as the new generation model and comes with both manual and CVT options.
Reason For The Price Cut
While the Honda Elevate and Honda City measure over 4 metres in length, the City Hybrid falls under the Hybrid category, and both iterations of the Amaze are sub-4m sedan offerings. So, here’s how the new GST rates compare to the older rates:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub 4 metre (Petrol)
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
|
18 percent
|
11 percent
|
Hybrid cars
|
Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
3 percent
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
5 percent
When Can You Enjoy The New Prices
As the new GST rates are applicable from today, September 22, 2025, customers will not have to wait anymore to enjoy the benefits of the reduced prices.
Rivals
Both the 2nd and 3rd generation Honda Amaze rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.
The City and City Hybrid models lock horns with other compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.
The Honda Elevate squares off against compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder.
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
