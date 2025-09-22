Honda Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

Prices of Honda cars have reduced by up to Rs 1.20 lakh due to the new GST rates that are applicable now

The Central Government of India enforced the new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, which has made cars in all segments and price brackets cheaper by a considerable margin. Honda has now revealed the variant-wise reductions that the new GST rates introduce to its models, including the Honda Elevate, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze 2nd Gen and Honda Amaze 3rd Gen. Here are the details:

Honda Elevate

Variant Old Prices New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025) Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual SV MT Rs 11,91,000 Rs 10,99,900 - Rs 91,100 V MT Rs 12,39,000 Rs 11,96,200 - Rs 42,800 VX MT Rs 14,10,000 Rs 13,61,300 - Rs 48,700 ZX MT Rs 15,41,000 Rs 14,87,800 - Rs 53,200 ZX MT Black Edition Rs 15,51,000 Rs 14,97,500 - Rs 53,500 ZX MT Ivory Rs 15,51,000 Rs 14,97,500 - Rs 53,500 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT* V CVT Rs 13,59,000 Rs 13,12,100 - Rs 46,900 VX CVT Rs 15,30,000 Rs 14,77,200 - Rs 52,800 ZX CVT Rs 16,63,000 Rs 16,05,600 - Rs 57,400 ZX CVT Black Edition Rs 16,73,000 Rs 16,15,300 - Rs 57,700 ZX CVT Ivory Rs 16,73,000 Rs 16,15,300 - Rs 57,700 ZX CVT Dual Tone Rs 16,83,000 Rs 16,24,900 - Rs 58,100 ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory Rs 16,93,000 Rs 16,34,600 - Rs 58,400

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

As seen on the table, it is the base-spec VX MT trim of the Honda Elevate that gets the biggest price cut of Rs 91,100.

The ZX variants with both manual and CVT options get a price cut of up to Rs 58,400 across all their versions.

The Honda Elevate is available with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121 PS and 145 NM and is mated either with a manual or a CVT option.

Honda City

Variant Old Prices New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025) Price Difference 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual SV MT Rs 12,38,000 Rs 11,95,300 -Rs 42,700 V MT Rs 13,14,900 Rs 12,69,500 -Rs 45,400 VX MT Rs 14,21,900 Rs 13,72,800 -Rs 49,100 ZX MT Rs 15,39,900 Rs 14,86,800 -Rs 53,100 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT V CVT 14,39,900 Rs 13,90,200 -Rs 49,700 VX CVT 15,46,900 Rs 14,93,500 -Rs 53,400 ZX CVT 16,64,900 Rs 16,07,400 -Rs 57,500 Sports CVT 14,88,900 Rs 14,37,500 -Rs 51,400

The Honda City’s ZX variant, like the Elevate, gets a price cut of over 50,000 across its manual and CVT choices. The CVT version gets the highest price drop of up to Rs 57,500.

The Honda City comes with the same engine option as the Elevate and gets the same transmission options as well.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant Old Prices New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025) Price Difference ZX e:HEV Rs 19,89,990 Rs 19,48,200 -Rs 41,790

The Honda City Hybrid comes in a single fully-loaded variant, the price of which has reduced by over 41,000.

It gets the same 1.5-litre engine but pairs it up with a strong hybrid setup that takes the total output to 126 PS.

Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

Variant Old Prices New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025) Price Difference 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual V MT Rs 8,09,900 Rs 7,40,800 -Rs 69,100 VX MT Rs 9,19,900 Rs 8,41,400 -Rs 78,500 ZX MT Rs 9,99,900 Rs 9,14,600 -Rs 85,300 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT V CVT Rs 9,34,900 Rs 8,55,100 -Rs 79,800 VX CVT Rs 9,99,900 Rs 9,14,600 -Rs 85,300 ZX CVT Rs 11,19,900 Rs 9,99,900 -Rs 1,20,000

A whooping Rs 1.2 lakh price cut has been levied upon the Honda Amaze, prices of which now range between Rs 7.41 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

The ZX CVT trim gets the most benefits, followed by the VX variant with both manual and CVT, discounts on which are over Rs 85,000.

The third-generation Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 90 PS and 110 Nm.

Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

Variant Old Prices New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025) Price Difference S MT Rs 7,62,800 Rs 6,97,700 -Rs 65,100 S CVT Rs 8,52,600 Rs 7,79,800 -Rs 72,800

The previous generation of the Honda Amaze also gets a price cut of up to Rs 72,800.

It gets the same engine option as the new generation model and comes with both manual and CVT options.

Reason For The Price Cut

While the Honda Elevate and Honda City measure over 4 metres in length, the City Hybrid falls under the Hybrid category, and both iterations of the Amaze are sub-4m sedan offerings. So, here’s how the new GST rates compare to the older rates:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent Hybrid cars Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess) 40 percent 3 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) 40 percent 5 percent

When Can You Enjoy The New Prices

As the new GST rates are applicable from today, September 22, 2025, customers will not have to wait anymore to enjoy the benefits of the reduced prices.

Rivals

Both the 2nd and 3rd generation Honda Amaze rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

The City and City Hybrid models lock horns with other compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

The Honda Elevate squares off against compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

