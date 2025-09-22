All
    Honda Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

    Modified On Sep 22, 2025 06:55 PM By Dipan

    1.1K Views
    Prices of Honda cars have reduced by up to Rs 1.20 lakh due to the new GST rates that are applicable now

    Honda car prices after GST cut

    The Central Government of India enforced the new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, which has made cars in all segments and price brackets cheaper by a considerable margin. Honda has now revealed the variant-wise reductions that the new GST rates introduce to its models, including the Honda Elevate, Honda City, Honda City Hybrid, Honda Amaze 2nd Gen and Honda Amaze 3rd Gen. Here are the details:

    Honda Elevate

    Honda Elevate

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)

    Price Difference

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual

    SV MT

    Rs 11,91,000

    Rs 10,99,900

    - Rs 91,100

    V MT

    Rs 12,39,000

    Rs 11,96,200

    - Rs 42,800

    VX MT

    Rs 14,10,000

    Rs 13,61,300

    - Rs 48,700

    ZX MT

    Rs 15,41,000

    Rs 14,87,800

    - Rs 53,200

    ZX MT Black Edition

    Rs 15,51,000

    Rs 14,97,500

    - Rs 53,500

    ZX MT Ivory 

    Rs 15,51,000

    Rs 14,97,500

    - Rs 53,500

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT*

    V CVT

    Rs 13,59,000

    Rs 13,12,100

    - Rs 46,900

    VX CVT

    Rs 15,30,000

    Rs 14,77,200

    - Rs 52,800

    ZX CVT

    Rs 16,63,000

    Rs 16,05,600

    - Rs 57,400

    ZX CVT Black Edition

    Rs 16,73,000

    Rs 16,15,300

    - Rs 57,700

    ZX CVT Ivory

    Rs 16,73,000

    Rs 16,15,300

    - Rs 57,700

    ZX CVT Dual Tone

    Rs 16,83,000

    Rs 16,24,900

    - Rs 58,100

    ZX CVT Dual Tone Ivory

    Rs 16,93,000

    Rs 16,34,600

    - Rs 58,400

    *CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

    • As seen on the table, it is the base-spec VX MT trim of the Honda Elevate that gets the biggest price cut of Rs 91,100.

    • The ZX variants with both manual and CVT options get a price cut of up to Rs 58,400 across all their versions.

    • The Honda Elevate is available with a single 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that produces 121 PS and 145 NM and is mated either with a manual or a CVT option.

    Honda City

    Honda City Driving Shot

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)

    Price Difference

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual

    SV MT

    Rs 12,38,000

    Rs 11,95,300

    -Rs 42,700

    V MT

    Rs 13,14,900

    Rs 12,69,500

    -Rs 45,400

    VX MT

    Rs 14,21,900

    Rs 13,72,800

    -Rs 49,100

    ZX MT

    Rs 15,39,900

    Rs 14,86,800

    -Rs 53,100

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT

    V CVT

    14,39,900

    Rs 13,90,200

    -Rs 49,700

    VX CVT

    15,46,900

    Rs 14,93,500

    -Rs 53,400

    ZX CVT

    16,64,900

    Rs 16,07,400

    -Rs 57,500

    Sports CVT

    14,88,900

    Rs 14,37,500

    -Rs 51,400
    • The Honda City’s ZX variant, like the Elevate, gets a price cut of over 50,000 across its manual and CVT choices. The CVT version gets the highest price drop of up to Rs 57,500.

    • The Honda City comes with the same engine option as the Elevate and gets the same transmission options as well. 

    Honda City Hybrid

    Honda City Hybrid

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)

    Price Difference

    ZX e:HEV

    Rs 19,89,990

    Rs 19,48,200

    -Rs 41,790

    • The Honda City Hybrid comes in a single fully-loaded variant, the price of which has reduced by over 41,000.

    • It gets the same 1.5-litre engine but pairs it up with a strong hybrid setup that takes the total output to 126 PS.

    Honda Amaze 3rd Generation

    Honda Amaze

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)

    Price Difference

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual

    V MT

    Rs 8,09,900

    Rs 7,40,800

    -Rs 69,100

    VX MT

    Rs 9,19,900

    Rs 8,41,400

    -Rs 78,500

    ZX MT

    Rs 9,99,900

    Rs 9,14,600

    -Rs 85,300

    1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol CVT

    V CVT

    Rs 9,34,900

    Rs 8,55,100

    -Rs 79,800

    VX CVT

    Rs 9,99,900

    Rs 9,14,600

    -Rs 85,300

    ZX CVT

    Rs 11,19,900

    Rs 9,99,900

    -Rs 1,20,000

    • A whooping Rs 1.2 lakh price cut has been levied upon the Honda Amaze, prices of which now range between Rs 7.41 lakh and Rs 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

    • The ZX CVT trim gets the most benefits, followed by the VX variant with both manual and CVT, discounts on which are over Rs 85,000.

    • The third-generation Honda Amaze comes with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 90 PS and 110 Nm.

    Honda Amaze 2nd Generation

    Honda Amaze 2nd generation

    Variant

    Old Prices

    New Prices (effective from September 22, 2025)

    Price Difference

    S MT

    Rs 7,62,800

    Rs 6,97,700

    -Rs 65,100

    S CVT

    Rs 8,52,600

    Rs 7,79,800

    -Rs 72,800

    • The previous generation of the Honda Amaze also gets a price cut of up to Rs 72,800.

    • It gets the same engine option as the new generation model and comes with both manual and CVT options.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    While the Honda Elevate and Honda City measure over 4 metres in length, the City Hybrid falls under the Hybrid category, and both iterations of the Amaze are sub-4m sedan offerings. So, here’s how the new GST rates compare to the older rates:

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub 4 metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Hybrid cars

    Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)

    40 percent

    3 percent

    Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)

    40 percent

    5 percent

    Also Read:

    When Can You Enjoy The New Prices

    As the new GST rates are applicable from today, September 22, 2025, customers will not have to wait anymore to enjoy the benefits of the reduced prices.

    Rivals

    Both the 2nd and 3rd generation Honda Amaze rival the Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

    The City and City Hybrid models lock horns with other compact sedans like the Hyundai Verna, Skoda Slavia and Volkswagen Virtus.

    The Honda Elevate squares off against compact SUVs like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Victoris, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, and Toyota Hyryder

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

