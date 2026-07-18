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    Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: Kia Syros EV Revealed, Innova Hycross Facelift Spied, Duster Special Edition Launched, MG ADAPT Platform Showcased And More!

    Two of the most anticipated vehicles are teased, and unofficial booking open for the biggest SUV in India.

    Ashin
    Ashin
    Published On Jul 18, 2026 11:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 18, 2026 11:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 18, 2026 11:03 IST
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    Weekend Wrap-up

    This week has been really eventful in the Indian automotive industry. There have been a few interesting launches, spy shots and a new platform launch and here is a quick wrap-up of all the most important news from the past week if you’ve missed it!

    Innova Hycross Facelift Spied

    Since its launch in 2022, Innova Hycross hasn't received any kind of design update or mechanical changes. But now the wait is over. The MPV is about to get a major update, and a heavily camouflaged test car has been spied testing. The Hycross is expected to get a redesigned, larger front grille and slightly revised headlamp units, hinting at the possibility of it being a flex-fuel model. Curious to know what Toyota is up to and what all the upcoming Innova will bring to the stable? Our story will give you all the known details!

    Toyota Innova Hycross Facelift

    Renault Launched New Special Edition For The Duster

    Renault India has launched a special edition for the Duster, the Adventure Edition, based on the Tekno variant. The Adventure Edition is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the standard Tekna variant, even with all the features and safety tech on offer. Read here about what else Renault has packed into the new special edition.

    Renault Duster Adventure Edition

    Tata Harrier & Safari Ultra Dark Editions Launched

    Tata has added Dark Editions to their existing Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra top-end variants of the Harrier and the Safari, respectively. The Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra trims previously had the Red-Dark edition and now get the all-black treatment with the introduction of this edition. Take a look at this story to learn more about the details and pricing of the Dark Editions. 

     Tata Harrier and Safari Dark Edition

    Maruti Brezza Facelift Teased And Bookings Open

    The most anticipated Maruti Brezza facelift launch is around the corner, and now the SUV has been teased! The teaser gave us a clear idea of how the upcoming SUV would look and what all changes it would carry, and Maruti has officially opened bookings for the Facelifted Brezza.  Know more about the Brezza Facelift and the bookings here.

    2026 Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift

    Lexus ES 350h Launched 

    After the ES 350h. The sedan is being offered with a hybrid powertrain option. The ES strong-hybrid is available in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury. The sedan is getting an all-wheel drive configuration and is being offered in 6 shades. Keen to know more about the Japanese sedan? Here is our detailed launch story.

    Lexus ES 350h

    Kia Syros EV Unveiled

    Kia India has unveiled the EV version of the Kia Syros. The electric sub-compact SUV is placed just below the Kia Carens Clavis EV and is being offered in two battery options and 5 broad variants. The Syros EV is identical to its sibling but does get a few tweaks as well. Want to know more about the Kia Syros EV? Take a look at this story.

    Kia Syros EV

    Next-gen Toyota Hilux Teased

    The most anticipated Japanese pickup truck, the new Toyota Hilux, has been teased ahead of its launch this month. The ninth-generation of the Toyota Hilux was revealed in 2025 and is already on sale in international markets. Toyota has officially locked in the launch date for India, on the 28th of this month, and if you want a sneak peek at the next-gen Hilux, then take a look at this story.

    Toyota Hilux

    Kia Sorento Unofficial Bookings Open

    Kia India is up to something very big! Yes, the Sorento is getting launched in India soon. The brand has started accepting unofficial bookings with a booking amount of Rs 25,000. When launched, the SUV will go against the Skoda Kodiaq. It is expected to get multiple powertrain options and would get a 5,6 and 7-seater configurations. Interested in the Kia Sorento? This story will give a detailed walkthrough of the upcoming SUV. 

    2026 Kia Sorento

    MG Unveiled its ADAPT Hybrid Platform

    MG Motor India has demonstrated its latest hybrid Platform, the ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology). The platform offers multiple powertrain possibilities, including a strong Hybrid, EV, plug-in hybrid, and a range extender EV form. The strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid and the range extender can be paired to an electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission (eDHT). Read more about the ADAPT Hybrid Platform here. 

    MG ADAPT Platform

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    Ashin
    Ashin
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    Ashin Shaji is a Junior Correspondent at CarDekho Group with experience covering motorcycles, cars, automotive news, and emerging mobility trends. With PGD Journalism and Mass Communication, Ashin has over 2 years of experience in the industry. A bike enthusiast at heart with a special passion for adventure motorcycles, industry news, launches, and automotive content. Beyond mainstream automotive journalism, he has a keen interest in content creation and content production, exploring new ways to tell automotive stories through digital media. His passion extends across the entire automotive spectrum, from hardcore off-road machines to cross-country tourers. He combines his lifelong love for vehicles, accurate reporting and engaging storytelling to help enthusiasts and consumers stay informed and make better automotive decisions.Read more

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    Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: Kia Syros EV Revealed, Innova Hycross Facelift Spied, Duster Special Edition Launched, MG ADAPT Platform Showcased And More!
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