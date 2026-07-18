Most Important Car News Over The Past Week: Kia Syros EV Revealed, Innova Hycross Facelift Spied, Duster Special Edition Launched, MG ADAPT Platform Showcased And More!

This week has been really eventful in the Indian automotive industry. There have been a few interesting launches, spy shots and a new platform launch and here is a quick wrap-up of all the most important news from the past week if you’ve missed it!

Innova Hycross Facelift Spied

Since its launch in 2022, Innova Hycross hasn't received any kind of design update or mechanical changes. But now the wait is over. The MPV is about to get a major update, and a heavily camouflaged test car has been spied testing. The Hycross is expected to get a redesigned, larger front grille and slightly revised headlamp units, hinting at the possibility of it being a flex-fuel model. Curious to know what Toyota is up to and what all the upcoming Innova will bring to the stable? Our story will give you all the known details!

Renault Launched New Special Edition For The Duster

Renault India has launched a special edition for the Duster, the Adventure Edition, based on the Tekno variant. The Adventure Edition is Rs 50,000 more affordable than the standard Tekna variant, even with all the features and safety tech on offer. Read here about what else Renault has packed into the new special edition.

Tata Harrier & Safari Ultra Dark Editions Launched

Tata has added Dark Editions to their existing Fearless Ultra and Accomplished Ultra top-end variants of the Harrier and the Safari, respectively. The Fearless Ultra and the Accomplished Ultra trims previously had the Red-Dark edition and now get the all-black treatment with the introduction of this edition. Take a look at this story to learn more about the details and pricing of the Dark Editions.

Maruti Brezza Facelift Teased And Bookings Open

The most anticipated Maruti Brezza facelift launch is around the corner, and now the SUV has been teased! The teaser gave us a clear idea of how the upcoming SUV would look and what all changes it would carry, and Maruti has officially opened bookings for the Facelifted Brezza. Know more about the Brezza Facelift and the bookings here.

Lexus ES 350h Launched

After the ES 350h. The sedan is being offered with a hybrid powertrain option. The ES strong-hybrid is available in two variants, Exquisite and Luxury. The sedan is getting an all-wheel drive configuration and is being offered in 6 shades. Keen to know more about the Japanese sedan? Here is our detailed launch story.

Kia Syros EV Unveiled

Kia India has unveiled the EV version of the Kia Syros. The electric sub-compact SUV is placed just below the Kia Carens Clavis EV and is being offered in two battery options and 5 broad variants. The Syros EV is identical to its sibling but does get a few tweaks as well. Want to know more about the Kia Syros EV? Take a look at this story.

Next-gen Toyota Hilux Teased

The most anticipated Japanese pickup truck, the new Toyota Hilux, has been teased ahead of its launch this month. The ninth-generation of the Toyota Hilux was revealed in 2025 and is already on sale in international markets. Toyota has officially locked in the launch date for India, on the 28th of this month, and if you want a sneak peek at the next-gen Hilux, then take a look at this story.

Kia Sorento Unofficial Bookings Open

Kia India is up to something very big! Yes, the Sorento is getting launched in India soon. The brand has started accepting unofficial bookings with a booking amount of Rs 25,000. When launched, the SUV will go against the Skoda Kodiaq. It is expected to get multiple powertrain options and would get a 5,6 and 7-seater configurations. Interested in the Kia Sorento? This story will give a detailed walkthrough of the upcoming SUV.

MG Unveiled its ADAPT Hybrid Platform

MG Motor India has demonstrated its latest hybrid Platform, the ADAPT (Advance Drive Architecture Platform Technology). The platform offers multiple powertrain possibilities, including a strong Hybrid, EV, plug-in hybrid, and a range extender EV form. The strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid and the range extender can be paired to an electromagnetic dedicated hybrid transmission (eDHT). Read more about the ADAPT Hybrid Platform here.