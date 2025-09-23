2025 Mahindra Thar Facelift Reaches Dealerships, DETAILED LOOK Ahead Of Launch

The Mahindra Thar Facelift borrows some design elements and features from the Thar Roxx to enhance its own appeal

Gets a new face with grille design inspired by Thar Roxx and a revised front bumper.

Cabin now features a new steering wheel, 10.25-inch touchscreen and wireless phone charger from Thar Roxx.

Should continue with existing 2-litre turbo-petrol as well as 1.5-litre and 2.2-litre diesel engines.

Expected to launch in the coming weeks.

The second-generation Mahindra Thar has been a very popular model ever since its launch. Combining style and road presence with powerful engines and solid off-road capability, the Thar has won over many buyers. Now with the 3-Door Thar turning nearly 5 years old, the carmaker has decided to give it a facelift. These facelifted units have already started reaching dealership stockyards, indicating a launch very soon. Let’s take a look at what has changed and what stays the same:

Exterior

Most of the design changes in the Thar facelift are at the front. It now features an updated grille that is similar to the Thar Roxx along with new LED headlights. Keen eyed viewers will also notice that the silver inserts on the front and rear bumpers have made a comeback after being deleted in 2021.

Talking of the side profile, the Thar facelift continues to feature the same 18-inch alloy wheels as the current model. Since this is the rear wheel drive variant, it also gets an RWD badge on the rear fender like before. The rear end has also been left largely untouched except that the spare wheel is now a full-size alloy as opposed to the steel wheel offered on the pre-facelift version. One can also notice that the rear camera now comes mounted on the spare wheel just like the Thar Roxx.

Interior

The interior of the Thar facelift is very familiar to the outgoing Thar, albeit with a few welcome tweaks. For starters, it comes with a new steering wheel borrowed from its siblings like the Thar Roxx and Scorpio N. The power window switches, which were previously mounted in the centre console are now relocated to the doors for better ergonomics. The black cabin theme and the plastic roof panels continue. However, there are some new features, which is what we’ll be talking about next.

Features

In terms of features, we can see a few additions in the Thar facelift, the most major of which is the more modern and larger 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system. This unit is much smoother to operate and has better graphics than the smaller 7-inch unit the current Thar gets. A wireless smartphone charger and the 10.25-inch digital driver’s display are also notable additions in the facelift.

Besides these, the equipment list remains identical and includes items like cruise control, height adjustable driver seat, keyless entry, power adjustable outside mirrors (ORVMs) and tilt-adjustable steering column.

In terms of safety, the Thar facelift could get 6 airbags as standard. Besides this, the safety feature list for the facelift would remain similar to the current models which have electronic stability program (ESP), tyre pressure monitoring system, rear parking sensors and a built-in rollcage.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the Thar facelift is expected to continue with its 2-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre diesel (RWD only) and 2.2-litre diesel engines. Take a look at the specifications here:

1.5-litre Diesel 2.2-litre Diesel 2-litre turbo-petrol Transmission 6-speed manual 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic 6-speed manual/6-speed automatic Driven wheels Rear-wheel drive Four-wheel Drive Rear-wheel Drive (AT only) / Four-wheel Drive Power (PS) 118 PS 132 PS 152 PS Torque (NM) 300 NM 300 NM 300 NM (MT)/320 NM(AT)

Rivals

The Thar facelift, when launched will be competing with other off-road focused SUVs such as the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 3-door.

