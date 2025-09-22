All
    Renault Cars New Price List After GST Rate Cut: Compare New Vs Old Prices

    Modified On Sep 22, 2025 04:20 PM By Dipan

    6.6K Views
    Due to the enforcement of new GST rates, prices of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger have gone down by up to Rs 96,395, depending on the model you pick

    Renault cars new prices after GST cut

    With the enforcement of new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, carmakers have been busy updating prices of their offerings in India. The latest one in this list is Renault, which has revealed new prices of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, that customers will be able to enjoy from now onwards. Here are the details:

    Renault Kwid

    Renault Kwid

    Variant

    Ex-Showroom Price Current

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    1-litre petrol manual

    RXE MT

    Rs 4,69,995

    Rs 4,29,900

    Rs 40,095

    RXL (O) MT

    Rs 5,09,995

    Rs 4,66,500

    Rs 43,495

    RXT MT

    Rs 5,54,995

    Rs 4,99,900

    Rs 55,095

    CLIMBER MT

    Rs 5,87,995

    Rs 5,37,900

    Rs 50,095

    CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone

    Rs 5,99,995

    Rs 5,48,800

    Rs 51,195

    1-litre petrol AMT*

    RXL(O) AMT

    Rs 5,54,995

    Rs 4,99,900

    Rs 55,095

    RXT AMT

    Rs 5,99,995

    Rs 5,48,800

    Rs 51,195

    CLIMBER AMT

    Rs 6,32,995

    Rs 5,79,000

    Rs 53,995

    CLIMBER AMT Dual Tone

    Rs 6,44,995

    Rs 5,90,000

    Rs 54,995

    *AMT = Automated manual transmission

    • As the table suggests, a maximum benefit of Rs 55,095 is applicable on the mid-spec RXT manual and RXL(O) variants of the Kwid hatchback.

    • The Renault Kwid comes with a single 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 69 PS and 92.5 Nm and is mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

    Renault Triber

    Renault Triber

    Variant

    Ex-Showroom Price Current

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual

    Authentic

    Rs 6,29,995

    Rs 5,76,300

    Rs 53,695

    Evolution

    Rs 7,24,995

    Rs 6,63,200

    Rs 61,795

    Techno

    Rs 7,99,995

    Rs 7,31,800

    Rs 68,195

    Emotion

    Rs 8,64,995

    Rs 7,91,200

    Rs 73,795

    Emotion Dual Tone

    Rs 8,87,995

    Rs 8,12,300

    Rs 75,695

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT

    Emotion AMT

    Rs 9,16,995

    Rs 8,38,800

    Rs 78,195

    Emotion AMT Dual Tone

    Rs 9,39,995

    Rs 8,59,800

    Rs 80,195

    • As seen on the table, the top-spec Emotion AMT variant with the dual-tone paint has become more affordable by Rs 80,195, which is the most for the Triber.

    • The monotone Emotion AMT trim’s costs have gone down by Rs 78,195.

    • Prices of the manual variants have been reduced by up to Rs 75,695.

    • The Triber comes with a 1-litre petrol engine as well, but it produces a bit more performance than the Kwid (72 PS and 96 Nm). It is also mated with either a manual or an AMT.  

    Renault Kiger

    Renault Kiger

    Variant

    Ex-Showroom Price Current

    Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025

    Difference

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT

    Authentic MT

    Rs 6,29,995

    Rs 5,76,300

    Rs 53,695

    Evolution MT

    Rs 7,09,995

    Rs 6,49,500

    Rs 60,495

    Techno MT

    Rs 8,19,995

    Rs 7,50,100

    Rs 69,895

    Techno MT Dual Tone

    Rs 8,42,995

    Rs 7,71,100

    Rs 71,895

    Emotion MT

    Rs 9,14,995

    Rs 8,37,000

    Rs 77,995

    Emotion MT Dual Tone

    Rs 9,37,995

    Rs 8,58,000

    Rs 79,995

    1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT

    Evolution AMT

    Rs 7,59,995

    Rs 6,95,200

    Rs 64,795

    Techno AMT ENERGY

    Rs 8,69,995

    Rs 7,95,800

    Rs 74,195

    Techno AMT Dual Tone

    Rs 8,92,995

    Rs 8,16,800

    Rs 76,195

    1-litre turbo-petrol MT

    Emotion Turbo MT

    Rs 9,99,995

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 85,295

    Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone

    Rs 9,99,995

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 85,295

    1-litre turbo-petrol CVT

    Techno CVT Turbo

    Rs 9,99,995

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 85,295

    Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 9,99,995

    Rs 9,14,700

    Rs 85,295

    Emotion CVT Turbo

    Rs 11,29,995

    Rs 10,33,600

    Rs 96,395

    Emotion CVT Turbo Dual Tone

    Rs 11,29,995

    Rs 10,33,600

    Rs 96,395

    • The top-of-the-line Emotion variant of the Kiger, with the turbo-petrol CVT option, gets the highest price cut of Rs 96,395.

    • The same engine option with a manual gearbox witnesses a price cut of up to Rs 85,295.

    • With the naturally aspirated engine, the manual and AMT variants get a maximum price cut of Rs 79.995 and Rs 76,195, respectively.

    • The Kiger, alongside the Triber’s 72 PS naturally aspirated engine, is offered with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that produces 100 PS and up to 160 Nm.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    All three Renault offerings are less than 4 metres in length. So, here’s how they are being taxed under the new GST 2.0 regime:

    Type of Vehicle

    Old GST Tax Rate (Including Cess)

    New Tax Rate

    Tax Savings

    Sub 4 metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Also Read: 

    When Can You Enjoy The Reduced Prices?

    The new GST rates are now enforced across the country, so you will not have to wait anymore to reap the benefits of Renault cars in India.

    Rivals

    The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto.

    The Renault Kiger goes up against sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon, and sub-4m crossovers including Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

    The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, and Kia Carens Clavis.

