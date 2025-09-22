Renault Cars New Price List After GST Rate Cut: Compare New Vs Old Prices

Due to the enforcement of new GST rates, prices of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger have gone down by up to Rs 96,395, depending on the model you pick

With the enforcement of new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, carmakers have been busy updating prices of their offerings in India. The latest one in this list is Renault, which has revealed new prices of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, that customers will be able to enjoy from now onwards. Here are the details:

Renault Kwid

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Current Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference 1-litre petrol manual RXE MT Rs 4,69,995 Rs 4,29,900 Rs 40,095 RXL (O) MT Rs 5,09,995 Rs 4,66,500 Rs 43,495 RXT MT Rs 5,54,995 Rs 4,99,900 Rs 55,095 CLIMBER MT Rs 5,87,995 Rs 5,37,900 Rs 50,095 CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone Rs 5,99,995 Rs 5,48,800 Rs 51,195 1-litre petrol AMT* RXL(O) AMT Rs 5,54,995 Rs 4,99,900 Rs 55,095 RXT AMT Rs 5,99,995 Rs 5,48,800 Rs 51,195 CLIMBER AMT Rs 6,32,995 Rs 5,79,000 Rs 53,995 CLIMBER AMT Dual Tone Rs 6,44,995 Rs 5,90,000 Rs 54,995

*AMT = Automated manual transmission

As the table suggests, a maximum benefit of Rs 55,095 is applicable on the mid-spec RXT manual and RXL(O) variants of the Kwid hatchback.

The Renault Kwid comes with a single 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 69 PS and 92.5 Nm and is mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.

Renault Triber

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Current Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual Authentic Rs 6,29,995 Rs 5,76,300 Rs 53,695 Evolution Rs 7,24,995 Rs 6,63,200 Rs 61,795 Techno Rs 7,99,995 Rs 7,31,800 Rs 68,195 Emotion Rs 8,64,995 Rs 7,91,200 Rs 73,795 Emotion Dual Tone Rs 8,87,995 Rs 8,12,300 Rs 75,695 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT Emotion AMT Rs 9,16,995 Rs 8,38,800 Rs 78,195 Emotion AMT Dual Tone Rs 9,39,995 Rs 8,59,800 Rs 80,195

As seen on the table, the top-spec Emotion AMT variant with the dual-tone paint has become more affordable by Rs 80,195, which is the most for the Triber.

The monotone Emotion AMT trim’s costs have gone down by Rs 78,195.

Prices of the manual variants have been reduced by up to Rs 75,695.

The Triber comes with a 1-litre petrol engine as well, but it produces a bit more performance than the Kwid (72 PS and 96 Nm). It is also mated with either a manual or an AMT.

Renault Kiger

Variant Ex-Showroom Price Current Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025 Difference 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT Authentic MT Rs 6,29,995 Rs 5,76,300 Rs 53,695 Evolution MT Rs 7,09,995 Rs 6,49,500 Rs 60,495 Techno MT Rs 8,19,995 Rs 7,50,100 Rs 69,895 Techno MT Dual Tone Rs 8,42,995 Rs 7,71,100 Rs 71,895 Emotion MT Rs 9,14,995 Rs 8,37,000 Rs 77,995 Emotion MT Dual Tone Rs 9,37,995 Rs 8,58,000 Rs 79,995 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT Evolution AMT Rs 7,59,995 Rs 6,95,200 Rs 64,795 Techno AMT ENERGY Rs 8,69,995 Rs 7,95,800 Rs 74,195 Techno AMT Dual Tone Rs 8,92,995 Rs 8,16,800 Rs 76,195 1-litre turbo-petrol MT Emotion Turbo MT Rs 9,99,995 Rs 9,14,700 Rs 85,295 Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone Rs 9,99,995 Rs 9,14,700 Rs 85,295 1-litre turbo-petrol CVT Techno CVT Turbo Rs 9,99,995 Rs 9,14,700 Rs 85,295 Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone Rs 9,99,995 Rs 9,14,700 Rs 85,295 Emotion CVT Turbo Rs 11,29,995 Rs 10,33,600 Rs 96,395 Emotion CVT Turbo Dual Tone Rs 11,29,995 Rs 10,33,600 Rs 96,395

The top-of-the-line Emotion variant of the Kiger, with the turbo-petrol CVT option, gets the highest price cut of Rs 96,395.

The same engine option with a manual gearbox witnesses a price cut of up to Rs 85,295.

With the naturally aspirated engine, the manual and AMT variants get a maximum price cut of Rs 79.995 and Rs 76,195, respectively.

The Kiger, alongside the Triber’s 72 PS naturally aspirated engine, is offered with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that produces 100 PS and up to 160 Nm.

Reason For The Price Cut

All three Renault offerings are less than 4 metres in length. So, here’s how they are being taxed under the new GST 2.0 regime:

Type of Vehicle Old GST Tax Rate (Including Cess) New Tax Rate Tax Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent

When Can You Enjoy The Reduced Prices?

The new GST rates are now enforced across the country, so you will not have to wait anymore to reap the benefits of Renault cars in India.

Rivals

The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto.

The Renault Kiger goes up against sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon, and sub-4m crossovers including Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, and Kia Carens Clavis.

