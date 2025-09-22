Renault Cars New Price List After GST Rate Cut: Compare New Vs Old Prices
Modified On Sep 22, 2025 04:20 PM By Dipan
Due to the enforcement of new GST rates, prices of the Kwid, Triber and Kiger have gone down by up to Rs 96,395, depending on the model you pick
With the enforcement of new GST rates from today, September 22, 2025, carmakers have been busy updating prices of their offerings in India. The latest one in this list is Renault, which has revealed new prices of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber, that customers will be able to enjoy from now onwards. Here are the details:
Renault Kwid
Variant
Ex-Showroom Price Current
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
Difference
1-litre petrol manual
RXE MT
Rs 4,69,995
Rs 4,29,900
Rs 40,095
RXL (O) MT
Rs 5,09,995
Rs 4,66,500
Rs 43,495
RXT MT
Rs 5,54,995
Rs 4,99,900
Rs 55,095
CLIMBER MT
Rs 5,87,995
Rs 5,37,900
Rs 50,095
CLIMBER 1.0 MT Dual Tone
Rs 5,99,995
Rs 5,48,800
Rs 51,195
1-litre petrol AMT*
RXL(O) AMT
Rs 5,54,995
Rs 4,99,900
Rs 55,095
RXT AMT
Rs 5,99,995
Rs 5,48,800
Rs 51,195
CLIMBER AMT
Rs 6,32,995
Rs 5,79,000
Rs 53,995
CLIMBER AMT Dual Tone
Rs 6,44,995
Rs 5,90,000
Rs 54,995
*AMT = Automated manual transmission
As the table suggests, a maximum benefit of Rs 55,095 is applicable on the mid-spec RXT manual and RXL(O) variants of the Kwid hatchback.
The Renault Kwid comes with a single 1-litre 3-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine that puts out 69 PS and 92.5 Nm and is mated either with a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT.
Renault Triber
Variant
Ex-Showroom Price Current
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
Difference
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol manual
Authentic
Rs 6,29,995
Rs 5,76,300
Rs 53,695
Evolution
Rs 7,24,995
Rs 6,63,200
Rs 61,795
Techno
Rs 7,99,995
Rs 7,31,800
Rs 68,195
Emotion
Rs 8,64,995
Rs 7,91,200
Rs 73,795
Emotion Dual Tone
Rs 8,87,995
Rs 8,12,300
Rs 75,695
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT
Emotion AMT
Rs 9,16,995
Rs 8,38,800
Rs 78,195
Emotion AMT Dual Tone
Rs 9,39,995
Rs 8,59,800
Rs 80,195
As seen on the table, the top-spec Emotion AMT variant with the dual-tone paint has become more affordable by Rs 80,195, which is the most for the Triber.
The monotone Emotion AMT trim’s costs have gone down by Rs 78,195.
Prices of the manual variants have been reduced by up to Rs 75,695.
The Triber comes with a 1-litre petrol engine as well, but it produces a bit more performance than the Kwid (72 PS and 96 Nm). It is also mated with either a manual or an AMT.
Renault Kiger
Variant
Ex-Showroom Price Current
Ex-Showroom Price effective 22nd Sept 2025
Difference
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol MT
Authentic MT
Rs 6,29,995
Rs 5,76,300
Rs 53,695
Evolution MT
Rs 7,09,995
Rs 6,49,500
Rs 60,495
Techno MT
Rs 8,19,995
Rs 7,50,100
Rs 69,895
Techno MT Dual Tone
Rs 8,42,995
Rs 7,71,100
Rs 71,895
Emotion MT
Rs 9,14,995
Rs 8,37,000
Rs 77,995
Emotion MT Dual Tone
Rs 9,37,995
Rs 8,58,000
Rs 79,995
1-litre naturally aspirated petrol AMT
Evolution AMT
Rs 7,59,995
Rs 6,95,200
Rs 64,795
Techno AMT ENERGY
Rs 8,69,995
Rs 7,95,800
Rs 74,195
Techno AMT Dual Tone
Rs 8,92,995
Rs 8,16,800
Rs 76,195
1-litre turbo-petrol MT
Emotion Turbo MT
Rs 9,99,995
Rs 9,14,700
Rs 85,295
Emotion Turbo MT Dual Tone
Rs 9,99,995
Rs 9,14,700
Rs 85,295
1-litre turbo-petrol CVT
Techno CVT Turbo
Rs 9,99,995
Rs 9,14,700
Rs 85,295
Techno CVT Turbo Dual Tone
Rs 9,99,995
Rs 9,14,700
Rs 85,295
Emotion CVT Turbo
Rs 11,29,995
Rs 10,33,600
Rs 96,395
Emotion CVT Turbo Dual Tone
Rs 11,29,995
Rs 10,33,600
Rs 96,395
The top-of-the-line Emotion variant of the Kiger, with the turbo-petrol CVT option, gets the highest price cut of Rs 96,395.
The same engine option with a manual gearbox witnesses a price cut of up to Rs 85,295.
With the naturally aspirated engine, the manual and AMT variants get a maximum price cut of Rs 79.995 and Rs 76,195, respectively.
The Kiger, alongside the Triber’s 72 PS naturally aspirated engine, is offered with a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that produces 100 PS and up to 160 Nm.
Reason For The Price Cut
All three Renault offerings are less than 4 metres in length. So, here’s how they are being taxed under the new GST 2.0 regime:
Type of Vehicle
Old GST Tax Rate (Including Cess)
New Tax Rate
Tax Savings
Sub 4 metre (Petrol)
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
18 percent
11 percent
Also Read:
When Can You Enjoy The Reduced Prices?
The new GST rates are now enforced across the country, so you will not have to wait anymore to reap the benefits of Renault cars in India.
Rivals
The Renault Kwid locks horns with other compact hatchbacks like the Maruti S-Presso and Maruti Alto.
The Renault Kiger goes up against sub-4m SUVs like the Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Kia Syros, Nissan Magnite, Maruti Brezza, and Tata Nexon, and sub-4m crossovers including Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.
The Renault Triber does not have any direct rival, but can be considered an affordable alternative to the Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Maruti XL6, Toyota Rumion, and Kia Carens Clavis.
