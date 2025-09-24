Kia Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

Modified On Sep 24, 2025 08:25 AM By Rohit

The highest benefit of over Rs 4 lakh is applicable to Kia’s flagship MPV offering – the Carnival – in India

Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 1.64 lakh.

Prices of the Kia Syros have come down by up to Rs 1.86 lakh.

The Kia Seltos has become more affordable by up to Rs 75,000.

Kia has cut the prices of the old Carens by up to Rs 49,000.

Prices of the Carens Clavis have reduced by up to Rs 79,000.

No price cuts on the Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9.

With the Central Government’s directives of reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on various products, carmakers too have slashed prices of most of their offerings in India. One such carmaker is Kia who has also lowered the asking prices of all internal combustible engine (ICE) models in its portfolio. In this story, let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of all the eligible Kia offerings in India:

Sonet

Petrol

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1-litre N/A petrol HTE MT Rs 8 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh (-Rs 70,000) HTE (O) MT Rs 8.44 lakh Rs 7.70 lakh (-Rs 74,000) HTK MT Rs 9.24 lakh Rs 8.41 lakh (-Rs 83,000) HTK (O) MT Rs 9.60 lakh Rs 8.74 lakh (-Rs 86,000) HTK Plus MT Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh (-Rs 90,000) HTK Plus (O) MT Rs 10.54 lakh Rs 9.59 lakh (-Rs 95,000) 1-litre turbo-petrol HTK iMT* Rs 9.66 lakh Rs 8.79 lakh (-Rs 87,000) HTK (O) iMT* Rs 10 lakh Rs 9.10 lakh (-Rs 90,000) HTK Plus iMT* Rs 10.40 lakh Rs 9.47 lakh (-Rs 93,000) HTK Plus (O) iMT* Rs 11.04 lakh Rs 10.05 lakh (-Rs 99,000) HTX iMT* Rs 11.87 lakh Rs 10.80 lakh (-Rs 1.07 lakh) HTX DCT^ Rs 12.74 lakh Rs 11.60 lakh (-Rs 1.14 lakh) GTX Plus DCT^ Rs 14.84 lakh Rs 13.51 lakh (-Rs 1.33 lakh) X-Line DCT^ Rs 15 lakh Rs 13.65 lakh (-Rs 1.35 lakh)

*iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

^DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

Diesel

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre diesel HTE (O) MT Rs 10 lakh Rs 8.98 lakh (-Rs 1.02 lakh) HTK (O) MT Rs 11.10 lakh Rs 9.94 lakh (-Rs 1.16 lakh) HTK Plus MT Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 10.30 lakh (-Rs 1.20 lakh) HTK Plus (O) MT Rs 12.04 lakh Rs 10.78 lakh (-Rs 1.26 lakh) HTX MT Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 11.25 lakh (-Rs 1.31 lakh) HTX AT* Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 12.03 lakh (-Rs 1.40 lakh) GTX Plus AT* Rs 15.64 lakh Rs 14 lakh (-Rs 1.64 lakh)

*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

The highest savings of Rs 1.64 lakh are applicable to the fully loaded GTX Plus AT diesel variant of the Kia Sonet.

All diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV have gotten a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.

Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet’s petrol variants by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

Syros

Petrol

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1-litre turbo-petrol HTK MT Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 8.67 lakh (-Rs 83,000) HTK (O) MT Rs 10.30 lakh Rs 9.39 lakh (-Rs 91,000) HTK Plus MT Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 10.74 lakh (-Rs 1.06 lakh) HTX MT Rs 13.30 lakh Rs 12.10 lakh (-Rs 1.20 lakh) HTK Plus DCT Rs 13.10 lakh Rs 11.92 lakh (-Rs 1.18 lakh) HTX DCT Rs 14.60 lakh Rs 13.29 lakh (-Rs 1.31 lakh) HTX Plus DCT Rs 16 lakh Rs 14.56 lakh (-Rs 1.44 lakh) HTX Plus (O) DCT Rs 16.80 lakh Rs 15.29 lakh (-Rs 1.51 lakh)

Diesel

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre diesel HTK (O) MT Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh (-Rs 1.16 lakh) HTK Plus MT Rs 12.80 lakh Rs 11.46 lakh (-Rs 1.34 lakh) HTX MT Rs 14.30 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh (-Rs 1.50 lakh) HTX Plus AT Rs 17 lakh Rs 15.22 lakh (-Rs 1.78 lakh) HTX Plus (O) AT Rs 17.80 lakh Rs 15.94 lakh (-Rs 1.86 lakh)

The highest price cut of Rs 1.86 lakh is available on the top-spec HTX Plus (O) AT diesel variant of the Kia Syros.

Like the Sonet, all diesel variants of the Syros too come with savings of more than Rs 1 lakh each.

For those of you looking to pick a turbo-petrol variant, Kia is offering savings of up to Rs 1.51 lakh.

Seltos

Petrol

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre N/A petrol HTE (O) MT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 10.79 lakh (-Rs 40,000) HTK MT Rs 12.64 lakh Rs 12.18 lakh (-Rs 46,000) HTK (O) MT Rs 13.05 lakh Rs 12.57 lakh (-Rs 48,000) HTK Plus (O) MT Rs 14.46 lakh Rs 13.93 lakh (-Rs 53,000) HTX MT Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 15.24 lakh (-Rs 58,000) HTX (O) MT Rs 16.77 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh (-Rs 62,000) HTK Plus (O) CVT Rs 15.82 lakh Rs 15.24 lakh (-Rs 58,000) HTX CVT Rs 17.27 lakh Rs 16.64 lakh (-Rs 63,000) HTX (O) CVT Rs 18.10 lakh Rs 17.44 lakh (-Rs 66,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol HTK Plus iMT Rs 15.78 lakh Rs 15.20 lakh (-Rs 58,000) GTX Plus DCT Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.27 lakh (-Rs 73,000) X-Line DCT Rs 20.56 lakh Rs 19.81 lakh (-Rs 75,000)

Diesel

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre diesel HTE (O) MT Rs 12.77 lakh Rs 12.32 lakh (-Rs 45,000) HTK MT Rs 14.12 lakh Rs 13.60 lakh (-Rs 52,000) HTK (O) MT Rs 14.61 lakh Rs 14.07 lakh (-Rs 54,000) HTK Plus (O) MT Rs 16.02 lakh Rs 15.43 lakh (-Rs 59,000) HTX MT Rs 17.39 lakh Rs 16.75 lakh (-Rs 64,000) HTX (O) MT Rs 18.42 lakh Rs 17.74 lakh (-Rs 68,000) HTK Plus (O) AT Rs 17.28 lakh Rs 16.65 lakh (-Rs 63,000) HTX AT Rs 18.71 lakh Rs 18.02 lakh (-Rs 69,000) GTX Plus AT Rs 20 lakh Rs 19.27 lakh (-Rs 73,000) X-Line AT Rs 20.56 lakh Rs 19.81 lakh (-Rs 75,000)

The highest savings of Rs 75,000 are applicable to the fully equipped X-Line petrol-DCT and X-Line diesel-AT variants of the Kia Seltos.

Prices of other petrol and diesel variants have been slashed in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 73,000.

Carens

Petrol

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre N/A petrol Premium (O) 7-seater MT Rs 11.41 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh (-Rs 48,000)

Diesel

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre diesel Premium (O) 7-seater MT Rs 13.26 lakh Rs 12.77 lakh (-Rs 49,000)

Prices of the Kia Carens have been reduced by up to Rs 49,000.

The highest savings are applicable to the Premium (O) 7-seater diesel-MT variant of the pre-facelift Carens.

Carens Clavis

Petrol

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre N/A petrol HTE 7-seater MT Rs 11.50 lakh Rs 11.08 lakh (-Rs 42,000) HTE (O) 7-seater MT Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.04 lakh (-Rs 46,000) HTK 7-seater MT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.01 lakh (-Rs 49,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol HTE (O) 7-seater MT Rs 13.40 lakh Rs 12.91 lakh (-Rs 49,000) HTK 7-seater MT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 13.87 lakh (-Rs 53,000) HTK Plus 7-seater MT Rs 15.40 lakh Rs 14.84 lakh (-Rs 56,000) HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 15.61 lakh (-Rs 59,000) HTX 7-seater MT Rs 18.40 lakh Rs 17.73 lakh (-Rs 67,000) HTX Plus 7-seater MT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (-Rs 71,000) HTX Plus 6-seater MT Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 18.69 lakh (-Rs 71,000) HTX 7-seater iMT Rs 18.70 lakh Rs 18.01 lakh (-Rs 69,000) HTX Plus 7-seater iMT Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 18.98 lakh (-Rs 72,000) HTX Plus 6-seater iMT Rs 19.70 lakh Rs 18.98 lakh (-Rs 72,000) HTK Plus 7-seater DCT Rs 16.90 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh (-Rs 62,000) HTK Plus (O) 7-seater DCT Rs 17.70 lakh Rs 17.05 lakh (-Rs 65,000) HTX Plus 7-seater DCT Rs 21.50 lakh Rs 20.71 lakh (-Rs 79,000) HTX Plus 6-seater DCT Rs 21.50 lakh Rs 20.71 lakh (-Rs 79,000)

Diesel

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 1.5-litre diesel HTE 7-seater MT Rs 13.50 lakh Rs 13.01 lakh (-Rs 49,000) HTE (O) 7-seater MT Rs 14.55 lakh Rs 14.02 lakh (-Rs 53,000) HTK 7-seater MT Rs 15.52 lakh Rs 14.95 lakh (-Rs 57,000) HTK Plus 7-seater MT Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 15.90 lakh (-Rs 60,000) HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT Rs 17.30 lakh Rs 16.67 lakh (-Rs 63,000) HTX 7-seater MT Rs 19.50 lakh Rs 18.79 lakh (-Rs 71,000) HTK Plus 7-seater AT Rs 18 lakh Rs 17.34 lakh (-Rs 66,000)

The maximum savings of Rs 79,000 are available on the fully loaded HTX Plus 6- and 7-seater turbo-petrol DCT variants of the Carens Clavis.

Kia has reduced prices of the other petrol and diesel variants of the MPV in the range of Rs 42,000 to Rs 72,000.

Carnival

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Savings 2.2-litre diesel Limousine Plus 7-seater AT Rs 63.91 lakh Rs 59.42 lakh (-Rs 4.49 lakh)

The price of the Kia Carnival MPV has been dropped by Rs 4.49 lakh.

Kia offers the India-spec Carnival in a single fully loaded Limousine Plus variant in a 7-seater guise with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed AT only.

Reason For The Price Cut

Prior to the revision, the aforementioned Kia cars were placed in different tax brackets, thus attracting different tax rates. Following the GST rate revisions, the maximum savings are applicable to the flagship Carnival MPV followed by Kia’s sub-4m offerings, namely, the Sonet and Syros SUVs. Prices of Kia’s all-electric offerings, namely, the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9 have not been affected as no changes have been made in the tax applicable to EVs.

Check the table below for more details.

Type of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol) 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 18 percent 11 percent Sub-4 metre (Diesel) 31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess) 18 percent 13 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500 cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent) 40 percent 5 percent Cars above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The updated variant-wise prices are now in effect, which is in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

Kia Cars’ Rivals

While the Kia Sonet and Syros rival sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger, the Kia Seltos takes on compact SUVs including the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

The Carens and Carens Clavis go up against the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and the Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross duo. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival, is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto, while also serving as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.

