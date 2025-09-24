All
    Kia Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here

    Modified On Sep 24, 2025 08:25 AM By Rohit

    1.4K Views
    The highest benefit of over Rs 4 lakh is applicable to Kia’s flagship MPV offering – the Carnival – in India

    Kia cars new prices after GST cut

    • Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 1.64 lakh.

    • Prices of the Kia Syros have come down by up to Rs 1.86 lakh.

    • The Kia Seltos has become more affordable by up to Rs 75,000.

    • Kia has cut the prices of the old Carens by up to Rs 49,000.

    • Prices of the Carens Clavis have reduced by up to Rs 79,000.

    • No price cuts on the Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9.

    With the Central Government’s directives of reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on various products, carmakers too have slashed prices of most of their offerings in India. One such carmaker is Kia who has also lowered the asking prices of all internal combustible engine (ICE) models in its portfolio. In this story, let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of all the eligible Kia offerings in India:

    Sonet

    Kia Sonet

    Petrol

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1-litre N/A petrol

    HTE MT

    Rs 8 lakh

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    (-Rs 70,000)

    HTE (O) MT

    Rs 8.44 lakh

    Rs 7.70 lakh

    (-Rs 74,000)

    HTK MT

    Rs 9.24 lakh

    Rs 8.41 lakh

    (-Rs 83,000)

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 9.60 lakh

    Rs 8.74 lakh

    (-Rs 86,000)

    HTK Plus MT

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.10 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    HTK Plus (O) MT

    Rs 10.54 lakh

    Rs 9.59 lakh

    (-Rs 95,000)

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    HTK iMT*

    Rs 9.66 lakh

    Rs 8.79 lakh

    (-Rs 87,000)

    HTK (O) iMT*

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 9.10 lakh

    (-Rs 90,000)

    HTK Plus iMT*

    Rs 10.40 lakh

    Rs 9.47 lakh

    (-Rs 93,000)

    HTK Plus (O) iMT*

    Rs 11.04 lakh

    Rs 10.05 lakh

    (-Rs 99,000)

    HTX iMT*

    Rs 11.87 lakh

    Rs 10.80 lakh

    (-Rs 1.07 lakh)

    HTX DCT^

    Rs 12.74 lakh

    Rs 11.60 lakh

    (-Rs 1.14 lakh)

    GTX Plus DCT^

    Rs 14.84 lakh

    Rs 13.51 lakh

    (-Rs 1.33 lakh)

    X-Line DCT^

    Rs 15 lakh

    Rs 13.65 lakh

    (-Rs 1.35 lakh)

    *iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)

    ^DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission

    Diesel

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre diesel

    HTE (O) MT

    Rs 10 lakh

    Rs 8.98 lakh

    (-Rs 1.02 lakh)

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 11.10 lakh

    Rs 9.94 lakh

    (-Rs 1.16 lakh)

    HTK Plus MT

    Rs 11.50 lakh

    Rs 10.30 lakh

    (-Rs 1.20 lakh)

    HTK Plus (O) MT

    Rs 12.04 lakh

    Rs 10.78 lakh

    (-Rs 1.26 lakh)

    HTX MT

    Rs 12.56 lakh

    Rs 11.25 lakh

    (-Rs 1.31 lakh)

    HTX AT*

    Rs 13.43 lakh

    Rs 12.03 lakh

    (-Rs 1.40 lakh)

    GTX Plus AT*

    Rs 15.64 lakh

    Rs 14 lakh

    (-Rs 1.64 lakh)

    *AT - Torque converter automatic transmission

    • The highest savings of Rs 1.64 lakh are applicable to the fully loaded GTX Plus AT diesel variant of the Kia Sonet.

    • All diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV have gotten a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.

    • Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet’s petrol variants by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.

    Syros

    Kia Syros

    Petrol

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    HTK MT

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 8.67 lakh

    (-Rs 83,000)

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 10.30 lakh

    Rs 9.39 lakh

    (-Rs 91,000)

    HTK Plus MT

    Rs 11.80 lakh

    Rs 10.74 lakh

    (-Rs 1.06 lakh)

    HTX MT

    Rs 13.30 lakh

    Rs 12.10 lakh

    (-Rs 1.20 lakh)

    HTK Plus DCT

    Rs 13.10 lakh

    Rs 11.92 lakh

    (-Rs 1.18 lakh)

    HTX DCT

    Rs 14.60 lakh

    Rs 13.29 lakh

    (-Rs 1.31 lakh)

    HTX Plus DCT

    Rs 16 lakh

    Rs 14.56 lakh

    (-Rs 1.44 lakh)

    HTX Plus (O) DCT

    Rs 16.80 lakh

    Rs 15.29 lakh

    (-Rs 1.51 lakh)

    Diesel

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre diesel

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 11.30 lakh

    Rs 10.14 lakh

    (-Rs 1.16 lakh)

    HTK Plus MT

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    Rs 11.46 lakh

    (-Rs 1.34 lakh)

    HTX MT

    Rs 14.30 lakh

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    (-Rs 1.50 lakh)

    HTX Plus AT

    Rs 17 lakh

    Rs 15.22 lakh

    (-Rs 1.78 lakh)

    HTX Plus (O) AT

    Rs 17.80 lakh

    Rs 15.94 lakh

    (-Rs 1.86 lakh)

    • The highest price cut of Rs 1.86 lakh is available on the top-spec HTX Plus (O) AT diesel variant of the Kia Syros.

    • Like the Sonet, all diesel variants of the Syros too come with savings of more than Rs 1 lakh each.

    • For those of you looking to pick a turbo-petrol variant, Kia is offering savings of up to Rs 1.51 lakh.

    Seltos

    Kia Seltos

    Petrol

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre N/A petrol

    HTE (O) MT

    Rs 11.19 lakh

    Rs 10.79 lakh

    (-Rs 40,000)

    HTK MT

    Rs 12.64 lakh

    Rs 12.18 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 13.05 lakh

    Rs 12.57 lakh

    (-Rs 48,000)

    HTK Plus (O) MT

    Rs 14.46 lakh

    Rs 13.93 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    HTX MT

    Rs 15.82 lakh

    Rs 15.24 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    HTX (O) MT

    Rs 16.77 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    HTK Plus (O) CVT

    Rs 15.82 lakh

    Rs 15.24 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    HTX CVT

    Rs 17.27 lakh

    Rs 16.64 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    HTX (O) CVT

    Rs 18.10 lakh

    Rs 17.44 lakh

    (-Rs 66,000)

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    HTK Plus iMT

    Rs 15.78 lakh

    Rs 15.20 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    GTX Plus DCT

    Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 19.27 lakh

    (-Rs 73,000)

    X-Line DCT

    Rs 20.56 lakh

    Rs 19.81 lakh

    (-Rs 75,000)

    Diesel

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre diesel

    HTE (O) MT

    Rs 12.77 lakh

    Rs 12.32 lakh

    (-Rs 45,000)

    HTK MT

    Rs 14.12 lakh

    Rs 13.60 lakh

    (-Rs 52,000)

    HTK (O) MT

    Rs 14.61 lakh

    Rs 14.07 lakh

    (-Rs 54,000)

    HTK Plus (O) MT

    Rs 16.02 lakh

    Rs 15.43 lakh

    (-Rs 59,000)

    HTX MT

    Rs 17.39 lakh

    Rs 16.75 lakh

    (-Rs 64,000)

    HTX (O) MT

    Rs 18.42 lakh

    Rs 17.74 lakh

    (-Rs 68,000)

    HTK Plus (O) AT

    Rs 17.28 lakh

    Rs 16.65 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    HTX AT

    Rs 18.71 lakh

    Rs 18.02 lakh

    (-Rs 69,000)

    GTX Plus AT

    Rs 20 lakh

    Rs 19.27 lakh

    (-Rs 73,000)

    X-Line AT

    Rs 20.56 lakh

    Rs 19.81 lakh

    (-Rs 75,000)

    • The highest savings of Rs 75,000 are applicable to the fully equipped X-Line petrol-DCT and X-Line diesel-AT variants of the Kia Seltos.

    • Prices of other petrol and diesel variants have been slashed in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 73,000.

    Carens

    Kia Carens

    Petrol

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre N/A petrol

    Premium (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 11.41 lakh

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    (-Rs 48,000)

    Diesel

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre diesel

    Premium (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    Rs 12.77 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    • Prices of the Kia Carens have been reduced by up to Rs 49,000.

    • The highest savings are applicable to the Premium (O) 7-seater diesel-MT variant of the pre-facelift Carens.

    Carens Clavis

    Kia Carens Clavis front

    Petrol

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre N/A petrol

    HTE 7-seater MT

    Rs 11.50 lakh

    Rs 11.08 lakh

    (-Rs 42,000)

    HTE (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 12.50 lakh

    Rs 12.04 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    HTK 7-seater MT

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 13.01 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    HTE (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 13.40 lakh

    Rs 12.91 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    HTK 7-seater MT

    Rs 14.40 lakh

    Rs 13.87 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    HTK Plus 7-seater MT

    Rs 15.40 lakh

    Rs 14.84 lakh

    (-Rs 56,000)

    HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 16.20 lakh

    Rs 15.61 lakh

    (-Rs 59,000)

    HTX 7-seater MT

    Rs 18.40 lakh

    Rs 17.73 lakh

    (-Rs 67,000)

    HTX Plus 7-seater MT

    Rs 19.40 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    HTX Plus 6-seater MT

    Rs 19.40 lakh

    Rs 18.69 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    HTX 7-seater iMT

    Rs 18.70 lakh

    Rs 18.01 lakh

    (-Rs 69,000)

    HTX Plus 7-seater iMT

    Rs 19.70 lakh

    Rs 18.98 lakh

    (-Rs 72,000)

    HTX Plus 6-seater iMT

    Rs 19.70 lakh

    Rs 18.98 lakh

    (-Rs 72,000)

    HTK Plus 7-seater DCT

    Rs 16.90 lakh

    Rs 16.28 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    HTK Plus (O) 7-seater DCT

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    Rs 17.05 lakh

    (-Rs 65,000)

    HTX Plus 7-seater DCT

    Rs 21.50 lakh

    Rs 20.71 lakh

    (-Rs 79,000)

    HTX Plus 6-seater DCT

    Rs 21.50 lakh

    Rs 20.71 lakh

    (-Rs 79,000)

    Diesel

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    1.5-litre diesel

    HTE 7-seater MT

    Rs 13.50 lakh

    Rs 13.01 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    HTE (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 14.55 lakh

    Rs 14.02 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    HTK 7-seater MT

    Rs 15.52 lakh

    Rs 14.95 lakh

    (-Rs 57,000)

    HTK Plus 7-seater MT

    Rs 16.50 lakh

    Rs 15.90 lakh

    (-Rs 60,000)

    HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT

    Rs 17.30 lakh

    Rs 16.67 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    HTX 7-seater MT

    Rs 19.50 lakh

    Rs 18.79 lakh

    (-Rs 71,000)

    HTK Plus 7-seater AT

    Rs 18 lakh

    Rs 17.34 lakh

    (-Rs 66,000)

    • The maximum savings of Rs 79,000 are available on the fully loaded HTX Plus 6- and 7-seater turbo-petrol DCT variants of the Carens Clavis.

    • Kia has reduced prices of the other petrol and diesel variants of the MPV in the range of Rs 42,000 to Rs 72,000.

    Carnival

    Kia Carnival front

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Savings

    2.2-litre diesel

    Limousine Plus 7-seater AT

    Rs 63.91 lakh

    Rs 59.42 lakh

    (-Rs 4.49 lakh)

    • The price of the Kia Carnival MPV has been dropped by Rs 4.49 lakh.

    • Kia offers the India-spec Carnival in a single fully loaded Limousine Plus variant in a 7-seater guise with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed AT only.

    Reason For The Price Cut

    Prior to the revision, the aforementioned Kia cars were placed in different tax brackets, thus attracting different tax rates. Following the GST rate revisions, the maximum savings are applicable to the flagship Carnival MPV followed by Kia’s sub-4m offerings, namely, the Sonet and Syros SUVs. Prices of Kia’s all-electric offerings, namely, the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9 have not been affected as no changes have been made in the tax applicable to EVs.

    Check the table below for more details.

    Type of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol)

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    18 percent

    11 percent

    Sub-4 metre (Diesel)

    31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess)

    18 percent

    13 percent

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500 cc

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent)

    40 percent

    5 percent

    Cars above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc

    Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)

    40 percent

    10 percent

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    The updated variant-wise prices are now in effect, which is in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.

    Kia Cars’ Rivals

    While the Kia Sonet and Syros rival sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger, the Kia Seltos takes on compact SUVs including the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.

    The Carens and Carens Clavis go up against the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and the Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross duo. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival, is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto, while also serving as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.

