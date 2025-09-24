Kia Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices Here
Modified On Sep 24, 2025 08:25 AM By Rohit
-
The highest benefit of over Rs 4 lakh is applicable to Kia’s flagship MPV offering – the Carnival – in India
-
Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet by up to Rs 1.64 lakh.
-
Prices of the Kia Syros have come down by up to Rs 1.86 lakh.
-
The Kia Seltos has become more affordable by up to Rs 75,000.
-
Kia has cut the prices of the old Carens by up to Rs 49,000.
-
Prices of the Carens Clavis have reduced by up to Rs 79,000.
-
No price cuts on the Carens Clavis EV, EV6 and EV9.
With the Central Government’s directives of reforming the Goods and Services Tax (GST) rates on various products, carmakers too have slashed prices of most of their offerings in India. One such carmaker is Kia who has also lowered the asking prices of all internal combustible engine (ICE) models in its portfolio. In this story, let’s check out the revised variant-wise prices of all the eligible Kia offerings in India:
Sonet
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1-litre N/A petrol
|
HTE MT
|
Rs 8 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
(-Rs 70,000)
|
HTE (O) MT
|
Rs 8.44 lakh
|
Rs 7.70 lakh
|
(-Rs 74,000)
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 9.24 lakh
|
Rs 8.41 lakh
|
(-Rs 83,000)
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 9.60 lakh
|
Rs 8.74 lakh
|
(-Rs 86,000)
|
HTK Plus MT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) MT
|
Rs 10.54 lakh
|
Rs 9.59 lakh
|
(-Rs 95,000)
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
HTK iMT*
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
(-Rs 87,000)
|
HTK (O) iMT*
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 9.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 90,000)
|
HTK Plus iMT*
|
Rs 10.40 lakh
|
Rs 9.47 lakh
|
(-Rs 93,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) iMT*
|
Rs 11.04 lakh
|
Rs 10.05 lakh
|
(-Rs 99,000)
|
HTX iMT*
|
Rs 11.87 lakh
|
Rs 10.80 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.07 lakh)
|
HTX DCT^
|
Rs 12.74 lakh
|
Rs 11.60 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.14 lakh)
|
GTX Plus DCT^
|
Rs 14.84 lakh
|
Rs 13.51 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.33 lakh)
|
X-Line DCT^
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
Rs 13.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.35 lakh)
*iMT - intelligent manual transmission (manual without the clutch pedal)
^DCT- Dual-clutch automatic transmission
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
HTE (O) MT
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
Rs 8.98 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.02 lakh)
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 11.10 lakh
|
Rs 9.94 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.16 lakh)
|
HTK Plus MT
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Rs 10.30 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.20 lakh)
|
HTK Plus (O) MT
|
Rs 12.04 lakh
|
Rs 10.78 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.26 lakh)
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 11.25 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.31 lakh)
|
HTX AT*
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
Rs 12.03 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.40 lakh)
|
GTX Plus AT*
|
Rs 15.64 lakh
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.64 lakh)
*AT - Torque converter automatic transmission
-
The highest savings of Rs 1.64 lakh are applicable to the fully loaded GTX Plus AT diesel variant of the Kia Sonet.
-
All diesel variants of the sub-4m SUV have gotten a price reduction of over Rs 1 lakh.
-
Kia has slashed prices of the Sonet’s petrol variants by up to Rs 1.35 lakh.
Syros
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Rs 8.67 lakh
|
(-Rs 83,000)
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 10.30 lakh
|
Rs 9.39 lakh
|
(-Rs 91,000)
|
HTK Plus MT
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
Rs 10.74 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.06 lakh)
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 13.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.20 lakh)
|
HTK Plus DCT
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
Rs 11.92 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.18 lakh)
|
HTX DCT
|
Rs 14.60 lakh
|
Rs 13.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.31 lakh)
|
HTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
Rs 14.56 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.44 lakh)
|
HTX Plus (O) DCT
|
Rs 16.80 lakh
|
Rs 15.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.51 lakh)
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 11.30 lakh
|
Rs 10.14 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.16 lakh)
|
HTK Plus MT
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
Rs 11.46 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.34 lakh)
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 14.30 lakh
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.50 lakh)
|
HTX Plus AT
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
Rs 15.22 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.78 lakh)
|
HTX Plus (O) AT
|
Rs 17.80 lakh
|
Rs 15.94 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.86 lakh)
-
The highest price cut of Rs 1.86 lakh is available on the top-spec HTX Plus (O) AT diesel variant of the Kia Syros.
-
Like the Sonet, all diesel variants of the Syros too come with savings of more than Rs 1 lakh each.
-
For those of you looking to pick a turbo-petrol variant, Kia is offering savings of up to Rs 1.51 lakh.
Seltos
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
HTE (O) MT
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
Rs 10.79 lakh
|
(-Rs 40,000)
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 12.64 lakh
|
Rs 12.18 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 13.05 lakh
|
Rs 12.57 lakh
|
(-Rs 48,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) MT
|
Rs 14.46 lakh
|
Rs 13.93 lakh
|
(-Rs 53,000)
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
HTX (O) MT
|
Rs 16.77 lakh
|
Rs 16.15 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) CVT
|
Rs 15.82 lakh
|
Rs 15.24 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
HTX CVT
|
Rs 17.27 lakh
|
Rs 16.64 lakh
|
(-Rs 63,000)
|
HTX (O) CVT
|
Rs 18.10 lakh
|
Rs 17.44 lakh
|
(-Rs 66,000)
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
HTK Plus iMT
|
Rs 15.78 lakh
|
Rs 15.20 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
GTX Plus DCT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 19.27 lakh
|
(-Rs 73,000)
|
X-Line DCT
|
Rs 20.56 lakh
|
Rs 19.81 lakh
|
(-Rs 75,000)
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
HTE (O) MT
|
Rs 12.77 lakh
|
Rs 12.32 lakh
|
(-Rs 45,000)
|
HTK MT
|
Rs 14.12 lakh
|
Rs 13.60 lakh
|
(-Rs 52,000)
|
HTK (O) MT
|
Rs 14.61 lakh
|
Rs 14.07 lakh
|
(-Rs 54,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) MT
|
Rs 16.02 lakh
|
Rs 15.43 lakh
|
(-Rs 59,000)
|
HTX MT
|
Rs 17.39 lakh
|
Rs 16.75 lakh
|
(-Rs 64,000)
|
HTX (O) MT
|
Rs 18.42 lakh
|
Rs 17.74 lakh
|
(-Rs 68,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) AT
|
Rs 17.28 lakh
|
Rs 16.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 63,000)
|
HTX AT
|
Rs 18.71 lakh
|
Rs 18.02 lakh
|
(-Rs 69,000)
|
GTX Plus AT
|
Rs 20 lakh
|
Rs 19.27 lakh
|
(-Rs 73,000)
|
X-Line AT
|
Rs 20.56 lakh
|
Rs 19.81 lakh
|
(-Rs 75,000)
-
The highest savings of Rs 75,000 are applicable to the fully equipped X-Line petrol-DCT and X-Line diesel-AT variants of the Kia Seltos.
-
Prices of other petrol and diesel variants have been slashed in the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 73,000.
Carens
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
Premium (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 11.41 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
(-Rs 48,000)
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Premium (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
Rs 12.77 lakh
|
(-Rs 49,000)
-
Prices of the Kia Carens have been reduced by up to Rs 49,000.
-
The highest savings are applicable to the Premium (O) 7-seater diesel-MT variant of the pre-facelift Carens.
Carens Clavis
Petrol
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre N/A petrol
|
HTE 7-seater MT
|
Rs 11.50 lakh
|
Rs 11.08 lakh
|
(-Rs 42,000)
|
HTE (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 12.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.04 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
HTK 7-seater MT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.01 lakh
|
(-Rs 49,000)
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
HTE (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 13.40 lakh
|
Rs 12.91 lakh
|
(-Rs 49,000)
|
HTK 7-seater MT
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
(-Rs 53,000)
|
HTK Plus 7-seater MT
|
Rs 15.40 lakh
|
Rs 14.84 lakh
|
(-Rs 56,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 16.20 lakh
|
Rs 15.61 lakh
|
(-Rs 59,000)
|
HTX 7-seater MT
|
Rs 18.40 lakh
|
Rs 17.73 lakh
|
(-Rs 67,000)
|
HTX Plus 7-seater MT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
(-Rs 71,000)
|
HTX Plus 6-seater MT
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 18.69 lakh
|
(-Rs 71,000)
|
HTX 7-seater iMT
|
Rs 18.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.01 lakh
|
(-Rs 69,000)
|
HTX Plus 7-seater iMT
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.98 lakh
|
(-Rs 72,000)
|
HTX Plus 6-seater iMT
|
Rs 19.70 lakh
|
Rs 18.98 lakh
|
(-Rs 72,000)
|
HTK Plus 7-seater DCT
|
Rs 16.90 lakh
|
Rs 16.28 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) 7-seater DCT
|
Rs 17.70 lakh
|
Rs 17.05 lakh
|
(-Rs 65,000)
|
HTX Plus 7-seater DCT
|
Rs 21.50 lakh
|
Rs 20.71 lakh
|
(-Rs 79,000)
|
HTX Plus 6-seater DCT
|
Rs 21.50 lakh
|
Rs 20.71 lakh
|
(-Rs 79,000)
Diesel
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
HTE 7-seater MT
|
Rs 13.50 lakh
|
Rs 13.01 lakh
|
(-Rs 49,000)
|
HTE (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 14.55 lakh
|
Rs 14.02 lakh
|
(-Rs 53,000)
|
HTK 7-seater MT
|
Rs 15.52 lakh
|
Rs 14.95 lakh
|
(-Rs 57,000)
|
HTK Plus 7-seater MT
|
Rs 16.50 lakh
|
Rs 15.90 lakh
|
(-Rs 60,000)
|
HTK Plus (O) 7-seater MT
|
Rs 17.30 lakh
|
Rs 16.67 lakh
|
(-Rs 63,000)
|
HTX 7-seater MT
|
Rs 19.50 lakh
|
Rs 18.79 lakh
|
(-Rs 71,000)
|
HTK Plus 7-seater AT
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 17.34 lakh
|
(-Rs 66,000)
-
The maximum savings of Rs 79,000 are available on the fully loaded HTX Plus 6- and 7-seater turbo-petrol DCT variants of the Carens Clavis.
-
Kia has reduced prices of the other petrol and diesel variants of the MPV in the range of Rs 42,000 to Rs 72,000.
Carnival
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Savings
|
2.2-litre diesel
|
Limousine Plus 7-seater AT
|
Rs 63.91 lakh
|
Rs 59.42 lakh
|
(-Rs 4.49 lakh)
-
The price of the Kia Carnival MPV has been dropped by Rs 4.49 lakh.
-
Kia offers the India-spec Carnival in a single fully loaded Limousine Plus variant in a 7-seater guise with a 2.2-litre diesel engine and an 8-speed AT only.
Reason For The Price Cut
Prior to the revision, the aforementioned Kia cars were placed in different tax brackets, thus attracting different tax rates. Following the GST rate revisions, the maximum savings are applicable to the flagship Carnival MPV followed by Kia’s sub-4m offerings, namely, the Sonet and Syros SUVs. Prices of Kia’s all-electric offerings, namely, the Carens Clavis EV, EV6, and EV9 have not been affected as no changes have been made in the tax applicable to EVs.
Check the table below for more details.
|
Type of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol)
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
|
18 percent
|
11 percent
|
Sub-4 metre (Diesel)
|
31 percent (28 percent GST + 3 percent cess)
|
18 percent
|
13 percent
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500 cc
|
Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST + 17 percent)
|
40 percent
|
5 percent
|
Cars above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500 cc
|
Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
10 percent
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The updated variant-wise prices are now in effect, which is in line with the Central Government’s directive of implementing the new GST rates across the nation.
Kia Cars’ Rivals
While the Kia Sonet and Syros rival sub-4m SUVs such as the Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, and Renault Kiger, the Kia Seltos takes on compact SUVs including the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, and Hyundai Creta.
The Carens and Carens Clavis go up against the likes of the Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion, and the Toyota Innova Crysta and Hycross duo. Kia’s premium MPV, the Carnival, is a premium alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto, while also serving as an affordable option to the Lexus LM and Toyota Vellfire.
