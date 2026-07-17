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    2026 Kia Syros EV Image Gallery In Detail: How Different Is The EV?

    The Syros EV shares a lot of features with the ICE counterpart as well, but it does have some unique tricks underneath

    Ninad
    Ninad
    Published On Jul 17, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Published OnJul 17, 2026 10:03 IST
    Last Updated OnJul 17, 2026 10:03 IST
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    Kia Syros EV Images In Detail

    The Syros EV unveiled this week packs in a very futuristic design, multiple features such as automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, triple-screen setup on the dashboard, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at the details of the Syros EV and find out what the key differentiators are between the EV and the ICE. 

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Design

    • From the front, the Syros EV is almost identical to its ICE counterpart.

    Kia Syros EV

    • It gets a large body coloured nose upfront, chunky cladding that adds muscle to the Syros EV.

    Kia Syros EV Front Bumper

    • It also gets the vertically stacked LED headlamps along with the LED fog lamps placed in the bumper section.

    Kia Syros EV LED Headlamps

    • Coming to the profile, it has an identical silhouette with a window line split at the body coloured B-pillar and flush-type door handles.

    Kia Syros EV Door Handle

    • It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels with cladding around the wheel arches that makes it look rugged.

    Kia Syros EV Alloy Wheels

    • At the rear, it looks very rugged as well, with a split taillamp setup and tailgate with a Kia logo in the centre.

    Kia Syros EV

    • The taillamps are in a split setup with L-shaped LED taillamps placed around the rear windshield and the other half placed over the bumper with LED turn indicators as well.

    Kia Syros EV Rear

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Interior

    • Coming to the inside of the Syros EV, it has the same dashboard as the ICE counterpart with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a triple-screen setup, and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos SUV. 

    Kia Syros EV Interior

    • The cabin theme is differentiated from the ICE with dual-tone Onyx Black and Off White interiors, which uplift the overall appeal of the Syros EV. 

    Kia Syros EV Front and Rear Seats

    • The seats are very supportive as well, which will make longer journeys comfortable.

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Features

    • The Syros EV is equipped with a triple-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for the climate control.

    Kia Syros EV Triple-screen Setup

    • It also has a front centre armrest that integrates two cup holders.

    Kia Syros EV Front Centre Armrest
    Kia Syros EV Front Cup Holder

    • The driver's seat is powered and ventilated as well, which you can adapt to your preferred seating position easily. 

    Kia Syros EV Front Driver Seat

    • The front and rear seats are ventilated, which is also a USP of the Syros EV.

    Kia Syros EV Front and Rear Ventilated Seats

    • Looking at the new steering wheel, you can also see a new stalk coming out from the steering wheel, which is used to change gears.

    Kia Syros EV Gear Lever

    • Below the climate control buttons is a tray to keep your smartphone, and it also doubles up as a wireless phone charger.

    Kia Syros EV Wireless Phone Charger

    • The Syros EV gets the most liked feature by the Indian customers, which is a panoramic sunroof, just like the ICE. 

    Kia Syros EV Panoramic Sunroof

    2026 Kia Syros EV: Safety

    • The Syros EV is packed with safety tech such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), some of which include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning. 

    Kia Syros EV Adaptive Cruise Control

    • It is equipped with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor.

    Kia Syros EV 360-degree camera

    • It also has a dashcam for those unexpected scenarios. 

    Kia Syros EV Dashcam

    Battery Options

    The Syros EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack. 

    Battery

    Kia Syros EV 42 kWh

    Kia Syros EV 51.4 kWh

    No of electric motors

    1

    1

    Power (PS)

    135 PS

    171 PS

    Torque (Nm)

    255 Nm

    255 Nm

    Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2)

    443 km

    526 km

    Kia Syros EV Charging Port

    Expected Price And Rivals

    The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, VinFast VF6, and the MG Windsor EV.

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    Ninad
    Ninad
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    Ninad Mestry is an automotive engineer, dieselhead, and lifelong automotive enthusiast with a passion for cars, motorcycles, and the technology behind them. An engineering graduate, he is particularly interested in vehicle engineering, emerging mobility solutions, and the stories that make every machine unique. When he\'s not exploring the latest developments in the automotive world, he enjoys finding new ways to share automotive experiences and insights with fellow enthusiasts. Whether it\'s a rugged SUV, a practical commuter, a cutting-edge EV, or a classic motorcycle, Ninad is always eager to learn more and dive deeper into all things automotive.Read more

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