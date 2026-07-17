2026 Kia Syros EV Image Gallery In Detail: How Different Is The EV?
The Syros EV shares a lot of features with the ICE counterpart as well, but it does have some unique tricks underneath
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The Syros EV unveiled this week packs in a very futuristic design, multiple features such as automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, triple-screen setup on the dashboard, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at the details of the Syros EV and find out what the key differentiators are between the EV and the ICE.
2026 Kia Syros EV: Design
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From the front, the Syros EV is almost identical to its ICE counterpart.
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It gets a large body coloured nose upfront, chunky cladding that adds muscle to the Syros EV.
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It also gets the vertically stacked LED headlamps along with the LED fog lamps placed in the bumper section.
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Coming to the profile, it has an identical silhouette with a window line split at the body coloured B-pillar and flush-type door handles.
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It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels with cladding around the wheel arches that makes it look rugged.
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At the rear, it looks very rugged as well, with a split taillamp setup and tailgate with a Kia logo in the centre.
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The taillamps are in a split setup with L-shaped LED taillamps placed around the rear windshield and the other half placed over the bumper with LED turn indicators as well.
2026 Kia Syros EV: Interior
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Coming to the inside of the Syros EV, it has the same dashboard as the ICE counterpart with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a triple-screen setup, and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos SUV.
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The cabin theme is differentiated from the ICE with dual-tone Onyx Black and Off White interiors, which uplift the overall appeal of the Syros EV.
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The seats are very supportive as well, which will make longer journeys comfortable.
2026 Kia Syros EV: Features
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The Syros EV is equipped with a triple-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for the climate control.
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It also has a front centre armrest that integrates two cup holders.
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The driver's seat is powered and ventilated as well, which you can adapt to your preferred seating position easily.
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The front and rear seats are ventilated, which is also a USP of the Syros EV.
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Looking at the new steering wheel, you can also see a new stalk coming out from the steering wheel, which is used to change gears.
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Below the climate control buttons is a tray to keep your smartphone, and it also doubles up as a wireless phone charger.
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The Syros EV gets the most liked feature by the Indian customers, which is a panoramic sunroof, just like the ICE.
2026 Kia Syros EV: Safety
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The Syros EV is packed with safety tech such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), some of which include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.
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It is equipped with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor.
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It also has a dashcam for those unexpected scenarios.
Battery Options
The Syros EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack.
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Battery
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Kia Syros EV 42 kWh
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Kia Syros EV 51.4 kWh
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No of electric motors
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1
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1
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Power (PS)
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135 PS
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171 PS
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Torque (Nm)
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255 Nm
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255 Nm
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Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2)
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443 km
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526 km
Expected Price And Rivals
The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, VinFast VF6, and the MG Windsor EV.