2026 Kia Syros EV Image Gallery In Detail: How Different Is The EV?

The Syros EV unveiled this week packs in a very futuristic design, multiple features such as automatic climate control, panoramic sunroof, triple-screen setup on the dashboard, and more. Today, we are going to take a look at the details of the Syros EV and find out what the key differentiators are between the EV and the ICE.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Design

From the front, the Syros EV is almost identical to its ICE counterpart.

It gets a large body coloured nose upfront, chunky cladding that adds muscle to the Syros EV.

It also gets the vertically stacked LED headlamps along with the LED fog lamps placed in the bumper section.

Coming to the profile, it has an identical silhouette with a window line split at the body coloured B-pillar and flush-type door handles.

It also gets 17-inch alloy wheels with cladding around the wheel arches that makes it look rugged.

At the rear, it looks very rugged as well, with a split taillamp setup and tailgate with a Kia logo in the centre.

The taillamps are in a split setup with L-shaped LED taillamps placed around the rear windshield and the other half placed over the bumper with LED turn indicators as well.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Interior

Coming to the inside of the Syros EV, it has the same dashboard as the ICE counterpart with soft-touch materials on the dashboard, a triple-screen setup, and a new steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos SUV.

The cabin theme is differentiated from the ICE with dual-tone Onyx Black and Off White interiors, which uplift the overall appeal of the Syros EV.

The seats are very supportive as well, which will make longer journeys comfortable.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Features

The Syros EV is equipped with a triple-screen setup, which includes a 12.3-inch infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, and a 5-inch display for the climate control.

It also has a front centre armrest that integrates two cup holders.

The driver's seat is powered and ventilated as well, which you can adapt to your preferred seating position easily.

The front and rear seats are ventilated, which is also a USP of the Syros EV.

Looking at the new steering wheel, you can also see a new stalk coming out from the steering wheel, which is used to change gears.

Below the climate control buttons is a tray to keep your smartphone, and it also doubles up as a wireless phone charger.

The Syros EV gets the most liked feature by the Indian customers, which is a panoramic sunroof, just like the ICE.

2026 Kia Syros EV: Safety

The Syros EV is packed with safety tech such as Level-2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance System), some of which include adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and forward collision warning.

It is equipped with 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control (ESC), tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a 360-degree camera with blind spot monitor.

It also has a dashcam for those unexpected scenarios.

Battery Options

The Syros EV is offered with a 42 kWh battery pack and a 51.4 kWh battery pack.

Battery Kia Syros EV 42 kWh Kia Syros EV 51.4 kWh No of electric motors 1 1 Power (PS) 135 PS 171 PS Torque (Nm) 255 Nm 255 Nm Claimed Range (MIDC Part 1+ Part 2) 443 km 526 km

Expected Price And Rivals

The Kia Syros EV is expected to be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom) and will rival the Tata Nexon EV, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV, VinFast VF6, and the MG Windsor EV.