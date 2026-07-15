2026 Kia Syros EV Unveiled; Gets Two Battery Options With Up To 526 Km Of Range!

Kia India has taken the wraps off its smallest electric crossover in India, the Syros EV. Featuring a familiar styling package, it offers the Syros’ quirky personality and blends it with electrified power, a spacious cabin and some added tech as well. Let’s take a look at what Kia has announced today:

Variants & BaaS Pricing

The new Syros EV will be offered in a choice of five variants called HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+ and X-Line. Here is how they stack up:

42 kWh (Standard Range) 51.4 kWh (Extended Range) HTK HTK+ ER HTK+ HTX ER HTX HTX+ ER - X-Line ER

Also to note, while pricing of the car itself has not been revealed, Kia will be offering a BaaS (battery-as-a-service) rental programme, which will cost Rs 3.3 per km.

Exterior

The exterior design of the Syros EV remains near-identical to the ICE-powered version. So, to say, the quirky and futuristic styling package continues!

Upfront, it gets a bulbous nose, with large vertical LED headlamps on the outside edges. It retains the blanked-off grille, while the generous cladding gives it some muscle.

Just like the recently updated Syros ICE, the EV also features the GT-Line bumpers with body-coloured inserts and slim LED fog lamps for a sporty look.

In profile, the signature boxy stance stays, along with the thick wheel-arch cladding and a body-coloured garnish. It also features black roof rails, flush-fit door handles and large windows that make it look unmistakable on the road.

One way to distinguish the Syros EV from its petrol or diesel sibling is the slightly revised 17-inch alloy wheel design and the front fender-mounted charging flap.

Like the front-end, the rear profile also remains identical to the Syros ICE, with a flat tailgate, two-part LED taillamps and sporty bumpers.

Dimensions stay unchanged, except height: Length: 3995mm, Width: 1805mm, Height: 1670mm (with roof rails), Wheelbase: 2550mm

Booking Details

Kia has commenced bookings of the Syros EV for an amount of Rs 25,000. You can book the eSUV via the carmaker’s official website or through your preferred dealership as well.

Colour Options

The new Syros EV can be had in 9 colour options, listed as follows:

Ivory Silver Matte

Pewter Olive

Magma Red

Frost Blue

Ivory Silver Gloss

Glacier White Pearl

Gravity Grey

Aurora Black Pearl

Xclusive Matte Graphite

Out of these, the X-Line variant will be available with Aurora Black Pearl and Xclusive Matte Graphite shades, with the latter being exclusive to the trim.

We personally find the Magma Red shade attractive, since it makes the Syros EV stand out.

Interior

Inside, the Syros EV offers a roomy cabin, with high-quality materials and textures that elevate the ambience.

The dashboard gets a layered look, with a variety of inserts and trims that make it look premium. There is a triple-screen setup comprising the infotainment system, digital driver’s display and a touch-based climate control screen in the middle.

However, what is new here is a three-spoke steering wheel borrowed from the Seltos, unlike the Syros ICE’s two-spoke unit.

A dual-tone white and black upholstery helps give it a distinct ambience, enhancing the airy feel further.

The rear seat experience remains a highlight of the Syros EV with excellent space even for tall occupants, window sunshades, a reclining backrest and seat ventilation, all of which make it an ideal choice for chauffeur-driven usage.

Boot Space

Kia has not revealed the boot space figures for the Syros EV yet, but we know that it gets a small 16-litre ‘frunk’ storage space under the bonnet, which should be sufficient to hold the portable charging cable or a small backpack.

Features

For its segment, the Syros EV comes across as a very well-equipped SUV.

Infotainment duties are handled by a 12.3-inch touchscreen unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, which is paired to an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

You also have a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display offering a lot of customisability, crisp graphics and a clean layout.

Other features onboard include a panoramic sunroof, front and rear ventilated seats, connected car tech, wireless phone charger, drive modes, 4-way powered driver seat, automatic climate control, auto-dimming IRVM and paddle shifters.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Syros EV is equipped with 6 airbags, Level 2 ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems), electronic stability control (ESC), hill hold control (HHC), all-wheel disc brakes, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), electronic parking brake with auto-hold (EPB), 360-degree camera and front and rear parking sensors.

Bharat NCAP has awarded the Syros ICE a 5-star crash safety rating, the details of which you can find here. While these don’t directly translate to the EV version, you can expect a similar performance.

Powertrain

Battery Pack 42 kWh 51.4 kWh No. of electric motor(s) 1 1 Claimed Range (MIDC Full) 443 km 526 km Power 135 PS 171 PS Torque 255 Nm 255 Nm

The Syros EV is powered by a choice of two battery packs, of 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh capacities, both of which will be paired to a single electric motor.

With a claimed range of 526 km for the 51.4 kWh version, it offers the highest range in its segment.

Furthermore, it also has 100 kW DC fast charging capabilities that can help top up the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in just 39 minutes. This could come in handy, especially during long road trips.

Launch Date, Expected Price & Rivals

While Kia has not set a launch date for the Syros EV as of now, we expect it to be launched sometime at the end of this month. It will likely be priced from Rs 13 lakh to Rs 18 lakh (ex-showroom).

When on sale, the Kia Syros EV will rival EVs like the Tata Nexon EV, VinFast VF6, Mahindra XUV 3XO EV and the MG Windsor EV.