Mahindra Vision T Patent Filed: Should You Wait Before Buying Your Next SUV?

A new patent filed by Mahindra is doing the rounds on the internet, and it could be the upcoming family member of the Thar. The patent was filed by Mahindra for the Vision T concept.

This comes almost a year after Mahindra showcased its concepts back in August 2025. Let’s explore what we expect from what could be the Thar-looking SUV.

Mahindra Vision T: What To Expect

Given the fact that the patent has been filed recently, we expect the Vision T to have taken shape behind closed doors and might launch soon, perhaps by mid-2027.

The Vision T will be a 4.3-metre compact SUV with butch retro styling. This means the Vision T will sit under the Thar brand in Mahindra’s lineup. Based on the NU_IQ platform developed in-house, which supports ICE, hybrid and electric drivetrains, the Vision T will be available in different powertrain options, but it remains to see what will come first.

Since this model will support an electric drivetrain, it will most likely be available with two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive powertrain options.

While we have only seen early concept versions of the Vision T, based on how it looks, we know that it will have a boxy retro design and will relate to the design language of the Thar Roxx. However, what makes the Vision T different are the square-shaped headlamps, tail lamps and flatter body panels, unlike the slightly rounded styling on the Thar Roxx.

Based on the images of the Vision T concept, the interior will include an upright dashboard with a vertically mounted infotainment display, which will include the climate control settings as well. Mahindra claimed that the SUV will have among the best interior space in the segment.

Powertrain

As mentioned earlier, Vision T will be based on the NU_IQ platform as opposed to the current portfolio by Mahindra. This means the Vision T can be available in ICE, hybrid and as an EV. However, the specifications of either powertrain have not been disclosed by Mahindra yet. Also, it is expected to come with both two-wheel drive and all-wheel drive drivetrain options as well since it supports the EV drivetrain.

CarDekho Says…

The upcoming Vision T will be the beginning of Mahindra’s overhauled next-generation products. Since the NU_IQ platform is modular, supporting most powertrains including ICE, hybrid and electric, the models being spawned from this platform will cater to a wide range of customers.

Mahindra had showcased the Vision T, the Vision S, Vision SXT and the Vision X. All of which are expected to come with different powertrains, sitting under the different brands like the Thar, Scorpio, and the Bolero. Now that Mahindra has filed the patent for the Vision T, we may soon see a second iteration of the concept in the coming months.