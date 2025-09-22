All
    Skoda Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices

    Modified On Sep 22, 2025 06:36 PM By Bikramjit

    1.4K Views
    With a price cut of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, Skoda cars have become very affordable now after the application of new GST rates

    Skoda Cars GST Cut Prices

    Skoda India has updated the prices of all its models in line with the revised GST rates. The Czech carmaker has four models on our shores: the sub-4 metre SUV Kylaq, the compact SUV Kushaq, the Slavia sedan and their flagship product Kodiaq. The new prices of these models are applicable from today, September 22, 2025, and they translate into savings of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, depending on the model and variant. You can check that below:

    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Difference 

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Classic MT

    Rs 8.25 lakh

    Rs 7.55 lakh

    (-Rs 70,000)

    Signature MT

    Rs 9.85 lakh

    Rs 9 lakh

    (- Rs 85,000)

    Signature AT

    Rs 10.95 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (- Rs 95,000)

    Signature Plus MT

    Rs 11.30 lakh

    Rs 10.34 lakh

    (-Rs 96,000)

    Signature Plus AT

    Rs 12.40 lakh

    Rs 11.34 lakh

    (-Rs 1.06 lakh)

    Prestige MT

    Rs 12.94 lakh

    Rs 11.84 lakh

    (-Rs 1.10 lakh)

    Prestige AT

    Rs 13.99 lakh

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    (-Rs 1.19 lakh)

    • With the base-spec Classic MT now starting at Rs 7.55 lakh, the Kylaq has become more accessible and is now a better rival in the segment.

    • The highest benefit of Rs 1.19 lakh is seen on the Prestige AT, making it offer a far better value than before.

    • Even the entry variants get a minimum cut of Rs 70,000, which is a sizeable relief for first-time buyers.

    Skoda Kushaq

    Skoda Kushaq Limited Edition

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Difference

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Classic MT

    Rs 10.99 lakh

    Rs 10.61 lakh

    (- Rs 38,000)

    Onyx AT

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Rs 13.12 lakh

    (- Rs 47,000)

    Signature MT

    Rs 14.89 lakh

    Rs 14.38 lakh

    (- Rs 51,000)

    Sportline MT

    Rs 15.04 lakh

    Rs 14.52 lakh

    (- Rs 52,000)

    Signature AT

    Rs 15.99 lakh

    Rs 15.44 lakh

    (- Rs 55,000)

    Sportline AT

    Rs 16.14 lakh

    Rs 15.58 lakh

    (- Rs 56,000)

    Monte Carlo MT

    Rs 16.39 lakh

    Rs 15.82 lakh

    (- Rs 57,000)

    Prestige MT

    Rs 16.39 lakh

    Rs 15.82 lakh

    (- Rs 57,000)

    Monte Carlo AT

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    Rs 16.89 lakh

    (- Rs 60,000)

    Prestige AT

    Rs 17.49 lakh

    Rs 16.89 lakh

    (- Rs 60,000)

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Sportline DCT

    Rs 17.74 lakh

    Rs 17.13 lakh

    (- Rs 61,000)

    Monte Carlo DCT

    Rs 19.09 lakh

    Rs 18.43 lakh

    (- Rs 66,000)

    Prestige DCT

    Rs 19.09 lakh

    Rs 18.43 lakh

    (- Rs 66,000)

    • The entry-level Classic MT variant now costs Rs 10.61 lakh, making the SUV at least Rs 38,000 more affordable than before.

    • Meanwhile, mid-spec trims such as the Signature and Sportline witness price cuts of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 56,000.

    • The biggest savings are reserved for the 1.5-litre Prestige DCT, which is now cheaper by Rs 66,000.

    Skoda Slavia

    Skoda Slavia

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Difference 

    1-litre turbo-petrol

    Classic MT

    Rs 10.49 lakh

    Rs 10 lakh

    (-Rs 49,000)

    Signature MT

    Rs 13.59 lakh

    Rs 13.12 lakh

    (-Rs 47,000)

    Sportline MT

    Rs 13.80 lakh

    Rs 13.32 lakh

    (-Rs 48,000)

    Signature AT

    Rs 14.69 lakh

    Rs 14.18 lakh

    (-Rs 51,000)

    Sportline AT

    Rs 14.90 lakh

    Rs 14.39 lakh

    (-Rs 51,000)

    Prestige MT

    Rs 15.63 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    Monte Carlo MT

    Rs 15.63 lakh

    Rs 15 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    Monte Carlo AT

    Rs 16.73 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    Prestige AT

    Rs 16.73 lakh

    Rs 16.15 lakh

    (-Rs 58,000)

    1.5-litre turbo-petrol

    Sportline DCT

    Rs 16.50 lakh

    Rs 15.93 lakh

    (-Rs 57,000)

    Monte Carlo DCT

    Rs 18.33 lakh

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    Prestige DCT

    Rs 18.33 lakh

    Rs 17.70 lakh

    (-Rs 63,000)

    • Higher trims such as the Prestige and Monte Carlo see the biggest reductions of up to Rs 63,000.

    • Even automatic versions of the 1-litre TSI engine like the Signature AT and Sportline AT have become more affordable by over Rs 50,000.

    • The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT variants have also seen good cuts, bringing the Monte Carlo and Prestige trims below Rs 18 lakh.

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Skoda Kodiaq

    Variant

    Old Price (Old GST rates)

    New Price (Updated GST rates)

    Difference 

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    Sportline AT

    Rs 46.89 lakh

    Rs 43.76 lakh

    (-Rs 3.13 lakh)

    Selection L&K AT

    Rs 49.24 lakh

    Rs 45.96 lakh

    (-Rs 3.28 lakh)

    • The Kodiaq benefits the most, with the Sportline variant getting a reduction of Rs 3.13 lakh and the L&K trim with a cut of Rs 3.28 lakh.

    Why Have The Prices Been Reduced & From When Can You Benefit?

    The Central Government recently updated the GST rates for passenger vehicles, particularly favouring models with smaller capacity turbo-petrol engines. As a result, cars that earlier attracted higher cess rates now fall under lower tax brackets, directly reducing their ex-showroom prices. The models like the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia have benefitted the most thanks to their 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol options. Even the flagship Kodiaq has gained from a revised structure on bigger SUVs.

    The new pricing is applicable from today, so buyers walking into Skoda dealerships can now avail of these reduced ex-showroom prices straight away.

    Rivals

    The Skoda Kylaq goes up against rivals like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet and Syros, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

    The Skoda Kushaq takes on the bigger ones in the compact SUV segment like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen Basalt.

    The Skoda Slavia competes with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its sibling, Volkswagen Taigun.

    Meanwhile, the Kodiaq, being a premium offering, finds a handful of rivals in the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, as well as Jeep Meridian.

    *All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

