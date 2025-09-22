Skoda Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices

With a price cut of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, Skoda cars have become very affordable now after the application of new GST rates

Skoda India has updated the prices of all its models in line with the revised GST rates. The Czech carmaker has four models on our shores: the sub-4 metre SUV Kylaq, the compact SUV Kushaq, the Slavia sedan and their flagship product Kodiaq. The new prices of these models are applicable from today, September 22, 2025, and they translate into savings of up to Rs 3.28 lakh, depending on the model and variant. You can check that below:

Skoda Kylaq

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol Classic MT Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 7.55 lakh (-Rs 70,000) Signature MT Rs 9.85 lakh Rs 9 lakh (- Rs 85,000) Signature AT Rs 10.95 lakh Rs 10 lakh (- Rs 95,000) Signature Plus MT Rs 11.30 lakh Rs 10.34 lakh (-Rs 96,000) Signature Plus AT Rs 12.40 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh (-Rs 1.06 lakh) Prestige MT Rs 12.94 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh (-Rs 1.10 lakh) Prestige AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh (-Rs 1.19 lakh)

With the base-spec Classic MT now starting at Rs 7.55 lakh, the Kylaq has become more accessible and is now a better rival in the segment.

The highest benefit of Rs 1.19 lakh is seen on the Prestige AT, making it offer a far better value than before.

Even the entry variants get a minimum cut of Rs 70,000, which is a sizeable relief for first-time buyers.

Skoda Kushaq

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol Classic MT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 10.61 lakh (- Rs 38,000) Onyx AT Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.12 lakh (- Rs 47,000) Signature MT Rs 14.89 lakh Rs 14.38 lakh (- Rs 51,000) Sportline MT Rs 15.04 lakh Rs 14.52 lakh (- Rs 52,000) Signature AT Rs 15.99 lakh Rs 15.44 lakh (- Rs 55,000) Sportline AT Rs 16.14 lakh Rs 15.58 lakh (- Rs 56,000) Monte Carlo MT Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh (- Rs 57,000) Prestige MT Rs 16.39 lakh Rs 15.82 lakh (- Rs 57,000) Monte Carlo AT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh (- Rs 60,000) Prestige AT Rs 17.49 lakh Rs 16.89 lakh (- Rs 60,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Sportline DCT Rs 17.74 lakh Rs 17.13 lakh (- Rs 61,000) Monte Carlo DCT Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 18.43 lakh (- Rs 66,000) Prestige DCT Rs 19.09 lakh Rs 18.43 lakh (- Rs 66,000)

The entry-level Classic MT variant now costs Rs 10.61 lakh, making the SUV at least Rs 38,000 more affordable than before.

Meanwhile, mid-spec trims such as the Signature and Sportline witness price cuts of around Rs 50,000 to Rs 56,000.

The biggest savings are reserved for the 1.5-litre Prestige DCT, which is now cheaper by Rs 66,000.

Skoda Slavia

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol Classic MT Rs 10.49 lakh Rs 10 lakh (-Rs 49,000) Signature MT Rs 13.59 lakh Rs 13.12 lakh (-Rs 47,000) Sportline MT Rs 13.80 lakh Rs 13.32 lakh (-Rs 48,000) Signature AT Rs 14.69 lakh Rs 14.18 lakh (-Rs 51,000) Sportline AT Rs 14.90 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh (-Rs 51,000) Prestige MT Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-Rs 63,000) Monte Carlo MT Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-Rs 63,000) Monte Carlo AT Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh (-Rs 58,000) Prestige AT Rs 16.73 lakh Rs 16.15 lakh (-Rs 58,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Sportline DCT Rs 16.50 lakh Rs 15.93 lakh (-Rs 57,000) Monte Carlo DCT Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh (-Rs 63,000) Prestige DCT Rs 18.33 lakh Rs 17.70 lakh (-Rs 63,000)

Higher trims such as the Prestige and Monte Carlo see the biggest reductions of up to Rs 63,000.

Even automatic versions of the 1-litre TSI engine like the Signature AT and Sportline AT have become more affordable by over Rs 50,000.

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT variants have also seen good cuts, bringing the Monte Carlo and Prestige trims below Rs 18 lakh.

Skoda Kodiaq

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 2-litre turbo-petrol Sportline AT Rs 46.89 lakh Rs 43.76 lakh (-Rs 3.13 lakh) Selection L&K AT Rs 49.24 lakh Rs 45.96 lakh (-Rs 3.28 lakh)

The Kodiaq benefits the most, with the Sportline variant getting a reduction of Rs 3.13 lakh and the L&K trim with a cut of Rs 3.28 lakh.

Why Have The Prices Been Reduced & From When Can You Benefit?

The Central Government recently updated the GST rates for passenger vehicles, particularly favouring models with smaller capacity turbo-petrol engines. As a result, cars that earlier attracted higher cess rates now fall under lower tax brackets, directly reducing their ex-showroom prices. The models like the Skoda Kylaq, Kushaq and Slavia have benefitted the most thanks to their 1-litre and 1.5-litre turbo-petrol options. Even the flagship Kodiaq has gained from a revised structure on bigger SUVs.

The new pricing is applicable from today, so buyers walking into Skoda dealerships can now avail of these reduced ex-showroom prices straight away.

Rivals

The Skoda Kylaq goes up against rivals like Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV3XO, Kia Sonet and Syros, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

The Skoda Kushaq takes on the bigger ones in the compact SUV segment like Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Tata Curvv, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun, MG Astor and Citroen Basalt.

The Skoda Slavia competes with the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, and its sibling, Volkswagen Taigun.

Meanwhile, the Kodiaq, being a premium offering, finds a handful of rivals in the likes of MG Gloster, Toyota Fortuner, as well as Jeep Meridian.

*All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.