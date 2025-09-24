All Citroen Cars Revised Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices
The flagship C5 Aircross receive the maximum benefit of Rs 2.7 lakh, followed by the Basalt, C3 and Aircross
The recent GST 2.0 rate cut has lowered car prices across segments, and Citroen has passed these savings directly to buyers. From its entry-level hatchback to its SUV coupe, the brand has revised prices on all major models: Basalt, C3, Aircross, and C5 Aircross. Here’s a quick look at how much you save on each model.
Citroen Aircross
|
Variant
|
Old Price (old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
You MT
|
Rs 8.62 lakh
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
(-Rs 30,000)
|
Plus MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 34,000)
|
Turbo Plus MT
|
Rs 12.15 lakh
|
Rs 11.72 lakh
|
(-Rs 43,000)
|
Turbo Plus MT 7-seater
|
Rs 12.50 lakh
|
Rs 12.07 lakh
|
(-Rs 43,000)
|
Turbo Max MT
|
Rs 12.91 lakh
|
Rs 12.45 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
Turbo Max MT Dual-tone
|
Rs 13.11 lakh
|
Rs 12.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
Turbo Max MT 7-seater
|
Rs 13.26 lakh
|
Rs 12.80 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
Turbo Max Dual-tone MT 7-seater
|
Rs 13.46 lakh
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
(-Rs 46,000)
|
Turbo AT Plus
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
Rs 13.45 lakh
|
No difference
|
Turbo AT Max
|
Rs 14.05 lakh
|
Rs 13.55 lakh
|
(-Rs 50,000)
The entry-level You variant sees a drop of Rs 30,000, while the one-base Plus trim is now down by Rs 34,000.
The mid-level Turbo Plus MT trims, including the 7-seater version, is now Rs 43,000 more affordable than before.
The Turbo AT Max enjoys the highest price cut of Rs 50,000 while the Turbo AT Plus sees no difference.
Citroen Basalt
|
Variant
|
Old Price (old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
You MT
|
Rs 8.32 lakh
|
Rs 7.95 lakh
|
(-Rs 37,000)
|
Plus MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.42 lakh
|
(-Rs 57,000)
|
Plus Turbo MT
|
Rs 11.84 lakh
|
Rs 10.82 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.02 lakh)
|
Max Turbo MT
|
Rs 12.57 lakh
|
Rs 11.63 lakh
|
(-Rs 94,000)
|
Max Turbo Dual-tone MT
|
Rs 12.78 lakh
|
Rs 11.84 lakh
|
(-Rs 94,000)
|
Plus Turbo AT
|
Rs 13.14 lakh
|
Rs 12.07 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.07 lakh)
|
Max Turbo AT
|
Rs 13.87 lakh
|
Rs 12.90 lakh
|
(-Rs 97,000)
|
Max Turbo AT Dual-tone
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Rs 13.10 lakh
|
(-Rs 98,000)
The Plus Turbo MT and Plus Turbo AT variants benefits the most with up to Rs 1.07 lakh.
- The You MT and Plus MT receive modest cuts of up to Rs 57,000.
Citroen C3
|
Variant
|
Old Price (old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
Live
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
|
Rs 4.80 lakh
|
(-Rs 45,000)
|
Feel
|
Rs 6.23 lakh
|
Rs 5.70 lakh
|
(-Rs 53,000)
|
Feel (O)
|
Rs 7.27 lakh
|
Rs 6.65 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
Shine
|
Rs 7.91 lakh
|
Rs 7.23 lakh
|
(-Rs 68,000)
|
Shine Turbo
|
Rs 9.11 lakh
|
Rs 8.33 lakh
|
(-Rs 78,000)
|
Turbo Shine AT
|
Rs 9.90 lakh
|
Rs 9.05 lakh
|
(-Rs 85,000)
The base Live variant sees a Rs 45,000 price cut, while mid-range variants Feel and Feel (O) now cost up to Rs 62,000 less.
Prices of top trims like the Shine Turbo and Turbo Shine AT variants have been slashed by up to Rs 85,000.
The C3 hatchback is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110 PS).
Citroen C5 Aircross
|
Variant
|
Old Price (old GST rates)
|
New Price (updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
Shine
|
Rs 40.02 lakh
|
Rs 37.32 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.70 lakh)
|
Shine Dual-tone
|
Rs 40.02 lakh
|
Rs 37.32 lakh
|
(-Rs 2.70 lakh)
The Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUV, which is available in a single variant, gets the highest benefit in the lineup with a price cut of Rs 2.70 lakh.
It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 177 PS and 400 Nm.
More About The GST Rates Change
With GST 2.0, taxes on sub-4m cars, hybrids, and vehicles with engines up to 1.5 litres have gone down. As a result, Citroen car prices have also gone down.
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
New GST Rates
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
Savings
|
Sub 4 metre (Petrol)
|
18 percent
|
29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)
|
11 percent
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc
|
40 percent
|
Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)
|
5 percent
|
Hybrid cars
|
40 percent
|
Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)
|
3 percent
Do note that these new prices have already come into effect, and you can avail of them at any Citroen dealership near you, across India.
*All prices are ex-showroom
