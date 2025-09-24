All Citroen Cars Revised Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices

The flagship C5 Aircross receive the maximum benefit of Rs 2.7 lakh, followed by the Basalt, C3 and Aircross

The recent GST 2.0 rate cut has lowered car prices across segments, and Citroen has passed these savings directly to buyers. From its entry-level hatchback to its SUV coupe, the brand has revised prices on all major models: Basalt, C3, Aircross, and C5 Aircross. Here’s a quick look at how much you save on each model.

Citroen Aircross

Variant Old Price (old GST rates) New Price (updated GST rates) Difference You MT Rs 8.62 lakh Rs 8.32 lakh (-Rs 30,000) Plus MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.65 lakh (-Rs 34,000) Turbo Plus MT Rs 12.15 lakh Rs 11.72 lakh (-Rs 43,000) Turbo Plus MT 7-seater Rs 12.50 lakh Rs 12.07 lakh (-Rs 43,000) Turbo Max MT Rs 12.91 lakh Rs 12.45 lakh (-Rs 46,000) Turbo Max MT Dual-tone Rs 13.11 lakh Rs 12.65 lakh (-Rs 46,000) Turbo Max MT 7-seater Rs 13.26 lakh Rs 12.80 lakh (-Rs 46,000) Turbo Max Dual-tone MT 7-seater Rs 13.46 lakh Rs 13 lakh (-Rs 46,000) Turbo AT Plus Rs 13.45 lakh Rs 13.45 lakh No difference Turbo AT Max Rs 14.05 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh (-Rs 50,000)

The entry-level You variant sees a drop of Rs 30,000, while the one-base Plus trim is now down by Rs 34,000.

The mid-level Turbo Plus MT trims, including the 7-seater version, is now Rs 43,000 more affordable than before.

The Turbo AT Max enjoys the highest price cut of Rs 50,000 while the Turbo AT Plus sees no difference.

Citroen Basalt

Variant Old Price (old GST rates) New Price (updated GST rates) Difference You MT Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 7.95 lakh (-Rs 37,000) Plus MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.42 lakh (-Rs 57,000) Plus Turbo MT Rs 11.84 lakh Rs 10.82 lakh (-Rs 1.02 lakh) Max Turbo MT Rs 12.57 lakh Rs 11.63 lakh (-Rs 94,000) Max Turbo Dual-tone MT Rs 12.78 lakh Rs 11.84 lakh (-Rs 94,000) Plus Turbo AT Rs 13.14 lakh Rs 12.07 lakh (-Rs 1.07 lakh) Max Turbo AT Rs 13.87 lakh Rs 12.90 lakh (-Rs 97,000) Max Turbo AT Dual-tone Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh (-Rs 98,000)

The Plus Turbo MT and Plus Turbo AT variants benefits the most with up to Rs 1.07 lakh.

The You MT and Plus MT receive modest cuts of up to Rs 57,000.

Citroen C3

Variant Old Price (old GST rates) New Price (updated GST rates) Difference Live Rs 5.25 lakh Rs 4.80 lakh (-Rs 45,000) Feel Rs 6.23 lakh Rs 5.70 lakh (-Rs 53,000) Feel (O) Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 6.65 lakh (-Rs 62,000) Shine Rs 7.91 lakh Rs 7.23 lakh (-Rs 68,000) Shine Turbo Rs 9.11 lakh Rs 8.33 lakh (-Rs 78,000) Turbo Shine AT Rs 9.90 lakh Rs 9.05 lakh (-Rs 85,000)

The base Live variant sees a Rs 45,000 price cut, while mid-range variants Feel and Feel (O) now cost up to Rs 62,000 less.

Prices of top trims like the Shine Turbo and Turbo Shine AT variants have been slashed by up to Rs 85,000.

The C3 hatchback is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110 PS).

Citroen C5 Aircross

Variant Old Price (old GST rates) New Price (updated GST rates) Difference Shine Rs 40.02 lakh Rs 37.32 lakh (-Rs 2.70 lakh) Shine Dual-tone Rs 40.02 lakh Rs 37.32 lakh (-Rs 2.70 lakh)

The Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUV, which is available in a single variant, gets the highest benefit in the lineup with a price cut of Rs 2.70 lakh.

It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 177 PS and 400 Nm.

More About The GST Rates Change

With GST 2.0, taxes on sub-4m cars, hybrids, and vehicles with engines up to 1.5 litres have gone down. As a result, Citroen car prices have also gone down.

Type Of Vehicle New GST Rates Old GST Slab (Including Cess) Savings Sub 4 metre (Petrol) 18 percent 29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess) 11 percent Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc 40 percent Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) 5 percent Hybrid cars 40 percent Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess) 3 percent

Do note that these new prices have already come into effect, and you can avail of them at any Citroen dealership near you, across India.

*All prices are ex-showroom

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.