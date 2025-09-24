All
    All Citroen Cars Revised Prices After GST Rate Cut: Compare Old vs New Prices

    Modified On Sep 24, 2025 03:36 PM By Bikramjit

    The flagship C5 Aircross receive the maximum benefit of Rs 2.7 lakh, followed by the Basalt, C3 and Aircross

    Citroen GST Cut

    The recent GST 2.0 rate cut has lowered car prices across segments, and Citroen has passed these savings directly to buyers. From its entry-level hatchback to its SUV coupe, the brand has revised prices on all major models: Basalt, C3, Aircross, and C5 Aircross. Here’s a quick look at how much you save on each model.

    Citroen Aircross

    Citroen Aircross

    Variant

    Old Price (old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST rates)

    Difference

    You MT

    Rs 8.62 lakh

    Rs 8.32 lakh

    (-Rs 30,000)

    Plus MT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 9.65 lakh

    (-Rs 34,000)

    Turbo Plus MT

    Rs 12.15 lakh

    Rs 11.72 lakh

    (-Rs 43,000)

    Turbo Plus MT 7-seater

    Rs 12.50 lakh

    Rs 12.07 lakh

    (-Rs 43,000)

    Turbo Max MT

    Rs 12.91 lakh

    Rs 12.45 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    Turbo Max MT Dual-tone

    Rs 13.11 lakh

    Rs 12.65 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    Turbo Max MT 7-seater

    Rs 13.26 lakh

    Rs 12.80 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    Turbo Max Dual-tone MT 7-seater

    Rs 13.46 lakh

    Rs 13 lakh

    (-Rs 46,000)

    Turbo AT Plus

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    Rs 13.45 lakh

    No difference

    Turbo AT Max

    Rs 14.05 lakh

    Rs 13.55 lakh

    (-Rs 50,000)

    • The entry-level You variant sees a drop of Rs 30,000, while the one-base Plus trim is now down by Rs 34,000.

    • The mid-level Turbo Plus MT trims, including the 7-seater version, is now Rs 43,000 more affordable than before.

    • The Turbo AT Max enjoys the highest price cut of Rs 50,000 while the Turbo AT Plus sees no difference.

    Citroen Basalt

    Citroen Basalt

    Variant

    Old Price (old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST rates)

    Difference

    You MT

    Rs 8.32 lakh

    Rs 7.95 lakh

    (-Rs 37,000)

    Plus MT

    Rs 9.99 lakh

    Rs 9.42 lakh

    (-Rs 57,000)

    Plus Turbo MT

    Rs 11.84 lakh

    Rs 10.82 lakh

    (-Rs 1.02 lakh)

    Max Turbo MT

    Rs 12.57 lakh

    Rs 11.63 lakh

    (-Rs 94,000)

    Max Turbo Dual-tone MT

    Rs 12.78 lakh

    Rs 11.84 lakh

    (-Rs 94,000)

    Plus Turbo AT

    Rs 13.14 lakh

    Rs 12.07 lakh

    (-Rs 1.07 lakh)

    Max Turbo AT

    Rs 13.87 lakh

    Rs 12.90 lakh

    (-Rs 97,000)

    Max Turbo AT Dual-tone

    Rs 14.08 lakh

    Rs 13.10 lakh

    (-Rs 98,000)

    • The Plus Turbo MT and Plus Turbo AT variants benefits the most with up to Rs 1.07 lakh.

    • The You MT and Plus MT receive modest cuts of up to Rs 57,000.

    Citroen C3

    Citroen C3X front design

    Variant

    Old Price (old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST rates)

    Difference

    Live 

    Rs 5.25 lakh

    Rs 4.80 lakh

    (-Rs 45,000)

    Feel

    Rs 6.23 lakh

    Rs 5.70 lakh

    (-Rs 53,000)

    Feel (O)

    Rs 7.27 lakh

    Rs 6.65 lakh

    (-Rs 62,000)

    Shine

    Rs 7.91 lakh

    Rs 7.23 lakh

    (-Rs 68,000)

    Shine Turbo

    Rs 9.11 lakh

    Rs 8.33 lakh

    (-Rs 78,000)

    Turbo Shine AT

    Rs 9.90 lakh

    Rs 9.05 lakh

    (-Rs 85,000)

    • The base Live variant sees a Rs 45,000 price cut, while mid-range variants Feel and Feel (O) now cost up to Rs 62,000 less.

    • Prices of top trims like the Shine Turbo and Turbo Shine AT variants have been slashed by up to Rs 85,000.

    • The C3 hatchback is offered with a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol (82 PS) and a 1.2-litre turbo-petrol (110 PS).

    Citroen C5 Aircross

    C5 Aircross

    Variant

    Old Price (old GST rates)

    New Price (updated GST rates)

    Difference

    Shine

    Rs 40.02 lakh

    Rs 37.32 lakh

    (-Rs 2.70 lakh)

    Shine Dual-tone

    Rs 40.02 lakh

    Rs 37.32 lakh

    (-Rs 2.70 lakh)

    • The Citroen C5 Aircross premium SUV,  which is available in a single variant, gets the highest benefit in the lineup with a price cut of  Rs 2.70 lakh.

    • It is powered by a 2-litre diesel engine that produces 177 PS and 400 Nm.

    More About The GST Rates Change

    With GST 2.0, taxes on sub-4m cars, hybrids, and vehicles with engines up to 1.5 litres have gone down. As a result, Citroen car prices have also gone down.

    Type Of Vehicle

    New GST Rates

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    Savings

    Sub 4 metre (Petrol)

    18 percent

    29 percent (28 percent GST + 1 percent cess)

    11 percent

    Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc

    40 percent

    Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)

    5 percent

    Hybrid cars

    40 percent

    Up to 43 percent (28 percent GST + 15 percent cess)

    3 percent

    Do note that these new prices have already come into effect, and you can avail of them at any Citroen dealership near you, across India.

    *All prices are ex-showroom

