Volkswagen Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Variant-wise Prices Of Tiguan R-Line, Taigun, And Virtus Here!

The highest savings of up to Rs 3.27 lakh are applicable to the flagship Tiguan R-Line SUV in Volkswagen’s Indian lineup

We had recently brought to you the GST rate cuts on Volkswagen’s Indian lineup, which includes the Taigun and the flagship Tiguan R-Line SUVs. The German brand had announced a reduction in prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh, depending on the model and variant chosen. Now, the carmaker has revealed the completely revised variant-wise price lists of its cars. Do note that Volkswagen hasn’t disclosed if there will be any reduction in price of the fully imported Golf GTI as yet.

Virtus

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol Comfortline MT Rs 11.56 lakh Rs 11.16 lakh (-Rs 40,000) Highline MT Rs 13.58 lakh Rs 13.11 lakh (-Rs 47,000) Highline AT Rs 14.88 lakh Rs 14.37 lakh (-Rs 51,000) Highline Plus MT Rs 13.88 lakh Rs 13.40 lakh (-Rs 48,000) Highline Plus AT Rs 14.98 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh (-Rs 52,000) Topline MT Rs 15.60 lakh Rs 15 lakh (-Rs 60,000) Topline AT Rs 16.86 lakh Rs 16.28 lakh (-Rs 58,000) GT Line MT Rs 14.08 lakh Rs 13.59 lakh (-Rs 49,000) GT Line AT Rs 15.18 lakh Rs 14.66 lakh (-Rs 52,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol GT Plus MT Rs 17.60 lakh Rs 16.99 lakh (-Rs 61,000) GT Plus DCT* Rs 19.15 lakh Rs 18.49 lakh (-Rs 66,000) GT Plus Sport MT Rs 17.85 lakh Rs 17.23 lakh (-Rs 62,000) GT Plus Sport DCT* Rs 19.40 lakh Rs 18.73 lakh (-Rs 67,000)

*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission

As seen in the table above, the maximum benefit of Rs 67,000 is applicable to the fully loaded GT Plus Sport DCT variant of the Virtus.

Prices of the variants featuring the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine have been reduced by up to Rs 60,000.

Volkswagen has slashed prices of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol equipped variants in the range of Rs 61,000 to Rs 67,000.

Taigun

Variant Old Price (Old GST rates) New Price (Updated GST rates) Difference 1-litre turbo-petrol Comfortline MT Rs 11.80 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh (-Rs 41,000) Highline MT Rs 13 lakh Rs 12.55 lakh (-Rs 45,000) Highline AT Rs 14 lakh Rs 13.52 lakh (-Rs 48,000) Highline Plus MT Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 13.90 lakh (-Rs 50,000) Highline Plus AT Rs 15.50 lakh Rs 14.96 lakh (-Rs 54,000) Topline MT Rs 16.60 lakh Rs 16 lakh (-Rs 60,000) Topline AT Rs 18 lakh Rs 17.39 lakh (-Rs 61,000) GT Line MT Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 14.29 lakh (-Rs 51,000) GT Line AT Rs 15.90 lakh Rs 15.35 lakh (-Rs 55,000) 1.5-litre turbo-petrol GT Plus Chrome MT Rs 18.38 lakh Rs 17 lakh (-Rs 1.38 lakh) GT Plus Chrome DCT Rs 19.58 lakh Rs 18.91 lakh (-Rs 67,000) GT Plus Sport MT Rs 18.63 lakh Rs 17 lakh (-Rs 1.63 lakh) GT Plus Sport DCT Rs 19.83 lakh Rs 19.15 lakh (-Rs 68,000)

The highest price cuts come on the 1.5-litre MT variants of the Taigun, stretching up to Rs 1.63 lakh.

Volkswagen has reduced the prices of the SUV’s 1-litre variants by up to Rs 61,000.

Tiguan R-Line

The VW Tiguan R-Line is available in a single fully loaded variant.

Its asking rate has been dropped from Rs 49 lakh to Rs 45.73 lakh, which is a price cut of flat Rs 3.27 lakh.

Why Have The Prices Reduced?

Prior to the correction in the GST rates, the Volkswagen cars were placed in different tax brackets given their specifications and dimensions. Both the Virtus and Taigun are compact offerings and thus fall into the first category as given in the table below. On the other hand, the Tiguan R-Line is a big SUV with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc, and hence has a higher tax slab. Check out the below table for more details about the taxes levied on Volkswagen cars in India:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Tax (Including Cess) New Tax Savings Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess) 40 percent 5 percent SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc) Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess) 40 percent 10 percent

Both the Taigun and Virtus were previously subject to a 45 percent tax, mainly because of their length that exceeds 4 metres. Both the cars get 1,000 cc and 1,500 cc engine options, and are now placed in the 40 percent tax slab. The Tiguan R-Line, also measuring over four metres in length, but having a larger 2,000 cc engine, falls in the special SUVs’ tax category and is now subject to a 40 percent tax as well.

When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?

The new prices of the three Volkswagen cars mentioned above are applicable to all buyers starting September 22, 2025.

CarDekho Says

It’s good to see the German carmaker pass on huge savings to new buyers eyeing a Virtus, Taigun or a Tiguan R-Line. While it is still undisclosed, we would like to see Volkswagen reveal a price cut on the limited-run Golf GTI soon too.