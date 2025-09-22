Volkswagen Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Check Out Variant-wise Prices Of Tiguan R-Line, Taigun, And Virtus Here!
The highest savings of up to Rs 3.27 lakh are applicable to the flagship Tiguan R-Line SUV in Volkswagen’s Indian lineup
We had recently brought to you the GST rate cuts on Volkswagen’s Indian lineup, which includes the Taigun and the flagship Tiguan R-Line SUVs. The German brand had announced a reduction in prices by up to Rs 3.27 lakh, depending on the model and variant chosen. Now, the carmaker has revealed the completely revised variant-wise price lists of its cars. Do note that Volkswagen hasn’t disclosed if there will be any reduction in price of the fully imported Golf GTI as yet.
Virtus
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Comfortline MT
|
Rs 11.56 lakh
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
(-Rs 40,000)
|
Highline MT
|
Rs 13.58 lakh
|
Rs 13.11 lakh
|
(-Rs 47,000)
|
Highline AT
|
Rs 14.88 lakh
|
Rs 14.37 lakh
|
(-Rs 51,000)
|
Highline Plus MT
|
Rs 13.88 lakh
|
Rs 13.40 lakh
|
(-Rs 48,000)
|
Highline Plus AT
|
Rs 14.98 lakh
|
Rs 14.46 lakh
|
(-Rs 52,000)
|
Topline MT
|
Rs 15.60 lakh
|
Rs 15 lakh
|
(-Rs 60,000)
|
Topline AT
|
Rs 16.86 lakh
|
Rs 16.28 lakh
|
(-Rs 58,000)
|
GT Line MT
|
Rs 14.08 lakh
|
Rs 13.59 lakh
|
(-Rs 49,000)
|
GT Line AT
|
Rs 15.18 lakh
|
Rs 14.66 lakh
|
(-Rs 52,000)
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
GT Plus MT
|
Rs 17.60 lakh
|
Rs 16.99 lakh
|
(-Rs 61,000)
|
GT Plus DCT*
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
Rs 18.49 lakh
|
(-Rs 66,000)
|
GT Plus Sport MT
|
Rs 17.85 lakh
|
Rs 17.23 lakh
|
(-Rs 62,000)
|
GT Plus Sport DCT*
|
Rs 19.40 lakh
|
Rs 18.73 lakh
|
(-Rs 67,000)
*DCT - Dual-clutch automatic transmission
-
As seen in the table above, the maximum benefit of Rs 67,000 is applicable to the fully loaded GT Plus Sport DCT variant of the Virtus.
-
Prices of the variants featuring the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine have been reduced by up to Rs 60,000.
-
Volkswagen has slashed prices of the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol equipped variants in the range of Rs 61,000 to Rs 67,000.
Taigun
|
Variant
|
Old Price (Old GST rates)
|
New Price (Updated GST rates)
|
Difference
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
Comfortline MT
|
Rs 11.80 lakh
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
(-Rs 41,000)
|
Highline MT
|
Rs 13 lakh
|
Rs 12.55 lakh
|
(-Rs 45,000)
|
Highline AT
|
Rs 14 lakh
|
Rs 13.52 lakh
|
(-Rs 48,000)
|
Highline Plus MT
|
Rs 14.40 lakh
|
Rs 13.90 lakh
|
(-Rs 50,000)
|
Highline Plus AT
|
Rs 15.50 lakh
|
Rs 14.96 lakh
|
(-Rs 54,000)
|
Topline MT
|
Rs 16.60 lakh
|
Rs 16 lakh
|
(-Rs 60,000)
|
Topline AT
|
Rs 18 lakh
|
Rs 17.39 lakh
|
(-Rs 61,000)
|
GT Line MT
|
Rs 14.80 lakh
|
Rs 14.29 lakh
|
(-Rs 51,000)
|
GT Line AT
|
Rs 15.90 lakh
|
Rs 15.35 lakh
|
(-Rs 55,000)
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
GT Plus Chrome MT
|
Rs 18.38 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.38 lakh)
|
GT Plus Chrome DCT
|
Rs 19.58 lakh
|
Rs 18.91 lakh
|
(-Rs 67,000)
|
GT Plus Sport MT
|
Rs 18.63 lakh
|
Rs 17 lakh
|
(-Rs 1.63 lakh)
|
GT Plus Sport DCT
|
Rs 19.83 lakh
|
Rs 19.15 lakh
|
(-Rs 68,000)
- The highest price cuts come on the 1.5-litre MT variants of the Taigun, stretching up to Rs 1.63 lakh.
-
Volkswagen has reduced the prices of the SUV’s 1-litre variants by up to Rs 61,000.
Tiguan R-Line
-
The VW Tiguan R-Line is available in a single fully loaded variant.
-
Its asking rate has been dropped from Rs 49 lakh to Rs 45.73 lakh, which is a price cut of flat Rs 3.27 lakh.
Why Have The Prices Reduced?
Prior to the correction in the GST rates, the Volkswagen cars were placed in different tax brackets given their specifications and dimensions. Both the Virtus and Taigun are compact offerings and thus fall into the first category as given in the table below. On the other hand, the Tiguan R-Line is a big SUV with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc, and hence has a higher tax slab. Check out the below table for more details about the taxes levied on Volkswagen cars in India:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Tax (Including Cess)
|
New Tax
|
Savings
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with an engine capacity of up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45 percent (28 percent GST+ 17 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
5 percent
|
SUVs (above 4 metres in length with engine capacity exceeding 1,500cc)
|
Up to 50 percent (28 percent GST + up to 22 percent cess)
|
40 percent
|
10 percent
Both the Taigun and Virtus were previously subject to a 45 percent tax, mainly because of their length that exceeds 4 metres. Both the cars get 1,000 cc and 1,500 cc engine options, and are now placed in the 40 percent tax slab. The Tiguan R-Line, also measuring over four metres in length, but having a larger 2,000 cc engine, falls in the special SUVs’ tax category and is now subject to a 40 percent tax as well.
When Will The New Prices Be Applicable?
The new prices of the three Volkswagen cars mentioned above are applicable to all buyers starting September 22, 2025.
CarDekho Says
It’s good to see the German carmaker pass on huge savings to new buyers eyeing a Virtus, Taigun or a Tiguan R-Line. While it is still undisclosed, we would like to see Volkswagen reveal a price cut on the limited-run Golf GTI soon too.
