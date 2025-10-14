Maruti Nexa Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh Discounts On Grand Vitara, Fronx, Baleno And Invicto

Besides exciting Diwali discounts, the Nexa cars have also attracted GST price cuts of up to Rs 1.13 lakh, making it the perfect season to bring your favourite Maruti home

Maruti Suzuki has announced its Diwali 2025 discounts and offers for the Nexa lineup of cars. All models sold through the Nexa showroom, including the Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, and XL6, get these benefits. Customers can avail total savings of up to Rs 1.40 lakh, depending on the model. We have detailed the model-wise offers for the Nexa cars in this story:

Maruti Nexa Cars: Model-wise Discounts

Model Benefits Maruti Baleno Rs 72,500 Maruti Grand Vitara Rs 1.29 lakh Maruti Fronx Rs 70,000 Maruti Ignis Rs 62,500 Maruti Invicto Rs 1.40 lakh Maruti XL6 Rs 25,000 Maruti Jimny Rs 1 lakh

Maruti’s premium MPV, the Invicto, attracts the highest benefit of Rs 1.4 lakh. It is now sold at a price range between Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.61 lakh.

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Jimny are the other two Nexa models to have a discount of over Rs 1 lakh. The Grand Vitara also gets a complimentary 5-year extended warranty on top of this.

Maruti is offering a discount of around Rs 70,000 on the Baleno and Fronx.

The Maruti Ignis gets the benefits of Rs 62,500.

The Maruti XL6 is offered with a humble discount of Rs 25,000.

[Disclaimer: We insist you contact your closest Maruti dealership for more details on the breakdown of these offers, depending on the model and variant you choose.]

Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A New Maruti Nexa Car For Diwali 2025?

With the new GST rates in effect, several carmakers, including Maruti, have cut down the prices of their car. The Nexa models now have their prices dropped by up to Rs 1.13 lakh. Pair up the Diwali benefits with that, and it is the perfect time to bring your favourite car home.

You can check out the variant-wise prices of all the Maruti Nexa models after the GST cut in this story.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India