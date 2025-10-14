All
    Maruti Nexa Cars Diwali 2025 Offers: Up To Rs 1.4 Lakh Discounts On Grand Vitara, Fronx, Baleno And Invicto

    Published On Oct 14, 2025 06:34 PM By Bikramjit

    1.1K Views
    Besides exciting Diwali discounts, the Nexa cars have also attracted GST price cuts of up to Rs 1.13 lakh, making it the perfect season to bring your favourite Maruti home

    Maruti nexa offers

    Maruti Suzuki has announced its Diwali 2025 discounts and offers for the Nexa lineup of cars. All models sold through the Nexa showroom, including the Baleno, Fronx, Jimny, Grand Vitara, and XL6, get these benefits. Customers can avail total savings of up to Rs 1.40 lakh, depending on the model. We have detailed the model-wise offers for the Nexa cars in this story:

    Maruti Nexa Cars: Model-wise Discounts

    Maruti Baleno

    Model

    Benefits

    Maruti Baleno

    Rs 72,500

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Rs 1.29 lakh

    Maruti Fronx

    Rs 70,000

    Maruti Ignis

    Rs 62,500

    Maruti Invicto

    Rs 1.40 lakh

    Maruti XL6

    Rs 25,000

    Maruti Jimny

    Rs 1 lakh

    • Maruti’s premium MPV, the Invicto, attracts the highest benefit of Rs 1.4 lakh. It is now sold at a price range between Rs 24.97 lakh and Rs 28.61 lakh.

    • The Maruti Grand Vitara and Maruti Jimny are the other two Nexa models to have a discount of over Rs 1 lakh. The Grand Vitara also gets a complimentary 5-year extended warranty on top of this.

    • Maruti is offering a discount of around Rs 70,000 on the Baleno and Fronx.

    • The Maruti Ignis gets the benefits of Rs 62,500.

    • The Maruti XL6 is offered with a humble discount of Rs 25,000.

    [Disclaimer: We insist you contact your closest Maruti dealership for more details on the breakdown of these offers, depending on the model and variant you choose.]

    Also Read: Top 10 Popular Mass-market Cars With Over Rs 1 Lakh Price Cut Under New GST 2.0 Rates

    Why Does It Make Sense To Buy A New Maruti Nexa Car For Diwali 2025? 

    Maruti Jimny

    With the new GST rates in effect, several carmakers, including Maruti, have cut down the prices of their car. The Nexa models now have their prices dropped by up to Rs 1.13 lakh. Pair up the Diwali benefits with that, and it is the perfect time to bring your favourite car home.

    You can check out the variant-wise prices of all the Maruti Nexa models after the GST cut in this story.

    All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

