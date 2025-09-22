Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition Launched At Rs 5.14 Lakh, Gets New Features And Exterior Colour Options

The 10th Anniversary Edition of the Kwid Celebrates the hatchback’s 10 years in India and has a limited production run of just 500 units

Prices of the Anniversary Edition range between Rs 5.14 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom).

Adopts new nomenclature now: Evolution (in place of RXL), Techno (in place of RXT) and Climber (same as before).

Gets two new dual-tone exterior colour options: Fiery Red and Shadow Grey, both with a black roof, along with black wheel covers and special ‘Anniversary’ badges outside.

Cabin features yellow accents on the seats and the leatherette-wrapped steering wheel, and it also gets illuminated scuff plates and puddle lamps.

3-point seatbelts are now offered a standard fitment across the Kwid lineup, while the Climber variant features 6 airbags.

Renault has launched a special 10th Anniversary Edition of their entry-level Kwid hatchback to mark the celebration of one decade since its launch. It is limited to 500 production units, prices of which range between Rs 5.14 lakh and Rs 5.63 lakh (ex-showroom). While it gets a bunch of styling upgrades, Renault has also taken the opportunity to give the entire Kwid lineup a safety revision alongside a new variant nomenclature. Let us check out the details:

Price

Prices of the new Renault Kwid start at Rs 4.29 lakh (ex-showroom), and the 10th Anniversary Edition can be had for Rs 5.14 lakh(ex-showroom). A detailed price list is given below:

Variant Prices (ex-showroom) MT AMT Authentic Rs 4.29 lakh - Evolution (earlier RXL) Rs 4.66 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh Techno (earlier RXT) Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.48 lakh 10th Anniversary Edition Rs 5.14 lakh Rs 5.63 lakh Climber Rs 5.47 lakh Rs 5.88 lakh Climber DT Rs 5.58 lakh Rs 5.99 lakh

As the table suggests, the mid-spec RXL trim has now been renamed to Evolution, while the RXT trim has become the new ‘Techno’ variant. This new nomenclature keeps the Kwid in line with the Kiger and Triber, both of which received a mid-life refresh this year in 2025.

The 10th Anniversary Edition is approximately Rs 15,000 more expensive than the Techno variant it’s based on. All variants except the base Authentic can be had with the manual as well as automatic transmission options.

Now, let us take a look at everything the new Anniversary Edition has to offer:

Exterior

While the overall design remains the same, including halogen headlights and halogen tail lights, Renault has equipped the Kwid Anniversary Edition with black wheel covers and ‘Anniversary’ decals on the doors and C-pillar alongside a yellow grille insert to jazz up the design. You can get it in 2 dual-tone colour options- Fiery Red with Black Roof and Shadow Grey with a black roof. All these exterior upgrades of the 10th Anniversary Edition give the Kwid a fresh look.

Interior

Inside, the Kwid’s 10th Anniversary Edition brings contrast yellow accents on the fabric seats, steering wheel stitching, door pads and on the infotainment surround. Besides these changes, the interior of the Kwid stays identical with a high-set dashboard and a spacious feel. A unique design touch in the Kwid is that the gearshift in AMT (automated manual transmission) variants is controlled via a rotary dial mounted on the centre console, which makes it look more modern now.

Features

In terms of features, the 10th Anniversary Edition remains largely the same, barring a few nifty additions. With the 10th Anniversary Edition, Renault has added puddle lamps and illuminated scuff plates to make it feel more special. Other features shared with the regular Kwid include powered outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs), an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, keyless entry and a semi-digital instrument cluster.

In terms of safety, the entire Kwid lineup now gets 3-point seatbelts as standard, while the Climber variants are now equipped with 6 airbags. Its safety suite also includes electronic stability program (ESP), traction control system(TCS), hill start assist (Only in AMT) and a reverse parking camera with static guidelines.

Powertrain

Under the hood, the 10th Anniversary Edition retains the specifications of the standard Kwid and is powered by a 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine. You can have this engine with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT automatic transmission.

Engine 1-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power (PS) 69 PS Torque (NM) 92.5 NM Transmission Options 5-speed manual/5-speed AMT Fuel Efficiency (ARAI-claimed) 21.60kpl (MT) / 22.30kpl (AMT)

This engine option can also be had with a retrofitted CNG kit that the carmaker offers through its dealerships.

Rivals

The Renault Kwid 10th Anniversary Edition rivals other compact hatchbacks such as the Maruti Alto K10 and Maruti S-Presso.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates on the automotive world