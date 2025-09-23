Maruti Arena Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices

Maruti slashes prices by over Rs 1 lakh on crowd favourites like the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Brezza

The GST 2.0 has now come into effect, making several goods and products more affordable in India, including cars. Recently, Maruti has reduced the prices of its cars sold via Arena chain of dealerships by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, with popular models like Maruti Brezza, and Maruti Alto K10 receiving the highest price cuts. Do note that prices of the newly launched Maruti Victoris will remain unchanged as they include the GST benefits.

Let’s have a look at the model-wise revised prices of all Arena models.

Maruti S-Presso

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Std (O) Rs 4.27 lakh Rs 3.50 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 LXi (O) Rs 5 lakh Rs 3.80 lakh (-) Rs 1.2 lakh VXi (O) Rs 5.21 lakh Rs 4.30 lakh (-) Rs 91,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 5.92 lakh Rs 4.62 lakh (-) Rs 1.3 lakh VXi Plus (O) Rs 5.51 lakh Rs 4.80 lakh (-) Rs 71,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 6.12 lakh Rs 5.12 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi (O) AMT Rs 5.72 lakh Rs 4.75 lakh (-) Rs 97,000 VXi Plus (O) AMT Rs 6.01 lakh Rs 5.25 lakh (-) Rs 76,000

The LXi (O) manual variants are now affordable by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, while the VXi (O) CNG variant is also Rs 1 lakh more affordable than before.

The mid-spec VXi (O) AMT variant of the Maruti S-Presso comes with higher savings of Rs 97,000.

With this price cut, the Maruti S-Presso now takes place as the entry-level model from the carmaker.

Maruti Alto K10

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Std (O) Rs 4.23 lakh Rs 3.70 lakh (-) Rs 53,000 LXi (O) Rs 5 lakh Rs 4 lakh (-) Rs 1 lakh VXi (O) Rs 5.31 lakh Rs 4.5 lakh (-) Rs 81,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 5.90 lakh Rs 4.82 lakh (-) Rs 1.08 lakh VXi Plus (O) Rs 5.60 lakh Rs 5 lakh (-) Rs 60,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 6.21 lakh Rs 5.32 lakh (-) Rs 89,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi (O) AMT Rs 5.81 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh (-) Rs 86,000 VXi Plus (O) AMT Rs 6.09 lakh Rs 5.45 lakh (-) Rs 64,000

Customers can save over Rs 1 lakh on the LXi (O) manual variants of the entry-level Alto K10 hatchback under new GST regime.

The AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10 are now affordable by up to Rs 86,000.

Meanwhile, the LXI (O) CNG variant gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh.

Maruti Celerio

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 5.64 lakh Rs 4.70 lakh (-) Rs 94,000 VXi Rs 6 lakh Rs 5.16 lakh (-) Rs 84,000 ZXi Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 5.71 lakh (-) Rs 68,000 VXi CNG Rs 6.90 lakh Rs 5.98 lakh (-) Rs 92,000 ZXi Plus Rs 6.87 lakh Rs 6.28 lakh (-) Rs 59,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 6.50 lakh Rs 5.61 lakh (-) Rs 89,000 ZXi AMT Rs 6.89 lakh Rs Rs 6.16 lakh (-) Rs 73,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 7.37 lakh Rs 6.71 lakh (-) Rs 66,000

The LXi petrol manual and VXi CNG variants of the Maruti Celerio hatchback have received a price cut of more than Rs 90,000.

Maruti has reduced the prices of the Celerio AMT by up to Rs 89,000.

Maruti Wagon R

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 5.79 lakh Rs 4.99 lakh (-) Rs 80,000 VXi Rs 6.24 lakh Rs 5.52 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 LXi CNG Rs 6.69 lakh Rs 5.89 lakh (-) Rs 80,000 ZXi Rs 6.52 lakh Rs 5.96 lakh (-) Rs 56,000 ZXi Plus Rs 7 lakh Rs 6.39 lakh (-) Rs 61,000 VXi CNG Rs 7.13 lakh Rs 6.42 lakh (-) Rs 71,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 6.74 lakh Rs 5.97 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 ZXi AMT Rs 7.02 lakh Rs 6.41 lakh (-) Rs 61,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 7.50 lakh Rs 6.84 lakh (-) Rs 66,000

Highest savings of up to Rs 80,000 are being offered with the base-spec LXi petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R.

If you are looking to buy an automatic variant of the hatchback, you can save up to Rs 77,000.

The CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R see a price decrease of up to Rs 80,000.

Maruti Eeco

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings Standard 5-seater Rs 5.98 lakh Rs 5.21 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 Standard 6-seater Rs 5.70 lakh Rs 5.47 lakh (-) Rs 23,000 AC 5-seater Rs 6.06 lakh Rs 5.54 lakh (-) Rs 52,000 AC 5-seater CNG Rs 6.96 lakh Rs 6.36 lakh (-) Rs 33,000

The AC CNG version of the Maruti Eeco gets the highest savings of up to Rs 77,000.

Maruti Swift

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 6.49 lakh Rs 5.79 lakh (-) Rs 70,000 VXi Rs 7.30 lakh Rs 6.59 lakh (-) Rs 71,000 VXi (O) Rs 7.57 lakh Rs 6.85 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 VXi CNG Rs 8.20 lakh Rs 7.45 lakh (-) Rs 75,000 ZXi Rs 8.30 lakh Rs 7.53 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 8.47 lakh Rs 7.71 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Plus Rs 9 lakh Rs 8.20 lakh (-) Rs 80,000 ZXi CNG Rs 9.20 lakh Rs 8.39 lakh (-) Rs 81,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 7.80 lakh Rs 7.04 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 VXi (O) AMT Rs 8.07 lakh Rs 7.30 lakh (-) Rs 77,000 ZXi AMT Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 7.98 lakh (-) Rs 82,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 9.50 lakh Rs 8.65 lakh (-) Rs 85,000

Unlike other Maruti hatchbacks, the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus variants get the highest price cut, by up to Rs 85,000.

All other variants of the Maruti Swift including the CNG variants are now affordable by over Rs 70,000.

Maruti Dzire

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 6.84 lakh Rs 6.26 lakh (-) Rs 58,000 VXi Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 7.17 lakh (-) Rs 67,000 VXi CNG Rs 8.79 lakh Rs 8.03 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Rs 8.94 lakh Rs 8.18 lakh (-) Rs 76,000 ZXi Plus Rs 9.69 lakh Rs 8.86 lakh (-) Rs 83,000 ZXi CNG Rs 9.89 lakh Rs 9.04 lakh (-) Rs 85,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AMT Rs 8.34 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh (-) Rs 72,000 ZXi AMT Rs 9.44 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh (-) Rs 81,000 ZXi Plus AMT Rs 10.19 lakh Rs 9.31 lakh (-) Rs 88,000

Highest benefits of up to Rs 88,000 is being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus petrol variants of the Maruti Dzire.

Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 88,000.

Maruti Brezza

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.26 lakh (-) Rs 43,000 LXi CNG Rs 9.64 lakh Rs 9.17 lakh (-) Rs 47,000 VXi Rs 9.75 lakh Rs 9.26 lakh (-) Rs 49,000 VXi CNG Rs 10.70 lakh Rs 10.17 lakh (-) Rs 53,000 ZXi Rs 11.26 lakh Rs 10.40 lakh (-) Rs 86,000 ZXi CNG Rs 12.21 lakh Rs 11.31 lakh (-) Rs 90,000 ZXi Plus Rs 12.58 lakh Rs 11.51 lakh (-) Rs 1.07 lakh

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AT Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 10.60 lakh (-) Rs 55,000 ZXi AT Rs 12.66 lakh Rs 11.75 lakh (-) Rs 91,000 ZXi Plus AT Rs 13.98 lakh Rs 12.86 lakh (-) Rs 1.12 lakh

Maruti has reduced up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the top-spec ZXi Plus trims of the Maruti Brezza.

Other variants have received a price cut ranging from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh.

The CNG variants get a price cut of up to Rs 90,000.

Maruti Ertiga

Manual

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings LXi Rs 9.12 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh (-) Rs 32,000 VXi Rs 10.21 lakh Rs 9.85 lakh (-) Rs 36,000 VXi CNG Rs 11.16 lakh Rs 10.76 lakh (-) Rs 40,000 ZXi Rs 11.31 lakh Rs 10.92 lakh (-) Rs 39,000 ZXi Plus Rs 12.01 lakh Rs 11.59 lakh (-) Rs 42,000 ZXi CNG Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 11.83 lakh (-) Rs 42,000

Automatic

Variant Old Prices (Old GST Rates) New Prices (New GST Rates) Savings VXi AT Rs 11.61 lakh Rs 11.20 lakh (-) Rs 41,000 ZXi AT Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 12.27 lakh (-) Rs 44,000 ZXi Plus AT Rs 13.41 lakh Rs 12.94 lakh (-) Rs 47,000

Since the Maruti Ertiga measures over 4 metres in length, it only gets a 5 percent GST rate cut, unlike most other small Maruti cars that benefit from a 11 percent cut.

Maximum savings of more than Rs 40,000 are being offered with higher-spec variants like ZXi and ZXi Plus.

What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Maruti Arena Cars?

The revised GST slabs for Maruti Arena cars have been detailed in the table below:

Type Of Vehicle Old GST Slab (Including Cess) New GST Rates Savings Sub-4 metre (Petrol with up to 1,200cc) 29% (28% GST + 1% cess) 18% 11% Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%) 40% 5%

When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

The revised prices listed above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation.