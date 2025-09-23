All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register

    Maruti Arena Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices

    Published On Sep 23, 2025 06:01 PM By Shreyash

    10K Views
    • Write a comment

    Maruti slashes prices by over Rs 1 lakh on crowd favourites like the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Brezza

    Maruti Arena GST prices

    The GST 2.0 has now come into effect, making several goods and products more affordable in India, including cars. Recently, Maruti has reduced the prices of its cars sold via Arena chain of dealerships by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, with popular models like Maruti Brezza, and Maruti Alto K10 receiving the highest price cuts. Do note that prices of the newly launched Maruti Victoris will remain unchanged as they include the GST benefits. 

    Let’s have a look at the model-wise revised prices of all Arena models.

    Maruti S-Presso

    Maruti S-Presso

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Std (O)

    Rs 4.27 lakh

    Rs 3.50 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    LXi (O)

    Rs 5 lakh

    Rs 3.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.2 lakh

    VXi (O)

    Rs 5.21 lakh

    Rs 4.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 91,000

    LXi (O) CNG

    Rs 5.92 lakh

    Rs 4.62 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.3 lakh

    VXi Plus (O)

    Rs 5.51 lakh

    Rs 4.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    VXi (O) CNG

    Rs 6.12 lakh

    Rs 5.12 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi (O) AMT

    Rs 5.72 lakh

    Rs 4.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 97,000

    VXi Plus (O) AMT

    Rs 6.01 lakh

    Rs 5.25 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000
    • The LXi (O) manual variants are now affordable by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, while the VXi (O) CNG variant is also Rs 1 lakh more affordable than before.

    • The mid-spec VXi (O) AMT variant of the Maruti S-Presso comes with higher savings of Rs 97,000. 

    • With this price cut, the Maruti S-Presso now takes place as the entry-level model from the carmaker. 

    Maruti Alto K10

    Maruti Alto K10 Front

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Std (O)

    Rs 4.23 lakh

    Rs 3.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 53,000

    LXi (O)

    Rs 5 lakh

    Rs 4 lakh

    (-) Rs 1 lakh

    VXi (O)

    Rs 5.31 lakh

    Rs 4.5 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    LXi (O) CNG

    Rs 5.90 lakh

    Rs 4.82 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.08 lakh

    VXi Plus (O)

    Rs 5.60 lakh

    Rs 5 lakh

    (-) Rs 60,000

    VXi (O) CNG

    Rs 6.21 lakh

    Rs 5.32 lakh

    (-) Rs 89,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi (O) AMT

    Rs 5.81 lakh

    Rs 4.95 lakh

    (-) Rs 86,000

    VXi Plus (O) AMT

    Rs 6.09 lakh

    Rs 5.45 lakh

    (-) Rs 64,000
    • Customers can save over Rs 1 lakh on the LXi (O) manual variants of the entry-level Alto K10 hatchback under new GST regime. 

    • The AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10 are now affordable by up to Rs 86,000.

    • Meanwhile, the LXI (O) CNG variant gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh. 

    Maruti Celerio

    Maruti Celerio front three quarters

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 5.64 lakh

    Rs 4.70 lakh

    (-) Rs 94,000

    VXi

    Rs 6 lakh

    Rs 5.16 lakh

    (-) Rs 84,000

    ZXi

    Rs 6.39 lakh

    Rs 5.71 lakh

    (-) Rs 68,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 6.90 lakh

    Rs 5.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 92,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 6.87 lakh

    Rs 6.28 lakh

    (-) Rs 59,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 6.50 lakh

    Rs 5.61 lakh

    (-) Rs 89,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 6.89 lakh

    Rs Rs 6.16 lakh

    (-) Rs 73,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 7.37 lakh

    Rs 6.71 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000
    • The LXi petrol manual and VXi CNG variants of the Maruti Celerio hatchback have received a price cut of more than Rs 90,000.

    • Maruti has reduced the prices of the Celerio AMT by up to Rs 89,000.

    Maruti Wagon R

    Maruti WagonR Side

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 5.79 lakh

    Rs 4.99 lakh

    (-) Rs 80,000

    VXi

    Rs 6.24 lakh

    Rs 5.52 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    LXi CNG

    Rs 6.69 lakh

    Rs 5.89 lakh

    (-) Rs 80,000

    ZXi

    Rs 6.52 lakh

    Rs 5.96 lakh

    (-) Rs 56,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 7 lakh

    Rs 6.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 61,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 7.13 lakh

    Rs 6.42 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 6.74 lakh

    Rs 5.97 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 7.02 lakh

    Rs 6.41 lakh

    (-) Rs 61,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 7.50 lakh

    Rs 6.84 lakh

    (-) Rs 66,000
    • Highest savings of up to Rs 80,000 are being offered with the base-spec LXi petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R.

    • If you are looking to buy an automatic variant of the hatchback, you can save up to Rs 77,000.

    • The CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R see a price decrease of up to Rs 80,000. 

    Maruti Eeco

    Maruti Eeco front three quarters

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    Standard 5-seater

    Rs 5.98 lakh

    Rs 5.21 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    Standard 6-seater

    Rs 5.70 lakh

    Rs 5.47 lakh

    (-) Rs 23,000

    AC 5-seater

    Rs 6.06 lakh

    Rs 5.54 lakh

    (-) Rs 52,000

    AC 5-seater CNG

    Rs 6.96 lakh

    Rs 6.36 lakh

    (-) Rs 33,000
    • The AC CNG version of the Maruti Eeco gets the highest savings of up to Rs 77,000.

    Maruti Swift

    Maruti Swift front design

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 6.49 lakh

    Rs 5.79 lakh

    (-) Rs 70,000

    VXi

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    Rs 6.59 lakh

    (-) Rs 71,000

    VXi (O)

    Rs 7.57 lakh

    Rs 6.85 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 8.20 lakh

    Rs 7.45 lakh

    (-) Rs 75,000

    ZXi

    Rs 8.30 lakh

    Rs 7.53 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    VXi (O) CNG

    Rs 8.47 lakh

    Rs 7.71 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 9 lakh

    Rs 8.20 lakh

    (-) Rs 80,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 9.20 lakh

    Rs 8.39 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 7.80 lakh

    Rs 7.04 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    VXi (O) AMT

    Rs 8.07 lakh

    Rs 7.30 lakh

    (-) Rs 77,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 8.80 lakh

    Rs 7.98 lakh

    (-) Rs 82,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 9.50 lakh

    Rs 8.65 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000
    • Unlike other Maruti hatchbacks, the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus variants get the highest price cut, by up to Rs 85,000. 

    • All other variants of the Maruti Swift including the CNG variants are now affordable by over Rs 70,000. 

    Maruti Dzire

    Maruti Dzire front

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 6.84 lakh

    Rs 6.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 58,000

    VXi

    Rs 7.84 lakh

    Rs 7.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 67,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 8.79 lakh

    Rs 8.03 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi

    Rs 8.94 lakh

    Rs 8.18 lakh

    (-) Rs 76,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 9.69 lakh

    Rs 8.86 lakh

    (-) Rs 83,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 9.89 lakh

    Rs 9.04 lakh

    (-) Rs 85,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AMT

    Rs 8.34 lakh

    Rs 7.62 lakh

    (-) Rs 72,000

    ZXi AMT

    Rs 9.44 lakh

    Rs 8.63 lakh

    (-) Rs 81,000

    ZXi Plus AMT

    Rs 10.19 lakh

    Rs 9.31 lakh

    (-) Rs 88,000
    • Highest benefits of up to Rs 88,000 is being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus petrol variants of the Maruti Dzire.

    • Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 88,000.

    Maruti Brezza

    Maruti Brezza

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 8.69 lakh

    Rs 8.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 43,000

    LXi CNG

    Rs 9.64 lakh

    Rs 9.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000

    VXi

    Rs 9.75 lakh

    Rs 9.26 lakh

    (-) Rs 49,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 10.70 lakh

    Rs 10.17 lakh

    (-) Rs 53,000

    ZXi

    Rs 11.26 lakh

    Rs 10.40 lakh

    (-) Rs 86,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 12.21 lakh

    Rs 11.31 lakh

    (-) Rs 90,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 12.58 lakh

    Rs 11.51 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.07 lakh

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AT

    Rs 11.15 lakh

    Rs 10.60 lakh

    (-) Rs 55,000

    ZXi AT

    Rs 12.66 lakh

    Rs 11.75 lakh

    (-) Rs 91,000

    ZXi Plus AT

    Rs 13.98 lakh

    Rs 12.86 lakh

    (-) Rs 1.12 lakh
    • Maruti has reduced up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the top-spec ZXi Plus trims of the Maruti Brezza. 

    • Other variants have received a price cut ranging from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh. 

    • The CNG variants get a price cut of up to Rs 90,000. 

    Maruti Ertiga

    Maruti Ertiga

    Manual

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    LXi

    Rs 9.12 lakh

    Rs 8.80 lakh

    (-) Rs 32,000

    VXi

    Rs 10.21 lakh

    Rs 9.85 lakh

    (-) Rs 36,000

    VXi CNG

    Rs 11.16 lakh

    Rs 10.76 lakh

    (-) Rs 40,000

    ZXi

    Rs 11.31 lakh

    Rs 10.92 lakh

    (-) Rs 39,000

    ZXi Plus

    Rs 12.01 lakh

    Rs 11.59 lakh

    (-) Rs 42,000

    ZXi CNG

    Rs 12.25 lakh

    Rs 11.83 lakh

    (-) Rs 42,000

    Automatic

    Variant

    Old Prices (Old GST Rates)

    New Prices (New GST Rates)

    Savings

    VXi AT

    Rs 11.61 lakh

    Rs 11.20 lakh

    (-) Rs 41,000

    ZXi AT

    Rs 12.71 lakh

    Rs 12.27 lakh

    (-) Rs 44,000

    ZXi Plus AT

    Rs 13.41 lakh

    Rs 12.94 lakh

    (-) Rs 47,000
    • Since the Maruti Ertiga measures over 4 metres in length, it only gets a 5 percent GST rate cut, unlike most other small Maruti cars that benefit from a 11 percent cut.

    • Maximum savings of more than Rs 40,000 are being offered with higher-spec variants like ZXi and ZXi Plus. 

    What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Maruti Arena Cars?

    The revised GST slabs for Maruti Arena cars have been detailed in the table below: 

    Type Of Vehicle

    Old GST Slab (Including Cess)

    New GST Rates

    Savings

    Sub-4 metre (Petrol with up to 1,200cc)

    29% (28% GST + 1% cess)

    18%

    11%

    Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc

    Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)

    40%

    5%

    When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?

    The revised prices listed above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Alto K10

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending Hatchback Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Arena Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience