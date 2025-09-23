Maruti Arena Cars New Prices After GST Rate Cut: Old vs New Prices
Published On Sep 23, 2025 06:01 PM By Shreyash
Maruti slashes prices by over Rs 1 lakh on crowd favourites like the Alto K10, S-Presso, and Brezza
The GST 2.0 has now come into effect, making several goods and products more affordable in India, including cars. Recently, Maruti has reduced the prices of its cars sold via Arena chain of dealerships by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, with popular models like Maruti Brezza, and Maruti Alto K10 receiving the highest price cuts. Do note that prices of the newly launched Maruti Victoris will remain unchanged as they include the GST benefits.
Let’s have a look at the model-wise revised prices of all Arena models.
Maruti S-Presso
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Std (O)
|
Rs 4.27 lakh
|
Rs 3.50 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
LXi (O)
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Rs 3.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.2 lakh
|
VXi (O)
|
Rs 5.21 lakh
|
Rs 4.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 91,000
|
LXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 5.92 lakh
|
Rs 4.62 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.3 lakh
|
VXi Plus (O)
|
Rs 5.51 lakh
|
Rs 4.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 71,000
|
VXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 6.12 lakh
|
Rs 5.12 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi (O) AMT
|
Rs 5.72 lakh
|
Rs 4.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 97,000
|
VXi Plus (O) AMT
|
Rs 6.01 lakh
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
- The LXi (O) manual variants are now affordable by up to Rs 1.3 lakh, while the VXi (O) CNG variant is also Rs 1 lakh more affordable than before.
-
The mid-spec VXi (O) AMT variant of the Maruti S-Presso comes with higher savings of Rs 97,000.
-
With this price cut, the Maruti S-Presso now takes place as the entry-level model from the carmaker.
Maruti Alto K10
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Std (O)
|
Rs 4.23 lakh
|
Rs 3.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 53,000
|
LXi (O)
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
Rs 4 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1 lakh
|
VXi (O)
|
Rs 5.31 lakh
|
Rs 4.5 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
|
LXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 5.90 lakh
|
Rs 4.82 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.08 lakh
|
VXi Plus (O)
|
Rs 5.60 lakh
|
Rs 5 lakh
|
(-) Rs 60,000
|
VXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 6.21 lakh
|
Rs 5.32 lakh
|
(-) Rs 89,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi (O) AMT
|
Rs 5.81 lakh
|
Rs 4.95 lakh
|
(-) Rs 86,000
|
VXi Plus (O) AMT
|
Rs 6.09 lakh
|
Rs 5.45 lakh
|
(-) Rs 64,000
- Customers can save over Rs 1 lakh on the LXi (O) manual variants of the entry-level Alto K10 hatchback under new GST regime.
-
The AMT variants of the Maruti Alto K10 are now affordable by up to Rs 86,000.
-
Meanwhile, the LXI (O) CNG variant gets the highest price cut of Rs 1.08 lakh.
Maruti Celerio
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 5.64 lakh
|
Rs 4.70 lakh
|
(-) Rs 94,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 6 lakh
|
Rs 5.16 lakh
|
(-) Rs 84,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
Rs 5.71 lakh
|
(-) Rs 68,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 6.90 lakh
|
Rs 5.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 92,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 6.87 lakh
|
Rs 6.28 lakh
|
(-) Rs 59,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 6.50 lakh
|
Rs 5.61 lakh
|
(-) Rs 89,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 6.89 lakh
|
Rs Rs 6.16 lakh
|
(-) Rs 73,000
|
ZXi Plus AMT
|
Rs 7.37 lakh
|
Rs 6.71 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
- The LXi petrol manual and VXi CNG variants of the Maruti Celerio hatchback have received a price cut of more than Rs 90,000.
-
Maruti has reduced the prices of the Celerio AMT by up to Rs 89,000.
Maruti Wagon R
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 5.79 lakh
|
Rs 4.99 lakh
|
(-) Rs 80,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 6.24 lakh
|
Rs 5.52 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
LXi CNG
|
Rs 6.69 lakh
|
Rs 5.89 lakh
|
(-) Rs 80,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 6.52 lakh
|
Rs 5.96 lakh
|
(-) Rs 56,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 7 lakh
|
Rs 6.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 61,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 7.13 lakh
|
Rs 6.42 lakh
|
(-) Rs 71,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 6.74 lakh
|
Rs 5.97 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 7.02 lakh
|
Rs 6.41 lakh
|
(-) Rs 61,000
|
ZXi Plus AMT
|
Rs 7.50 lakh
|
Rs 6.84 lakh
|
(-) Rs 66,000
- Highest savings of up to Rs 80,000 are being offered with the base-spec LXi petrol and CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R.
-
If you are looking to buy an automatic variant of the hatchback, you can save up to Rs 77,000.
-
The CNG variants of the Maruti Wagon R see a price decrease of up to Rs 80,000.
Maruti Eeco
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
Standard 5-seater
|
Rs 5.98 lakh
|
Rs 5.21 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
Standard 6-seater
|
Rs 5.70 lakh
|
Rs 5.47 lakh
|
(-) Rs 23,000
|
AC 5-seater
|
Rs 6.06 lakh
|
Rs 5.54 lakh
|
(-) Rs 52,000
|
AC 5-seater CNG
|
Rs 6.96 lakh
|
Rs 6.36 lakh
|
(-) Rs 33,000
- The AC CNG version of the Maruti Eeco gets the highest savings of up to Rs 77,000.
Maruti Swift
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 6.49 lakh
|
Rs 5.79 lakh
|
(-) Rs 70,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
Rs 6.59 lakh
|
(-) Rs 71,000
|
VXi (O)
|
Rs 7.57 lakh
|
Rs 6.85 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 8.20 lakh
|
Rs 7.45 lakh
|
(-) Rs 75,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 8.30 lakh
|
Rs 7.53 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
VXi (O) CNG
|
Rs 8.47 lakh
|
Rs 7.71 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 9 lakh
|
Rs 8.20 lakh
|
(-) Rs 80,000
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 9.20 lakh
|
Rs 8.39 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 7.80 lakh
|
Rs 7.04 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
VXi (O) AMT
|
Rs 8.07 lakh
|
Rs 7.30 lakh
|
(-) Rs 77,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
Rs 7.98 lakh
|
(-) Rs 82,000
|
ZXi Plus AMT
|
Rs 9.50 lakh
|
Rs 8.65 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
- Unlike other Maruti hatchbacks, the higher-spec ZXi and ZXi Plus variants get the highest price cut, by up to Rs 85,000.
-
All other variants of the Maruti Swift including the CNG variants are now affordable by over Rs 70,000.
Maruti Dzire
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 6.84 lakh
|
Rs 6.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 58,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 7.84 lakh
|
Rs 7.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 67,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 8.79 lakh
|
Rs 8.03 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 8.94 lakh
|
Rs 8.18 lakh
|
(-) Rs 76,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 9.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.86 lakh
|
(-) Rs 83,000
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 9.89 lakh
|
Rs 9.04 lakh
|
(-) Rs 85,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AMT
|
Rs 8.34 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
(-) Rs 72,000
|
ZXi AMT
|
Rs 9.44 lakh
|
Rs 8.63 lakh
|
(-) Rs 81,000
|
ZXi Plus AMT
|
Rs 10.19 lakh
|
Rs 9.31 lakh
|
(-) Rs 88,000
- Highest benefits of up to Rs 88,000 is being offered with the top-spec ZXi Plus petrol variants of the Maruti Dzire.
-
Prices of all other variants have been reduced in the range of Rs 58,000 to Rs 88,000.
Maruti Brezza
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 43,000
|
LXi CNG
|
Rs 9.64 lakh
|
Rs 9.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 9.75 lakh
|
Rs 9.26 lakh
|
(-) Rs 49,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 10.70 lakh
|
Rs 10.17 lakh
|
(-) Rs 53,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 11.26 lakh
|
Rs 10.40 lakh
|
(-) Rs 86,000
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 12.21 lakh
|
Rs 11.31 lakh
|
(-) Rs 90,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 12.58 lakh
|
Rs 11.51 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.07 lakh
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AT
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Rs 10.60 lakh
|
(-) Rs 55,000
|
ZXi AT
|
Rs 12.66 lakh
|
Rs 11.75 lakh
|
(-) Rs 91,000
|
ZXi Plus AT
|
Rs 13.98 lakh
|
Rs 12.86 lakh
|
(-) Rs 1.12 lakh
- Maruti has reduced up to Rs 1.12 lakh on the top-spec ZXi Plus trims of the Maruti Brezza.
-
Other variants have received a price cut ranging from Rs 43,000 to Rs 1.12 lakh.
-
The CNG variants get a price cut of up to Rs 90,000.
Maruti Ertiga
Manual
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
LXi
|
Rs 9.12 lakh
|
Rs 8.80 lakh
|
(-) Rs 32,000
|
VXi
|
Rs 10.21 lakh
|
Rs 9.85 lakh
|
(-) Rs 36,000
|
VXi CNG
|
Rs 11.16 lakh
|
Rs 10.76 lakh
|
(-) Rs 40,000
|
ZXi
|
Rs 11.31 lakh
|
Rs 10.92 lakh
|
(-) Rs 39,000
|
ZXi Plus
|
Rs 12.01 lakh
|
Rs 11.59 lakh
|
(-) Rs 42,000
|
ZXi CNG
|
Rs 12.25 lakh
|
Rs 11.83 lakh
|
(-) Rs 42,000
Automatic
|
Variant
|
Old Prices (Old GST Rates)
|
New Prices (New GST Rates)
|
Savings
|
VXi AT
|
Rs 11.61 lakh
|
Rs 11.20 lakh
|
(-) Rs 41,000
|
ZXi AT
|
Rs 12.71 lakh
|
Rs 12.27 lakh
|
(-) Rs 44,000
|
ZXi Plus AT
|
Rs 13.41 lakh
|
Rs 12.94 lakh
|
(-) Rs 47,000
- Since the Maruti Ertiga measures over 4 metres in length, it only gets a 5 percent GST rate cut, unlike most other small Maruti cars that benefit from a 11 percent cut.
-
Maximum savings of more than Rs 40,000 are being offered with higher-spec variants like ZXi and ZXi Plus.
What Are The Revised Tax Slabs For Maruti Arena Cars?
The revised GST slabs for Maruti Arena cars have been detailed in the table below:
|
Type Of Vehicle
|
Old GST Slab (Including Cess)
|
New GST Rates
|
Savings
|
Sub-4 metre (Petrol with up to 1,200cc)
|
29% (28% GST + 1% cess)
|
18%
|
11%
|
Cars over 4 metres in length with engine capacity up to 1,500cc
|
Up to 45% (28% GST + 17%)
|
40%
|
5%
When Do The New Prices Come Into Effect?
The revised prices listed above are now in effect, following the Central Government’s directive to implement the new GST rates across the nation.