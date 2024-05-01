Published On May 01, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The list is a healthy mix of all-new products and some variant as well as model year updates for some other models

Every year, April marks the onset of new projects for businesses as it’s the start of the new financial year. In the automotive landscape, it translates to some of the most highly anticipated unveiling and launches from many carmakers. Here’s the list of cars that were launched in April 2024 in India:

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Price range: Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh (introductory)

Finally, after a long wait, the facelifted Mahindra XUV300 has been launched and is now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. Mahindra has given it a sharper appearance on the outside, while giving a more premium look to its cabin.

It has retained the petrol and diesel engines from the pre-facelift XUV300, but is now available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic with both the turbo-petrol engines. The diesel unit, on the other hand, continues with the same 6-speed AMT.

Toyota Taisor

Price range: Rs 7.74 lakh to Rs 13.04 lakh

In April 2024, we got another shared product between Toyota and Maruti called the Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor. It is essentially the Maruti Fronx underneath but Toyota has made some tweaks to its exterior design.

The Taisor is available with the exact same powertrains as the Fronx, which gets a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine (90 PS/113 Nm) and a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100 PS/148 Nm). A 5-speed manual transmission is provided as standard. While the N/A petrol comes with an optional 5-speed AMT, the turbocharged unit gets a choice of a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

2024 Skoda Superb

Price: Rs 54 lakh

While all of us were hoping for the new-gen Skoda Superb to go on sale in India, the carmaker decided to make us wait a little longer, and chose to bring back the previous-gen model as a fully imported offering. It is available in the same configuration as before, with the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and the 7-speed DSG (dual-clutch automatic in Skoda’s speak) gearbox.

2024 Jeep Wrangler

Price range: 67.65 lakh to Rs 71.65 lakh

April also saw the facelifted Jeep Wrangler go on sale in India, with major design changes limited to the exterior. It has now become Rs 5 lakh costlier over the pre-facelift model but has retained the 2-litre turbo-petrol powertrain. Jeep is offering it with some serious 4x4 hardware and it comes with an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus

Price range: Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh

The facelifted Mahindra TUV300 Plus finally went on sale in April 2024, and is now known as the Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus. It now comes with tweaked exterior elements, while featuring a refreshed and a more modern-looking cabin. It gets a sole 2.2-litre diesel engine (120 PS/280 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual transmission.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage

Price: Rs 3.99 crore

Although the Aston Martin Vantage has got significant design and feature changes inside and out, the major highlight of the midlift update is the provision of a more powerful powertrain. Its 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine now makes 600 PS and 800 Nm, mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup.

BMW i5 M60

Price: Rs 1.20 crore

The BMW i5, the all-electric version of the new-gen 5 Series, has arrived on Indian shores. BMW is offering it in the fully loaded M60 xDrive variant as a fully built import and has priced it at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). It has some cosmetic differences over the new-gen 5 Series and has an EV-specific closed-off grille. It has an 81.2 kWh battery pack on board offering a WLTP-claimed range of up to 516 km. It gets two electric motors (601 PS/795 Nm) with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle

Price range: Rs 25.04 lakh to Rs 27.04 lakh

The Jeep Compass has once again been introduced in the Night Eagle edition in India. For the 2024 iteration, the Compass Night Eagle edition sports not only a few cosmetic tweaks inside and out, but also some add-on features. The Compass is offered with a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), mated to a 6-speed manual and a 9-speed automatic transmission. These are the same options for the Night Eagle edition.

MG Hector/Hector Plus Blackstorm Edition

Price range: Rs 21.25 lakh to Rs 22.76 lakh

There were two other SUVs that got a special blacked-out edition in April 2024, namely the MG Hector and Hector Plus, which were introduced in the Blackstorm edition. The special edition gets cosmetic changes over the standard version which includes an all-black shade, red inserts on the exterior, and an all-black cabin. MG is offering it on both the 5-seater and 3-row versions of the Hector.

The Blackstorm edition is available with both petrol-CVT and diesel-MT powertrains of the MG Hector and Hector Plus. Both SUVs get the same engine options: a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (143 PS/250 Nm), paired with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a CVT, and a 2-litre diesel engine (170 PS/350 Nm), available only with a 6-speed manual transmission.

Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition

Price range: Yet to be revealed

The Toyota Fortuner has just received a special Leader edition which comes with a couple of cosmetic changes and an additional safety feature. While the carmaker has not revealed its prices yet, the bookings for the Leader edition are now open. The Fortuner Leader Edition comes with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the standard Fortuner, and gets both manual and automatic transmission options. The manual variants make 204 PS and 420 Nm, and the automatic variants make 204 PS and 500 Nm. The Leader Edition is only available with the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Fortuner.

Toyota Innova Hycross GX(O)

Price range: 20.99 lakh to Rs 21.13 lakh

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new petrol-only GX (O) variant, priced from Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant of the Innova Hycross sits above the GX trim with more features that were previously limited to the MPV’s hybrid variants only, and is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations.

The petrol-only variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (174 PS/205 Nm), mated to a CVT automatic. If you opt for the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross, it uses 186 PS strong hybrid powertrain featuring a 2-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, with an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

New Volkswagen Taigun GT Variants

Price range: Rs 14.08 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh

The Volkswagen Taigun recently got some new variants under the ‘GT’ lineup. The GT Line and GT Line Sport variants come with some cosmetic tweaks over the standard model, including blacked-out alloy wheels and smoked LED headlights.

While the new GT Line variants are offered with the smaller 1-litre turbo-petrol unit (115 PS/178 Nm), the GT Plus Sport variants come with the larger 1.5-litre turbocharged engine (150 PS/250 Nm). The former is offered with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic, whereas the latter gets the choice of 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT (dual-clutch automatic) transmissions.

Lexus NX 350h Overtrail

Price: Rs 71.17 lakh

The Lexus NX 350h has got a special variant called the NX 350h Overtrail that is positioned between the entry-level Exquisite and mid-spec Luxury trims. It features special visual details like blacked-out design elements and a special Moon Desert exterior shade. The Overtrail variant of the Lexus NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain featuring a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors, for a combined output of 243 PS. The power is distributed to all four wheels via a CVT (automatic gearbox).

MY24 Updates Summed Up

Kia- The Kia Seltos has been given a host of revisions for a model year (MY) 2024 update. The biggest change is the introduction of automatic transmission options on the mid-spec HTK+ variant, making them over a lakh more affordable. Kia has also rejigged the features set and colour options for the Seltos, making it more appealing than before. The Kia Carens MPV also received a few MY24 updates and it now gets the choice of a proper 3-pedal manual transmission for the diesel engine, new variants that make the 6-seater layout a lot more affordable, and some feature revisions for the lower variants.

Honda- At the onset of the new financial year, Honda hiked prices of all its offerings while also adding more safety features to the equipment list of most models. The Honda Elevate and Honda City now offer more airbags as standard, while the Honda Amaze safety kit has been given a small update.

Skoda- The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq are now offered with six airbags as the standard safety equipment across all variants. However, due to this safety update, the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq have also risen by up to Rs 35,000.

All prices mentioned are ex-showroom pan-India

