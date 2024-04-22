Modified On Apr 22, 2024 03:31 PM By Ansh for Toyota Fortuner

The price of this special edition is not out yet, but it will likely come at a premium of around Rs 50,000 over the standard variant

Gets the 2.8-litre diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmissions, but only rear-wheel-drive.

Cosmetic changes include dual-tone exterior shades, black alloy wheels, and front and rear bumper spoilers.

The only feature addition is a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The diesel rear-wheel-drive variants of the Fortuner are priced between Rs 35.93 lakh and Rs 38.21 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Toyota Fortuner has just received a special Leader edition which comes with a couple of cosmetic changes and an additional safety feature. While the carmaker has not revealed its prices yet, the bookings for the Leader edition are now open, but before you go and put your name in the order books, check out what this has to offer.

What You Get

This special edition comes with new dual-tone exterior colour options: Super White, Platinum Pearl, and Silver Metallic, all of which are available with a black roof. It also gets 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels, and gloss black spoilers for the front and rear bumpers. These accessories will be fitted by the dealerships.

Also Read: Toyota Fortuner Mild-hybrid Variant Launched In South Africa

The Leader Edition only gets one new feature, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), which has been borrowed from the better-equipped Fortuner Legender.

Powertrains Available

The Fortuner Leader Edition comes with the same 2.8-litre diesel engine as the standard Fortuner, and gets both manual and automatic transmission options. The manual variants make 204 PS and 420 Nm, and the automatic variants make 204 PS and 500 Nm. The Leader Edition is only available with the rear-wheel-drive variants of the Fortuner.

Features

Apart from the TPMS, rest of the features on the Leader edition are the same as the standard Fortuner, which gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, dual-zone climate control, a 6-speaker sound system, wireless phone charging, and a powered tailgate.

Also Read: MG Hector Blackstorm Vs Tata Harrier Dark Edition: Design Comparison

In terms of safety, it gets seven airbags, vehicle stability control (VSC), traction control, and hill hold assist.

Expected Price & Rivals

The diesel rear-wheel-drive variants of the Fortuner are priced between Rs 35.93 lakh and Rs 38.21 lakh (ex-showroom), and given the cosmetic changes, you can expect the Leader Edition to carry a price premium of around Rs 50,000. The Toyota Fortuner Leader Edition is a rival to the MG Gloster Blackstorm, Jeep Meridian Overland, and Skoda Kodiaq.

Read More on : Fortuner on road price