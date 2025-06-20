Honda City Sport Launched In India At Rs 14.89 Lakh; Gets Black Exterior And Interior Design Elements

The Honda City Sport is based on the mid-spec V variant and comes only with the CVT option

Available in limited numbers at an incremental price of Rs 49,000 over the V variant.

Features blacked-out grille, alloy wheels and boot-mounted spoiler.

Gets all-black cabin theme with red inserts on the dashboard and red stitching on seats and doorpads.

Features include an 8-inch touchscreen, auto AC with rear vents and a 4-speaker sound system.

Safety net includes 6 airbags, rear parking camera and sensors as well as level-2 ADAS suite.

Powered by a 121 PS 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine mated with a CVT option.

After being teased recently, the limited-run Honda City Sport has been launched in India at Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the mid-spec V trim of the compact sedan and comes only with the CVT (continuously variable automatic transmission). Compared to the regular City, it comes with black design elements and some tweaks inside the cabin for a sportier look. Let us take a look at everything that is new on the City Sport, starting with the prices:

Prices

Variant V CVT V Sport CVT (new) Difference Price Rs 14.40 lakh Rs 14.89 lakh + Rs 49,000

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

The table suggests that the new City Sport is Rs 49,000 more expensive than the regular V variant with a CVT option.

What’s New?

While the overall design of the compact sedan remains unchanged, the Sport edition brings in new blacked-out elements that makes it look sportier than the regular model.

The redesigned grille, outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) and the boot spoiler are finished in black, giving it a striking look. To gel along with the overall theme, this variant sits on grey-coloured 15-inch alloy wheels. It also gets a ‘Sport’ badge on the tailgate to differentiate it from the regular variants. You can buy it in 3 monotone exterior hues:

Radiant Red Metallic

Platinum White Pearl

Meteoroid Gray Metallic

Inside, it gets an all-black dashboard with a contrasting red trim that runs from one AC vent to another and features red ambient lighting. The seats and doorpads are finished in black leatherette with red stitching that makes it look sporty. The 3-spoke steering wheel also gets a similar finish, while the AC vents now feature gloss black surrounds.

Other than this, everything else is the same as the V variant of the regular City.

Other Features And Safety

Features common to both the Sport and V variant include an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple Carplay, analogue speedometer with coloured multi-info display and a 4-speaker sound system. It is also equipped with paddle shifters, auto AC with rear vents, push-button start/stop and electrically adjustable outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) with an auto fold function. It misses out on a wireless phone charger, a single-pane sunroof and an 8-speaker sound system, all of which are available with the higher variants.

In terms of safety, it is kitted with 6 airbags, hill start assist, day/night manually adjustable inside rearview mirror (IRVM), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and a rear defogger. It also gets a rear parking camera with sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like collision mitigation braking system and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

The Honda City Sport gets the same 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine that only comes with an automatic gearbox. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission CVT* Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Other variants of the Honda City also come with a 6-speed manual gearbox option.

Rivals

The Honda City locks horns with compact sedans such as Skoda Slavia, Hyundai Verna and Volkswagen Virtus.

