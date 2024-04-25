Modified On Apr 25, 2024 04:23 PM By Rohit for BMW i5

Deliveries of BMW’s performance-oriented electric sedan will begin from May 2024

The i5 is the all-electric derivative of the new-gen 5 Series sedan.

BMW is offering the i5 only in the top-spec M60 variant as a fully built import.

The i5 M60 has M-specific grille, alloy wheels and badges over the regular i5.

BMW has equipped it with dual digital displays, a panoramic glass roof, and ADAS.

Gets an 81.2 kWh battery pack and an all-wheel-drive setup making 601 PS and 795 Nm, still claiming over 500 km of range.

The BMW i5, the all-electric version of the new-gen 5 Series, has arrived on Indian shores. BMW is offering it in the fully loaded M60 xDrive variant as a fully built import and has priced it at Rs 1.20 crore (ex-showroom pan-India). Its bookings have been open since early April 2024, while its deliveries will commence from May.

Exterior Design Highlights

Based on the latest generation of the 5 Series, which is yet to come to India, the i5 has some design differences over the former, including a closed-off grille (with illumination) flanked by adaptive LED headlights and two vertically located LED DRLs that also double up as turn indicators.

The i5 M60 variant features a new design for the 20-inch M-specific alloy wheels with red brake callipers to set it apart from the regular i5. BMW is also offering it with M-specific badges and a black treatment to the grille, ORVMs, wheels, and roof. The i5 M60 also gets a black diffuser and a boot lip spoiler with a carbon fibre finish.

It is available in Alpine White as a non-metallic paint option and in the following metallic shades – M Brooklyn Grey, M Carbon Black, Cape York Green, Phytonic Blue, Black Sapphire, Sophisto Grey, Oxide Grey, and Mineral White. There are a few optional paint shades on offer too at an additional cost: Frozen Portimao Blue, Frozen Deep Grey, Frozen Pure Grey, and Tansanite Blue.

Cabin And Feature Updates

On the inside, the BMW i5 M60 gets an all-black cabin theme and the dashboard is dominated by the dual curved-display setup. BMW is also offering it with M-specific steering wheel and seats to go with its sporty nature.

The i5 gets a 14.9-inch touchscreen unit, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, 4-zone climate control, ventilated front seats, wireless phone charging, and a panoramic glass roof. Its safety net includes six airbags, dynamic stability control (DSC), ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and multiple advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Electric Performance Details

Specification i5 M60 Battery Size 81.2 kWh WLTP-claimed Range Up to 516 km No of Electric Motors 2 (1 front + 1 rear) Power 601 PS Torque 795 Nm

The i5 M60 can go from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.8 seconds while it has an all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup.

Charging Options

The BMW i5 M60 xDrive comes with a home AC wallbox charger as standard with a charge capacity of up to 11 kW, while there is also an optional 22 kW AC charger on offer.

BMW India’s EV Lineup And i5’s Rivals

The i5 electric sedan sits between the i4 and i7 in BMW’s Indian EV lineup. BMW also offers the iX1 and iX electric SUVs in our market. It doesn’t have any direct rivals in India, but it serves as an affordable alternative to the Audi e-tron GT and entry-level variants of the Porsche Taycan.

BMW is offering the i5 M60 with a standard 2-year warranty for unlimited kilometres, which can be extended till up to five years, again without a cap on the kilometres. The i5’s battery pack has an 8-year/ up to 1.6 lakh km warranty.

