The 2024 Vantage features a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine producing 665 PS and 800 Nm

Exterior highlights include a large grille, 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels and sleek and curved taillights.

Interior features contrast yellow stitching to complement the Vantage’s sporty nature.

Features on offer include two 10.25-inch displays, a 15-speaker music system, and ADAS.

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage has gone on sale in India for Rs 3.99 crore (ex-showroom). It now gets the most significant powertrain update till date, while also featuring sharper design and latest features. Let’s have a look at it in detail:

A Sharper Exterior

When viewed from the front, you can notice that the Vantage has a few similarities with the One-77 including the large grille and the tweaked headlights which add to its muscular stance. The Vantage is equipped with 21-inch multi-spoke alloy wheels. At the rear, it has slim and curved taillights stretching across the body.

Cabin And Feature Details

The new Vantage features a combination of both sportiness and sophistication inside its cabin. Here, you will find similarities with the DB12’s cabin in the form of modern design elements alongside physical controls for essential functions. Aston Martin is offering it with sleek AC vents, bucket seats, and contrasting yellow stitching on the doors that highlight its performance-oriented nature.

In terms of features, the 2024 Vantage is equipped with a 10.25-inch infotainment unit, a 10.25-inch digital driver’s display, wireless phone charging, and a premium 15-speaker Bowers and Wilkins audio system. Its safety suite comprises various advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) features such as forward collision warning, autonomous emergency braking and traffic sign recognition.

What Powers The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage?

Aston Martin is offering it with a V8 petrol engine, technical details of which are as follows:

Specification 4-litre Twin-turbo V8 Power 665 PS Torque 800 Nm Transmission 8-speed AT 0 to 100 kmph 3.4 seconds

As per the carmaker, the Vantage is engineered for a 50-50 weight distribution while its enhanced mechanical components, such as an electronic rear differential and adaptive dampers, offer a balanced driving experience without affecting the in-cabin comfort.

Competitors Check

The 2024 Aston Martin Vantage goes up against the McLaren GT and Ferrari Roma.

