2024 Kia Seltos Launched With More Affordable Automatic Transmission Variants

Modified On Apr 01, 2024 04:35 PM By CarDekho for Kia Seltos

The features set for the Seltos has also been reshuffled, with lower variants now getting more comforts and colour options

Kia Seltos new variants launched

  • MY2024 Kia Seltos launched with a host of updates but no new features. 

  • Automatic transmission now introduced in HTK Plus variant, making it Rs 1.3 lakh more affordable. 

  • More colour options introduced in the entry-level HTE variants. 

  • New features have been introduced in the HTK and HTK Plus variants from higher variants. 

The Kia Seltos has been given a host of model revisions for 2024, likely following market feedback since the facelifted version was launched in July 2023. The biggest change is the introduction of automatic transmission options to the mid-spec HTK Plus variant, making them over a lakh more affordable. Plus, Kia has also rejigged the features set and colour options for the Seltos, making it more appealing than before. 

2024 Kia Seltos: New Automatic Variants 

Earlier, the automatic option for the Seltos was offered from the HTX variant onwards. According to Kia, the HTK Plus is the most popular variant for the Seltos compact SUV, offered only with the petrol-manual, diesel manual, diesel-iMT and turbo-petrol iMT powertrains. 

Kia has now introduced the 1.5-litre petrol-CVT and 1.5-litre diesel-AT powertrain options in the lower-spec HTK Plus trim, previously available from the HTK variant only. As a result, the automatic option in the Seltos is now more affordable by up to Rs 1.3 lakh. This update will further increase the appeal of the Seltos’ top-selling variant as well.

Here’s a look at the new variant’s prices:

Engine Option 

HTX

HTK Plus

Difference

1.5-litre Petrol CVT

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 15.42 lakh

Rs 1.3 lakh

1.5-litre Diesel AT 

Rs 18.22 lakh 

Rs 16.92 lakh

Rs 1.3 lakh

2024 Kia Seltos: Features Rejigged 

The features set of the Kia Seltos has been rearranged, with more of the higher variant features now being introduced from the mid-spec variant onwards. The HTK and HTK Plus variants are the ones that get the most number of additions. All details of these changes can be found in this table below:

Variants 

New Features Introduced

HTK

  • LED DRLs

  • Keyless entry with push button start

  • Remote engine start / stop 

  • Connected LED tail lamps 

HTK+

  • LED fog lamps 

  • LED reading lamps 

  • Drive / Traction modes (AT only)

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

  • Panoramic sunroof 

From HTX Onwards 

  • All four power windows with auto up / down functionality

Kia Seltos panoramic sunroof

While the HTK Plus already got the option of a panoramic sunroof and LED cabin lamps, they were previously limited to the turbo-petrol powertrain only. These changes have also been factored into the new and revised pricing for the Kia Seltos.

Related: 2023 Kia Seltos Review: Setting The Benchmark?

2024 Kia Seltos: Colour Options Rejigged 

Earlier, the base variant of the Kia Seltos was offered with just two hues: Sparkling Silver and Clear White. In a bid to make it more appealing, the base HTE and mid-spec HTK Plus variants now get more of the Seltos colourways, details of which can be found in the table below:

Variants

New Colours

HTE

  • Aurora Black Pearl

  • Gravity Grey

  • Intense Red

  • Pewter Olive 

  • Imperial Blue

HTK+ 

  • Aurora Black Pearl 

2024 Kia Seltos: Rivals

Kia Seltos rear

These updates broaden the overall appeal of the Kia Seltos package. You can check out our impressions of the facelifted compact SUV in our in-depth first drive review. The 2024 Kia Seltos rivals the Hyundai Creta, Honda Elevate, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq, and MG Astor.

