Jeep Wrangler

Deliveries of the facelifted Wrangler, which has already received more than 100 preorders, is slated to begin from mid-May 2024

It is available in two variants: Unlimited and Rubicon.

2024 Wrangler is priced from Rs 67.65 lakh to Rs 71.65 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

Biggest changes are visible on the inside, including a redesigned dashboard and a bigger touchscreen.

Gets the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine of the pre-facelift model with a 4WD setup.

The facelifted Jeep Wrangler has been launched in India with mild design tweaks, revamped cabin and some new features. It is still available in the same two variants as before: Unlimited and Rubicon. Jeep has claimed that the facelifted Wrangler has received over 100 pre-orders and it will start handing over the SUV to customers from mid-May 2024.

2024 Wrangler Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Unlimited Rs 62.65 lakh Rs 67.65 lakh +Rs 5 lakh Rubicon Rs 66.65 lakh Rs 71.65 lakh +Rs 5 lakh

Compared to the pre-facelift model, the Jeep SUV has become costlier by Rs 5 lakh with the midlife refresh.

Design Updates Detailed

The facelifted Wrangler gets a redesigned grille with sleek seven black slats. Jeep is offering it in both soft-top and hard-top versions in India. It comes with a fresh set of 18-inch alloy wheels, while its rear profile remains largely unchanged over the pre-facelift model.

Gets Some Big Changes On The Inside

On the inside, you can see the revised dashboard layout, which now features a bigger 12.3-inch touchscreen (with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay) in the centre. The central AC vents are sleeker and have been repositioned to accommodate the bigger infotainment unit.

Aside from the new touchscreen, the 2024 Wrangler also gets wireless phone charging, a 7-inch coloured display in the instrument cluster, 12-way power-adjustable front seats, and dual-zone AC. Safety tech on board comprises six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), a reversing camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

A Petrol-only Offering

It has retained the same 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (270 PS/400 Nm) from the pre-facelift model. The petrol engine is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox and has serious 4x4 hardware on offer, including multiple drive modes and locking differentials.

Competition Check

The facelifted Jeep Wrangler serves as an affordable option to luxury offroaders such as the Mercedes-Benz G-Class and Land Rover Defender in India.

