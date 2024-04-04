Modified On Apr 04, 2024 06:17 PM By Shreyash for Lexus NX

New Overtrail variant of the NX 350h gets cosmetic tweaks along with adaptive variable suspension

The Overtrail variant is an offroad-focussed version of the NX 350h SUV.

It gets a new Moon Desert exterior shade, and features black treatment on ORVMs, door frame and roof rails.

Inside, it boasts an all-black dashboard with brown Geo layer inserts on the door trims.

Uses the same 2.5-litre strong hybrid petrol engine which makes 243 PS.

The latest Lexus NX 350h made its way to India in March 2022, featuring updated designs inside and out. Now, Lexus has launched a special variant of its entry-level SUV called the NX 350h Overtrail, priced at Rs 71.17 lakh (ex-showroom). It slots between the entry-level Exquisite and mid-spec Luxury trims and features special visual details like blacked-out design elements and a special Moon Desert exterior shade. Let’s see what the NX 350h Overtrail has to offer.

New Body Colour & Blacked Out Elements

Lexus hasn’t introduced any changes to the overall shape of the NX 350h with this new Overtrail variant. Still, the NX 350h Overtrail features a special Moon Desert exterior shade in a metallic finish. It is complemented by blacked-out elements like the spindle grille, ORVMs (outside rear-view mirrors), roof rails, and door frames. Additionally, this new variant of the NX 350h SUV is equipped with 18-inch matte black alloy wheels unlike the usual 20-inch alloys on other NX variants.

Gets Adaptive Variable Suspension

The NX 350h Overtrail variant comes equipped with adaptive variable suspension, which electronically controls the damping force on each wheel depending on road conditions. This feature controls excess body movements while driving on rough roads, resulting in an improved ride quality.

The new NX 350h Overtrail SUV also claims to provide an improved ground clearance over the existing variants.

Interior Updates

Inside, the dashboard layout of the Overtrail variant of the SUV also remains unchanged. It features an all-black dashboard with Geo Layer inserts on the door trims and earthy brown inserts for the black seat upholstery.

It comes with amenities like a 14-inch touchscreen system, a 7-inch digital driver’s display, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 8 airbags, a rear parking camera, front and rear parking sensors, and a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) including lane adaptive cruise control, lane keep assist, and lane departure alert.

Same Strong Hybrid Powertrain

The Overtrail variant of the Lexus NX 350h is powered by a 2.5-litre strong hybrid powertrain featuring a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine and two electric motors, for a combined output of 243 PS. The power is distributed to all four wheels via a CVT (automatic gearbox).

Full Price Range & Rivals

The Lexus NX 350h luxury SUV is priced between Rs 67.35 lakh and Rs 74.24 lakh (ex-showroom pan India). It takes on the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, and BMW X3.

