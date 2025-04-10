All
    Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon Were The Most Popular Sub-4m SUVs In March 2025

    Published On Apr 10, 2025 08:01 AM By Kartik

    The overall sales figures of the sub-4m SUVs saw a rise in March 2025 when compared to the February, with only two models witnessing a decline in sales

    The sales figures for the highly contested sub-4m segment are out for March 2025. Maruti Brezza led the sales chart, followed by the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. While the Renault Kiger witnessed the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth, the Mahindra XUV 3XO saw the highest decline in sales. Here is a detailed look at the sales figures of the sub-4m segment. 

     

    March 2025

    February 2025

    MoM Growth

    Market share current(%)

    Market share (% last year)

    YoY mkt share (%)

    Average sales (6 months)

    Maruti Brezza

    16546

    15392

    7.49

    23.07

    27.64

    -4.57

    15713

    Tata Nexon

    16366

    15349

    6.62

    22.82

    26.59

    -3.77

    14307

    Hyundai Venue

    10441

    10125

    3.12

    14.56

    18.18

    -3.62

    10402

    Kia Sonet

    7705

    7598

    1.4

    10.74

    16.55

    -5.81

    7903

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    7055

    7861

    -10.25

    9.83

    3.91

    5.92

    8256

    Skoda Kylaq

    5327

    3636

    46.5

    7.42

    0

    0

    813

    Kia Syros

    5015

    5425

    -7.55

    6.99

    0

    0

    1829

    Nissan Magnite

    2484

    2328

    6.7

    3.46

    5.1

    -1.64

    2402

    Renault Kiger

    762

    433

    75.98

    1.06

    1.98

    -0.92

    767

    Total

    71701

    68147

    5.21

    		        

    Maruti Brezza

    • The Maruti Brezza took the first spot with a sales figure of slightly more than 16,500 units. The carmaker reported an MoM growth of 7.5 percent and a market share slightly more than 23 percent 

    • The Tata Nexon came second, missing the top spot by just 180 units. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV combined hold a market share of almost 23 percent and witnessed a positive MoM growth of nearly 7 percent. 

    • The Hyundai Venue came third and is the final offering on this list to breach the 10,000 units sales mark. The carmaker dispatched more than 10,400 units of the Venue and Venue N Line, which saw an MoM growth of slightly more than 3 percent. 

    • Kia dispatched around 7,700 units of the Sonet, which marked an MoM growth of 1 percent. The carmaker’s offering, however, lost almost 6 percent market share when compared to last year. 

    Mahindra XUV 3XO

    • Mahindra XUV 3XO witnessed the highest decline in MoM figures by more than 10 percent. Compared to last year, however, the sub-4m SUV has seen an increased market share of nearly 6 percent.

    • Skoda’s latest offering, the Kylaq, had strong sales with an MoM growth of 46.5 percent, the second highest on this list. It established a market share of around 7.5 percent last month

    Kia Syros

    • The latest addition to the sub-4m segment, the Kia Syros, saw a consecutive decline in sales figures. The carmaker in March 2025 witnessed a decline of almost 7.5 percent in terms of MoM figures. 

    • Nissan dispatched slightly more than 2,400 units of the Magnite, which marked a positive MoM of nearly 7 percent. The carmaker held 3 percent of the sub-4m market last month. 

    Renault Kiger

    • Renault Kiger witnessed the highest growth in terms of MoM numbers, by a factor of more than 75 percent. The Kiger lost nearly 1 percent of market share when compared to last year’s sales figures. 

