Maruti Brezza and Tata Nexon Were The Most Popular Sub-4m SUVs In March 2025

The overall sales figures of the sub-4m SUVs saw a rise in March 2025 when compared to the February, with only two models witnessing a decline in sales

The sales figures for the highly contested sub-4m segment are out for March 2025. Maruti Brezza led the sales chart, followed by the Tata Nexon and Hyundai Venue. While the Renault Kiger witnessed the highest month-on-month (MoM) growth, the Mahindra XUV 3XO saw the highest decline in sales. Here is a detailed look at the sales figures of the sub-4m segment.

March 2025 February 2025 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 16546 15392 7.49 23.07 27.64 -4.57 15713 Tata Nexon 16366 15349 6.62 22.82 26.59 -3.77 14307 Hyundai Venue 10441 10125 3.12 14.56 18.18 -3.62 10402 Kia Sonet 7705 7598 1.4 10.74 16.55 -5.81 7903 Mahindra XUV 3XO 7055 7861 -10.25 9.83 3.91 5.92 8256 Skoda Kylaq 5327 3636 46.5 7.42 0 0 813 Kia Syros 5015 5425 -7.55 6.99 0 0 1829 Nissan Magnite 2484 2328 6.7 3.46 5.1 -1.64 2402 Renault Kiger 762 433 75.98 1.06 1.98 -0.92 767 Total 71701 68147 5.21

The Maruti Brezza took the first spot with a sales figure of slightly more than 16,500 units. The carmaker reported an MoM growth of 7.5 percent and a market share slightly more than 23 percent

The Tata Nexon came second, missing the top spot by just 180 units. Tata Nexon and Nexon EV combined hold a market share of almost 23 percent and witnessed a positive MoM growth of nearly 7 percent.

The Hyundai Venue came third and is the final offering on this list to breach the 10,000 units sales mark. The carmaker dispatched more than 10,400 units of the Venue and Venue N Line, which saw an MoM growth of slightly more than 3 percent.

Kia dispatched around 7,700 units of the Sonet, which marked an MoM growth of 1 percent. The carmaker’s offering, however, lost almost 6 percent market share when compared to last year.

Mahindra XUV 3XO witnessed the highest decline in MoM figures by more than 10 percent. Compared to last year, however, the sub-4m SUV has seen an increased market share of nearly 6 percent.

Skoda’s latest offering, the Kylaq, had strong sales with an MoM growth of 46.5 percent, the second highest on this list. It established a market share of around 7.5 percent last month

The latest addition to the sub-4m segment, the Kia Syros, saw a consecutive decline in sales figures. The carmaker in March 2025 witnessed a decline of almost 7.5 percent in terms of MoM figures.

Nissan dispatched slightly more than 2,400 units of the Magnite, which marked a positive MoM of nearly 7 percent. The carmaker held 3 percent of the sub-4m market last month.

Renault Kiger witnessed the highest growth in terms of MoM numbers, by a factor of more than 75 percent. The Kiger lost nearly 1 percent of market share when compared to last year’s sales figures.

