Honda City Sport vs Regular Model: Design Difference Compared In 10 Images

In comparison to the V variant on which it is based, the City Sport gets some blacked out design elements inside-out and a single transmission only

The Honda City Sport was recently launched in India at Rs 14.89 lakh (ex-showroom). It is based on the mid-spec V variant and compared to the regular City, it gets some black design elements outside and a new black cabin theme with red inserts. Let us take a look at everything that is different on the new Sport edition compared to the regular model:

Front

While the design silhouette of both City versions are the same, the Sport edition comes with a blacked-out grille in comparison to the chrome grille offered with the regular model.

Other than this, everything is the same as the regular V variant including projector halogen headlights, halogen fog lamps and LED DRLs. The bumper features an air intake channel with horizontal design elements finished in black.

Side

In profile, one major difference is the inclusion of grey 15-inch alloy wheels, which look more striking compared to the silver alloy wheels of the regular model. Keen eyed viewers can also spot black outside rearview mirrors (ORVMs) in the City Sport. In comparison, the standard V trim gets body-coloured ORVMs and door handles, the latter of which is present even in the sportier version of the compact sedan.

Rear

While both iterations of the City come with wraparound LED tail lights, the City Sport goes a step further and offers a black boot lip mounted spoiler, a black shark fin antenna and a ‘Sport’ badge to differentiate it from the regular model. In comparison, the regular V variant gets an ‘iVTEC’ badging and a body-coloured antenna.

Interior

Step inside the cabin of the Sport and you will be greeted with an all-black hue that looks sporty compared to the beige and black theme of the regular City. On top of that, the Sport features a red trim on the dashboard and red stitching on the steering wheel and upper portion of the dashboard that makes it look very striking.

While the V variant gets semi-leatherette beige seats, the Sport gets black leatherette seats which also feature the same red stitching as the dashboard and steering wheel.

Other than this, both City versions get an 8-inch touchscreen, a semi-digital instrument cluster with an analogue speedometer, auto AC with rear vents and push-button start/stop. In terms of safety, they get 6 airbags (as standard), rear parking camera with sensors and a level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) suite with features like lane keep assist and adaptive cruise control.

Powertrain Options

While the V variant of the Honda City comes with both manual and automatic options, the Sport is available only with the CVT setup. Here are the details:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 121 PS Torque 145 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, CVT* Drivetrain Front-wheel-drive (FWD)

*CVT = Continuously variable automatic transmission

Prices and Rivals

Here are the prices of the V variant and the Sport trim of the Honda City:

Variant Price V MT Rs 13.15 lakh V CVT Rs 14.40 lakh Sport CVT Rs 14.89 lakh (+ Rs 49,000 over V CVT)

As the table suggests, the City Sport has a price premium of Rs 49,000 over the regular V trim with automatic option. That said, the other variants cost between Rs 12.28 lakh and Rs 16.55 lakh. It rivals the Hyundai Verna, Volkswagen Virtus and the Skoda Slavia in India.

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

