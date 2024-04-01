English | हिंदी

Honda Elevate, City, And Amaze Prices Hiked, Elevate And City Get 6 Airbags As Standard

Modified On Apr 01, 2024 03:39 PM By Sonny for Honda City

  • 9.9K Views
  • Write a comment

Honda Elevate gets the biggest price hike but also gets the most feature revisions

Honda City and Elevate get 6 airbags as standard

  • Honda has revised the variant-wise features for Elevate and City, while updating variant list for the City Hybrid and Amaze.

  • Honda Elevate SUV is now priced from Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Honda City sedan is now priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

  • Honda City hybrid loses the entry-level V variant, now priced from Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in top variant only.

  • Honda Amaze also loses the entry variant, now starts at Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda lineup has received a price hike for the start of the new financial year, raising the entry-level pricing for all models. Additionally, the Honda Elevate and Honda City now offer more airbags as standard while the Honda Amaze safety kit has been given a small update. Let’s take a detailed look at both the revised prices as well as the changes to each model’s features set.

New Honda Prices & Feature Updates

Honda Elevate

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

SV

Rs 11.91 lakh

Rs 11.58 lakh

Rs 33,000

V

Rs 12.71 lakh

Rs 12.31 lakh

Rs 40,000

VX

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 13.71 lakh

Rs 40,000

ZX

Rs 15.41 lakh

Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 31,000

Automatic

      

V  CVT

Rs 13.71 lakh

Rs 13.41 lakh

Rs 30,000

VX CVT

Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 14.80 lakh

Rs 30,000

ZX CVT

Rs 16.43 lakh

Rs 16.20 lakh

Rs 23,000

The Elevate has gotten pricier by up to Rs 40,000. It now has the most expensive entry variant in the compact SUV space, just ahead of the Skoda Kushaq. 

Honda Elevate 6 airbags

The compact SUV now gets six airbags as standard, previously offered only in the top ZX variant. Its other feature updates include seatbelt reminder and adjustable headrests for all five seats. Changes to variant-wise features include semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT and front visors with vanity mirror and lid now being offered as standard. The front AC vents knob and auto climate controls for fan speed and temperature will now get a silver paint finish.

Honda City

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

SV

Rs 12.08 lakh

Rs 11.71 lakh

Rs 37,000

V

Rs 12.85 lakh

Rs 12.59 lakh

Rs 26,000

VX

Rs 13.92 lakh

Rs 13.71 lakh

Rs 21,000

ZX

Rs 15.10 lakh

Rs 14.94 lakh

Rs 16,000

Automatic

      

V CVT

Rs 14.10 lakh

Rs 13.84 lakh

Rs 26,000

VX CVT

Rs 15.17 lakh

Rs 14.96 lakh

Rs 21,000

ZX CVT

Rs 16.35 lakh

Rs 16.19 lakh

Rs 16,000

Honda has raised the prices for the City sedan by up to Rs 37,000.

Honda City 6 airbags

It also now offers six airbags as standard, previously limited to VX and higher, as well as seatbelt reminders for all five seats. Additionally, the base variant also gets a 4.2-inch MID in the gauge cluster and the VX variant now comes with a rear sunshade and an 8-speaker sound system.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

V

N.A.

Rs 18.89 lakh

N.A.

ZX

Rs 20.55 lakh

Rs 20.39 lakh

Rs 16,000

Honda City hybrid seatbelt reminder 5 seats

It seems Honda has or is about to discontinue the entry-level City Hybrid variant due to low demand. Here also, the only update is that all five seats now come with seatbelt reminders.

Honda Amaze

Variant

New Price

Old Price

Difference

E

N.A.

Rs 7.16 lakh

N.A.

S

Rs 7.93 lakh

Rs 7.84 lakh

Rs 11,000

VX

Rs 9.04 lakh

Rs 8.95 lakh

Rs 9,000

Automatic

      

S

Rs 8.83 lakh

Rs 8.73 lakh

Rs 10,000

VX

Rs 9.86 lakh

Rs 9.77 lakh

Rs 9,000

Prices for the entry-level Honda Amaze have increased by up to Rs 11,000. It also now comes with seatbelt reminders for all five seats. Here too, it seems that the base variant of the Amaze may soon get discontinued.

Honda Amaze

These are the updates and revised prices for the Honda lineup for 2024. What do you make of the variant-wise feature list revisions for the Elevate SUV? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices stated above are ex-showroom Delhi.

Read More on : City on road price

S
Published by
Sonny
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Honda City

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Used Cars Big Savings Banner

Found a car you want to buy?

Save upto 40% on Used Cars
  • Quality Used Cars
  • Affordable Prices
  • Trusted Sellers
View Used City in New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Honda Elevate, City, And Amaze Prices Hiked, Elevate And City Get 6 Airbags As Standard
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience