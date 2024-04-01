Modified On Apr 01, 2024 03:39 PM By Sonny for Honda City

Honda Elevate gets the biggest price hike but also gets the most feature revisions

Honda has revised the variant-wise features for Elevate and City, while updating variant list for the City Hybrid and Amaze.

Honda Elevate SUV is now priced from Rs 11.91 lakh to Rs 16.43 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City sedan is now priced from Rs 12.08 lakh to Rs 16.35 lakh (ex-showroom).

Honda City hybrid loses the entry-level V variant, now priced from Rs 20.55 lakh (ex-showroom) in top variant only.

Honda Amaze also loses the entry variant, now starts at Rs 7.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Honda lineup has received a price hike for the start of the new financial year, raising the entry-level pricing for all models. Additionally, the Honda Elevate and Honda City now offer more airbags as standard while the Honda Amaze safety kit has been given a small update. Let’s take a detailed look at both the revised prices as well as the changes to each model’s features set.

New Honda Prices & Feature Updates

Honda Elevate

Variant New Price Old Price Difference SV Rs 11.91 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh Rs 33,000 V Rs 12.71 lakh Rs 12.31 lakh Rs 40,000 VX Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 40,000 ZX Rs 15.41 lakh Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 31,000 Automatic V CVT Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 13.41 lakh Rs 30,000 VX CVT Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 14.80 lakh Rs 30,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.43 lakh Rs 16.20 lakh Rs 23,000

The Elevate has gotten pricier by up to Rs 40,000. It now has the most expensive entry variant in the compact SUV space, just ahead of the Skoda Kushaq.

The compact SUV now gets six airbags as standard, previously offered only in the top ZX variant. Its other feature updates include seatbelt reminder and adjustable headrests for all five seats. Changes to variant-wise features include semi-digital instrument cluster with 7-inch TFT and front visors with vanity mirror and lid now being offered as standard. The front AC vents knob and auto climate controls for fan speed and temperature will now get a silver paint finish.

Honda City

Variant New Price Old Price Difference SV Rs 12.08 lakh Rs 11.71 lakh Rs 37,000 V Rs 12.85 lakh Rs 12.59 lakh Rs 26,000 VX Rs 13.92 lakh Rs 13.71 lakh Rs 21,000 ZX Rs 15.10 lakh Rs 14.94 lakh Rs 16,000 Automatic V CVT Rs 14.10 lakh Rs 13.84 lakh Rs 26,000 VX CVT Rs 15.17 lakh Rs 14.96 lakh Rs 21,000 ZX CVT Rs 16.35 lakh Rs 16.19 lakh Rs 16,000

Honda has raised the prices for the City sedan by up to Rs 37,000.

It also now offers six airbags as standard, previously limited to VX and higher, as well as seatbelt reminders for all five seats. Additionally, the base variant also gets a 4.2-inch MID in the gauge cluster and the VX variant now comes with a rear sunshade and an 8-speaker sound system.

Honda City Hybrid

Variant New Price Old Price Difference V N.A. Rs 18.89 lakh N.A. ZX Rs 20.55 lakh Rs 20.39 lakh Rs 16,000

It seems Honda has or is about to discontinue the entry-level City Hybrid variant due to low demand. Here also, the only update is that all five seats now come with seatbelt reminders.

Honda Amaze

Variant New Price Old Price Difference E N.A. Rs 7.16 lakh N.A. S Rs 7.93 lakh Rs 7.84 lakh Rs 11,000 VX Rs 9.04 lakh Rs 8.95 lakh Rs 9,000 Automatic S Rs 8.83 lakh Rs 8.73 lakh Rs 10,000 VX Rs 9.86 lakh Rs 9.77 lakh Rs 9,000

Prices for the entry-level Honda Amaze have increased by up to Rs 11,000. It also now comes with seatbelt reminders for all five seats. Here too, it seems that the base variant of the Amaze may soon get discontinued.

These are the updates and revised prices for the Honda lineup for 2024. What do you make of the variant-wise feature list revisions for the Elevate SUV? Let us know in the comments below.

All prices stated above are ex-showroom Delhi.

