Modified On Apr 15, 2024 05:55 PM By Shreyash for Toyota Innova Hycross

The new GX (O) petrol variant is available in both 7- and 8-seater layouts

The new GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross gets front LED fog lamps and a rear defogger.

Inside, it features a chestnut themed soft touch dashboard with fabric seat upholstery.

The Innova Hycross GX (O) variant gets a larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay.

Its safety kit additionally includes front and rear parking sensors and a 360-degree camera.

Powered by a 174 PS 2-litre turbo-petrol engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox.

The Toyota Innova Hycross gets a new petrol-only GX (O) variant, priced from Rs 20.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This new variant of the Innova Hycross sits above the GX trim with more features that were previously limited to the MPV’s hybrid variants only, and is available in both 7- and 8-seater configurations. The deliveries for the new Innova Hycross GX (O) variant are expected to start from today itself.

Prices

New Variants Regular GX Variants Difference GX (O) 8-seater - Rs 20.99 lakh GX 8-seater - Rs 19.82 lakh + Rs 1.17 lakh GX (O) 7-seater - Rs 21.13 lakh GX 7-seater - Rs 19.77 lakh + Rs 1.36 lakh

Prices are ex-showroom

Both 7- and 8-seater GX (O) variants of the Innova Hycross cost over Rs 1 lakh more than their respective GX trims.

What It Offers Over The Regular GX Variant

The newly introduced GX (O) variant of the Innova Hycross offers more comfort and convenience features compared to the regular GX trim. It comes with the larger 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay, automatic AC and front parking sensors, 360-degree view camera, rear sunshades, front LED fog lamps and rear defogger. However, it’s worth noting that the larger infotainment unit and rear sunshades are limited to the 7-seater configuration only. Previously, buyers would have to stretch their budget by around Rs 5 lakh for the Hycross hybrid for these creature comforts in the Toyota MPV.

The GX (O) variant of the Toyota Innova Hycross also features a chestnut-themed soft-touch dashboard with fabric seat upholstery, for a more premium cabin experience than the GX variant. This new Innova Hycross trim does not feature any additional exterior design elements, offered with the same 16-inch alloy wheels and dual LED headlights at the front. The GX(O) is now the best-equipped variant you can buy for a petrol-only Toyota Innova.

Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto hold, ABS with EBD, and ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

Powertrain

The petrol-only variants of the Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine which makes 174 PS and 205 Nm. This unit comes mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. If you opt for the hybrid variants of the Innova Hycross, it uses 186 PS strong hybrid powertrain featuring a 2-litre petrol engine and an electric motor, with an e-CVT automatic gearbox.

Full Price Range & Rivals

The Toyota Innova Hycross is priced between Rs 19.77 lakh and Rs 30.98 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It takes on the Maruti Invicto and Toyota Innova Crysta, while being a premium alternative to the Kia Carens.

Read More on : Toyota Innova Hycross Automatic