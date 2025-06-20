2025 Kia Carens Clavis One-Above-Base HTE (O) Variant Explained In 8 Real-life Images

The HTE(O) variant of the Carens Clavis gets all three engine options, but with a manual transmission only

The 2025 Kia Carens Clavis is currently the latest MPV in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker has positioned it above the existing Carens as a more premium offering. The Clavis is offered in seven broad variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O), HTX and HTX Plus. In this report, we explain to you the Carens Clavis’ one-above-base HTE(O) variant with the help of real-life images:

Design

From the front, the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) looks futuristic with an EV-like blanked-off nose This variant comes with halogen projector headlights and indicators, unlike the LED units offered in higher trims. The lower bumper is finished in matte black with a silver skid plate that adds contrast. The fog lamps, which aren’t offered in higher variants, are neatly integrated between the skid plate elements. Also, this variant misses out on LED DRLs and gets a chrome outline instead.

The Carens Clavis looks rugged on the side, with slim black body cladding extending around the wheel arches. The HTE (O) variant with the turbo-petrol and diesel engine rides on 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers that mimic the alloy wheel design seen on higher trims. If you opt for the naturally aspirated petrol engine, it comes with 15-inch black alloy wheels. Body-coloured ORVMs and pull-type door handles give the side profile a neat appearance, but it misses out the roof rails offered in a variant above.

At the rear, the HTE (O) comes with LED taillights, but they aren’t connected units and there is a blacked out panel replacing the illuminated light bar. The rear bumper is finished in matte black with a prominent silver skid plate. The roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp adds to the sporty appeal. That said, a rear wiper and washer are not provided in the HTE (O) variant.

The Carens Clavis we see in the pictures is finished in the Clear White shade. The new Kia MPV comes with seven other colour options: Ivory Silver, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, and Aurora Black.

Interior

The cabin features a black and beige theme in this variant, with black semi-leatherette upholstery and a beige headliner. The seats have a pixelated textured design.

There are centre armrests for both front and second row occupants; however, the latter miss out on the cupholders. The second row windows are also equipped with sunshades, and the middle row seats get a sliding and reclining function along with a one-touch tumble feature.

The dashboard of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) has an upmarket and layered design with horizontal elements. This being a lower variant gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical knobs and buttons. Also, keen-eyed viewers will notice that it gets a more basic semi-digital instrument cluster. The dash has a textured panel stretching across the co-driver side, accented by a slim silver insert.

Features & Safety

The Carens Clavis HTE (O) is equipped with features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, manual AC, a semi-digital driver’s display with 4.2-inch MID, keyless entry, second row window sunshades, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a 6-speaker sound system.

In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), disc brakes on all wheels, hill start assist and hill descent control, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain Option

The Kia Carens Clavis HTE(O) gets all three engine options: NA petrol, turbo petrol and diesel, but with a manual transmission only. The detailed specifications are as follows:

Engine Option 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 115 PS 160 PS 116 PS Torque 144 Nm 253 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT

The higher variants of the Carens Clavis also get an iMT and DCT transmission choice with the turbo-petrol engine, and an optional torque converter automatic with the diesel engine.

Price & Rivals

The prices of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) variant are as follows:

HTE (O) petrol Rs 12.50 lakh HTE (O) turbo-petrol Rs 13.40 lakh HTE (O) diesel Rs 14.55 lakh

Full prices of the Kia Carens Clavis range from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other MPVs like Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Maruti XL6, while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto.

