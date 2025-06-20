All
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis One-Above-Base HTE (O) Variant Explained In 8 Real-life Images

    Modified On Jun 20, 2025 12:52 PM By Bikramjit

    6.6K Views
    The HTE(O) variant of the Carens Clavis gets all three engine options, but with a manual transmission only

    The 2025 Kia Carens Clavis is currently the latest MPV in the Indian market. The Korean carmaker has positioned it above the existing Carens as a more premium offering. The Clavis is offered in seven broad variants: HTE, HTE(O), HTK, HTK Plus, HTK Plus (O), HTX and HTX Plus. In this report, we explain to you the Carens Clavis’ one-above-base HTE(O) variant with the help of real-life images:

    Design

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis front

    From the front, the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) looks futuristic with an EV-like blanked-off nose This variant comes with halogen projector headlights and indicators, unlike the LED units offered in higher trims. The lower bumper is finished in matte black with a silver skid plate that adds contrast. The fog lamps, which aren’t offered in higher variants, are neatly integrated between the skid plate elements. Also, this variant misses out on LED DRLs and gets a chrome outline instead. 

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis side 

    The Carens Clavis looks rugged on the side, with slim black body cladding extending around the wheel arches. The HTE (O) variant with the turbo-petrol and diesel engine rides on 16-inch steel wheels with dual-tone covers that mimic the alloy wheel design seen on higher trims. If you opt for the naturally aspirated petrol engine, it comes with 15-inch black alloy wheels. Body-coloured ORVMs and pull-type door handles give the side profile a neat appearance, but it misses out the roof rails offered in a variant above.

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis rear 

    At the rear, the HTE (O) comes with LED taillights, but they aren’t connected units and there is a blacked out panel replacing the illuminated light bar. The rear bumper is finished in matte black with a prominent silver skid plate. The roof-mounted spoiler with an integrated high-mounted stop lamp adds to the sporty appeal. That said, a rear wiper and washer are not provided in the HTE (O) variant. 

    The Carens Clavis we see in the pictures is finished in the Clear White shade. The new Kia MPV comes with seven other colour options: Ivory Silver, Pewter Olive, Imperial Blue, Glacier White, Gravity Grey, Sparkling Silver, and Aurora Black.

    Interior

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis seats
    2025 Kia Carens Clavis cabin

    The cabin features a black and beige theme in this variant, with black semi-leatherette upholstery and a beige headliner. The seats have a pixelated textured design.

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis rear seats

    There are centre armrests for both front and second row occupants; however, the latter miss out on the cupholders. The second row windows are also equipped with sunshades, and the middle row seats get a sliding and reclining function along with a one-touch tumble feature.

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis dashboard 

    The dashboard of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) has an upmarket and layered design with horizontal elements. This being a lower variant gets a smaller 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with physical knobs and buttons. Also, keen-eyed viewers will notice that it gets a more basic semi-digital instrument cluster. The dash has a textured panel stretching across the co-driver side, accented by a slim silver insert. 

    Features & Safety

    The Carens Clavis HTE (O) is equipped with features like wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, manual AC, a semi-digital driver’s display with 4.2-inch MID, keyless entry, second row window sunshades, tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a 6-speaker sound system.

    In terms of safety, it gets 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), disc brakes on all wheels, hill start assist and hill descent control, 3-point seat belts for all passengers, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), ISOFIX child seat anchorages and rear parking sensors. 

    Powertrain Option

    The Kia Carens Clavis HTE(O) gets all three engine options: NA petrol, turbo petrol and diesel, but with a manual transmission only. The detailed specifications are as follows:

    Engine Option

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre T-GDi turbo-petrol

    1.5-litre diesel

    Power

    115 PS

    160 PS

    116 PS

    Torque

    144 Nm

    253 Nm

    250 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    6-speed MT

    The higher variants of the Carens Clavis also get an iMT and DCT transmission choice with the turbo-petrol engine, and an optional torque converter automatic with the diesel engine.

    Price & Rivals

    2025 Kia Carens Clavis

    The prices of the Kia Carens Clavis HTE (O) variant are as follows:

    HTE (O) petrol

    Rs 12.50 lakh

    HTE (O) turbo-petrol

    Rs 13.40 lakh

    HTE (O) diesel

    Rs 14.55 lakh

    Full prices of the Kia Carens Clavis range from Rs 11.50 lakh to Rs 21.50 lakh (ex-showroom). It rivals other MPVs like Kia Carens, Maruti Ertiga, Toyota Rumion and Maruti XL6, while being an affordable alternative to the Toyota Innova Hycross, Toyota Innova Crysta and Maruti Invicto.

    Image Source - AutoTrend Tamil

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Related News

    Home
    New Cars
    News
