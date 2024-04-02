Kia Carens MY2024 Updates Announced: Prices Hiked, Diesel MT Added And Others

The Carens MPV’s variant-wise features have been thoroughly reshuffled, and now includes a new 6-seater variant priced just above Rs 12 lakh

Kia Carens MY2024 updates and price hike

  • Carens’ variant list has been reshuffled with three new variants that make premium comforts more affordable.

  • MPV now gets the choice of a proper 3-pedal manual with the diesel engine, iMT still on sale from mid-spec variant onwards.

  • Carens 6-seater layout now offered in a lower variant, making it more affordable by over Rs 5 lakh.

  • Existing variants also updated with more features from higher variants.

  • New prices for Carens range from Rs 10.52 lakh to Rs 19.67 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia has finished the rollout of MY2024 updates for its current lineup in India, following the latest announcement detailing the changes for the Kia Carens MPV. It now gets the choice of a proper three-pedal manual transmission for the diesel engine, new variants that make the 6-seater layout a lot more affordable, and some feature revisions for the lower variants. Here’s the full breakdown:

New Kia Carens Variants For 2024

The Carens MPV adds the following (O) variants to its lineup: Premium (O), Prestige (O), Prestige Plus (O). These are offered with the same petrol, turbo-petrol, and diesel powertrain options as the variants they are based on. Here’s what each of these new variant offers over their existing counterparts:

Premium (O) features over Premium

Prestige (O) features over Prestige

Prestige+ (O) features over  Prestige+ (only with automatic transmission)

  • Keyless entry

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Steering-mounted controls

  • Shark fin antenna

  • 6-seater layout

  • Smart key with push-button start-stop

  • LED DRLs and LED taillamps

  • Leatherette wrapped gear selector

  • Sunroof (previously limited to top-spec Luxury (O) variant)

  • LED cabin lamps

With these updates, the Carens’ lower and middle variants get more feature-loaded and the 6-seater configuration now becomes more affordable by over Rs 5 lakh.

Kia Carens Feature Revisions

Aside from the new variants, the existing variants of the Kia Carens have also been updated, with lower variants now getting more comforts from the higher variants. These variant-wise feature updates are detailed below:

Variant

New Features Introduced

Premium

  • Keyless entry + burglar alarm

Prestige

  • LED DRLs

  • Auto AC

Luxury

  • Sunroof

  • LED cabin lights

X-Line

  • 7-seater layout

  • Dashcam

  • Single-touch auto up-down for all windows

The MPV has also followed the Seltos and Sonet by reintroducing the choice of a proper 6-speed manual for the diesel engine in addition to the iMT (manual without clutch pedal) transmission. With the Carens Luxury variant getting a sunroof as well, the Luxury (O) trim has been discontinued.

Kia Carens Cabin

Like the MY2024 Kia Seltos, Kia has updated the charge capacity for the fast-charging USB ports from 120W to 180W in the MY2024 Carens. Another borrowed detail from the Seltos SUV for the MY2024 Carens is the Pewter Olive (green-ish) exterior shade that will be offered with all variants except the X-Line.

Also read: 

MY2024 Kia Carens Prices

The updated prices for the Kia Carens and its new variants, powertrain-wise, are as follows:

  • 1.5-Litre Naturally Aspirated Petrol Engine

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Premium

Rs 10.45 lakh

Rs 10.52 lakh

Rs 7,000

Premium (O)

N.A.

Rs 10.92 lakh

New variant

Prestige

Rs 11.75 lakh

Rs 11.97 lakh

Rs 22,000

Prestige (O)

N.A.

Rs 12.12 lakh

New variant

Prestige (O) 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 12.12 lakh

New variant

Most of the new variants are for the benefit of the Carens with the 115 PS petrol engine to broaden its appeal and offer more features with it.

  • 1.5-litre Turbo-petrol Engine

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Petrol iMT

Premium

Rs 12 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Premium (O)

N.A.

Rs 12.42 lakh

New variant

Prestige

Rs 13.35 lakh

Rs 13.62 lakh

Rs 27,000

Prestige +

Rs 14.85 lakh

Rs 14.92 lakh

Rs 7,000

Luxury

Rs 16.35 lakh

Rs 16.72 lakh

Rs 27,000

Luxury +

Rs 17.70 lakh

Rs 17.82 lakh

Rs 12,000

Luxury + 6-seater

Rs 17.65 lakh

Rs 17.77 lakh

Rs 12,000

Petrol DCT Automatic

Prestige +

Rs 15.85 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Prestige + (O)

N.A.

Rs 16.12 lakh

New variant

Luxury +

Rs 18.60 lakh

Rs 18.72 lakh

Rs 12,000

Luxury + 6-seater

Rs 18.55 lakh

Rs 18.67 lakh

Rs 12,000

X-Line

N.A.

Rs 19.22 lakh

New variant

X-Line 6-seater

Rs 18.95 lakh

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 27,000

While the 160 PS turbo-petrol does get a bit more expensive with the updated variant list, you also get more features with the entry level variant of this powertrain. The biggest price hike seen here is of Rs 27,000.

Kia Carens Engine

  • 1.5-litre Diesel Engine

Variant

Old Prices

New Prices

Difference

Diesel MT

Premium

N.A.

Rs 12.67 lakh

New variant

Premium (O)

N.A.

Rs 12.92 lakh

New variant

Prestige

N.A.

Rs 14.02 lakh

New variant

Prestige +

N.A.

Rs 15.47 lakh

New variant

Luxury

N.A.

Rs 17.17 lakh

New variant

Luxury +

N.A.

Rs 18.17 lakh

New variant

Luxury + 6-seater

N.A.

Rs 18.17 lakh

New variant

Diesel iMT

Premium

Rs 12.65 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Prestige

Rs 13.95 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Prestige +

Rs 15.45 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Luxury

Rs 16.95 lakh 

Rs 17.27 lakh

Rs 32,000

Luxury +

Rs 18.15 lakh

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 22,000

Luxury + 6-seater

Rs 18.15 lakh

Rs 18.37 lakh

Rs 22,000

Diesel Automatic

Prestige + (O)

N.A.

Rs 16.57 lakh

New variant

Luxury (O)

Rs 17.85 lakh

N.A.

Discontinued

Luxury +

Rs 18.95 lakh (w/o sunroof)

Rs 19.12 lakh

Rs 17,000

Luxury + 6-seater

Rs 19.05 lakh

Rs 19.22 lakh

Rs 17,000

X-Line 6-seater

Rs 19.45 lakh

Rs 19.67 lakh

Rs 22,000

Kia Carens First Drive Review

The 116 PS diesel engine now gets the choice of a proper manual gearbox, and hence the iMT option has become more expensive since it is only available from the Carens Luxury variant. Even though a 3-pedal manual (MT) has less tech than the 2-pedal manual (iMT) setup, the price hike for those Carens diesel variants means that this powertrain has gotten pricier for those lower variants as well by up to Rs 7,000. The biggest price jump for the MY2024 Carens is with the diesel-iMT Luxury variant of Rs 32,000.

Rivals

The Kia Carens continues to serve as a premium alternative to the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and XL6, while being more affordable than the Toyota Innova Crysta and Toyota Innova Hycross.

Kia Carens Vs Hyundai Alcazar

All prices stated above are ex-showroom.

