Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
Modified On Apr 30, 2024 03:06 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia
The prices of the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition variants of Slavia and Kushaq are affected by the price hike
The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq are now offered with six airbags as the standard safety equipment across all variants. However, due to this safety update, the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq have increased by up to Rs 35,000. Before we get into more details, let’s take a look at the revised prices of both cars in the tables below.
Skoda Slavia
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual
|
Active
|
Rs 11.53 lakh
|
Rs 11.63 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
Ambition
|
Rs 13.43 lakh
|
Rs 13.78 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Style
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
Rs 15.63 lakh
|
No change
|
1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
|
Ambition
|
Rs 14.73 lakh
|
Rs 15.08 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Style
|
Rs 16.93 lakh
|
Rs 16.93 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual
|
Style
|
Rs 17.43 lakh
|
Rs 17.43 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
Style
|
Rs 18.83 lakh
|
Rs 18.83 lakh
|
No change
Skoda Kushaq
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual
|
Active
|
Rs 11.89 lakh
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
Onyx
|
Rs 12.79 lakh
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
+ Rs 10,000
|
Ambition
|
Rs 14.19 lakh
|
Rs 14.54 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Style
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
Rs 16.59 lakh
|
No change
|
1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic
|
Ambition
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.84 lakh
|
+ Rs 35,000
|
Style
|
Rs 17.89 lakh
|
Rs 17.89 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual
|
Style
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
Rs 18.39 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT
|
Style
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
Rs 19.79 lakh
|
No change
With the addition of the safety features, the base-spec Active variants of both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq now cost Rs 10,000 more, while the mid-spec Ambition variants of both cars are now Rs 35,000 more expensive. Note that the top-spec Style variants of both cars remain unaffected by the hike, as they already come with 6 airbags.
Other Features On Offer
Skoda has equipped the Slavia and Kushaq with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, automatic AC, and a sunroof. They also get powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.
The safety kit on both cars further includes electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera. Both, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, have already been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.
Powertrain Options
Both, the Slavia and Kushaq, come with two turbo-petrol engine options.
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre turbo-petrol
|
Power
|
115 PS
|
150 PS
|
Torque
|
178 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT
The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two of the four cylinders under light load, improving fuel efficiency.
Rivals
The Skoda Slavia takes on the likes of the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz, whereas the Kushaq rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.
