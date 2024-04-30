English | हिंदी

Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Gets 6 Airbags As Standard

Modified On Apr 30, 2024 03:06 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

  • 2.8K Views
  • Write a comment

The prices of the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition variants of Slavia and Kushaq are affected by the price hike

Skoda Slavia And Skoda Kushaq

The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq are now offered with six airbags as the standard safety equipment across all variants. However, due to this safety update, the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq have increased by up to Rs 35,000. Before we get into more details, let’s take a look at the revised prices of both cars in the tables below.

Skoda Slavia

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual

Active

Rs 11.53 lakh

Rs 11.63 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

Ambition

Rs 13.43 lakh

Rs 13.78 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Style

Rs 15.63 lakh

Rs 15.63 lakh

No change

1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

Ambition

Rs 14.73 lakh

Rs 15.08 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Style

Rs 16.93 lakh

Rs 16.93 lakh

No change

1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual

Style

Rs 17.43 lakh

Rs 17.43 lakh

No change

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

Style

Rs 18.83 lakh

Rs 18.83 lakh

No change

Skoda Kushaq

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual

Active

Rs 11.89 lakh

Rs 11.99 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

Onyx

Rs 12.79 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh

+ Rs 10,000

Ambition

Rs 14.19 lakh

Rs 14.54 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Style

Rs 16.59 lakh

Rs 16.59 lakh

No change

1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic

Ambition

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15.84 lakh

+ Rs 35,000

Style

Rs 17.89 lakh

Rs 17.89 lakh

No change

1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual

Style

Rs 18.39 lakh

Rs 18.39 lakh

No change

1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT

Style

Rs 19.79 lakh

Rs 19.79 lakh

No change

With the addition of the safety features, the base-spec Active variants of both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq now cost Rs 10,000 more, while the mid-spec Ambition variants of both cars are now Rs 35,000 more expensive. Note that the top-spec Style variants of both cars remain unaffected by the hike, as they already come with 6 airbags.

Also Check Out: 3 New Cars Expected To Launch In May 2024

Other Features On Offer

Skoda has equipped the Slavia and Kushaq with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, automatic AC, and a sunroof. They also get powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

The safety kit on both cars further includes electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera. Both, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, have already been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test. 

Powertrain Options

Both, the Slavia and Kushaq, come with two turbo-petrol engine options.

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre turbo-petrol

Power

115 PS

150 PS

Torque

178 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two of the four cylinders under light load, improving fuel efficiency.

Rivals

The Skoda Slavia takes on the likes of the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz, whereas the Kushaq rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

Read More on : Skoda Slavia Automatic

S
Published by
Shreyash
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Skoda Slavia

Read Full News

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Other Brands

View All Brands

Trending Sedan Cars

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
Home
New Cars
News
Skoda Slavia And Kushaq Gets 6 Airbags As Standard
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience