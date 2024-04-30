Modified On Apr 30, 2024 03:06 PM By Shreyash for Skoda Slavia

The prices of the base-spec Active and mid-spec Ambition variants of Slavia and Kushaq are affected by the price hike

The Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq are now offered with six airbags as the standard safety equipment across all variants. However, due to this safety update, the prices of the Slavia and Kushaq have increased by up to Rs 35,000. Before we get into more details, let’s take a look at the revised prices of both cars in the tables below.

Skoda Slavia

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual Active Rs 11.53 lakh Rs 11.63 lakh + Rs 10,000 Ambition Rs 13.43 lakh Rs 13.78 lakh + Rs 35,000 Style Rs 15.63 lakh Rs 15.63 lakh No change 1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic Ambition Rs 14.73 lakh Rs 15.08 lakh + Rs 35,000 Style Rs 16.93 lakh Rs 16.93 lakh No change 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual Style Rs 17.43 lakh Rs 17.43 lakh No change 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT Style Rs 18.83 lakh Rs 18.83 lakh No change

Skoda Kushaq

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre Turbo-petrol Manual Active Rs 11.89 lakh Rs 11.99 lakh + Rs 10,000 Onyx Rs 12.79 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh + Rs 10,000 Ambition Rs 14.19 lakh Rs 14.54 lakh + Rs 35,000 Style Rs 16.59 lakh Rs 16.59 lakh No change 1-litre turbo-petrol Automatic Ambition Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.84 lakh + Rs 35,000 Style Rs 17.89 lakh Rs 17.89 lakh No change 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Manual Style Rs 18.39 lakh Rs 18.39 lakh No change 1.5-litre turbo-petrol DCT Style Rs 19.79 lakh Rs 19.79 lakh No change

With the addition of the safety features, the base-spec Active variants of both the Skoda Slavia and Skoda Kushaq now cost Rs 10,000 more, while the mid-spec Ambition variants of both cars are now Rs 35,000 more expensive. Note that the top-spec Style variants of both cars remain unaffected by the hike, as they already come with 6 airbags.

Other Features On Offer

Skoda has equipped the Slavia and Kushaq with amenities like a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an 8-inch digital driver’s display, cruise control, automatic AC, and a sunroof. They also get powered and ventilated front seats, and wireless phone charging.

The safety kit on both cars further includes electronic stability control (ESC) with hill hold, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rear-view camera. Both, the Skoda Kushaq and Skoda Slavia, have already been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP crash test.

Powertrain Options

Both, the Slavia and Kushaq, come with two turbo-petrol engine options.

Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre turbo-petrol Power 115 PS 150 PS Torque 178 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed DCT

The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine also comes with active cylinder deactivation technology, which shuts off two of the four cylinders under light load, improving fuel efficiency.

Rivals

The Skoda Slavia takes on the likes of the Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Ciaz, whereas the Kushaq rivals the Volkswagen Taigun, Kia Seltos, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, and Citroen C3 Aircross.

