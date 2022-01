All Maruti Arena Cars Get Dearer By Up To Rs 30,000

Published On Jan 17, 2022 05:20 PM By Rohit for Maruti Wagon R

While Maruti has increased the new Celerio’s starting price, other variants remain unaffected by the increment

The maximum hike of up to Rs 30,000 is applicable to the Wagon R.

Maruti has increased the Celerio’s starting price from Rs 4.99 lakh to Rs 5.15 lakh.

The Alto and S-Presso have received a price increment of up to Rs 13,000.

Prices of the Eeco and the Ertiga have gone up by up to Rs 21,000.

The first two weeks of 2022 saw multiple carmakers hiking the prices of their models. Now, Maruti has jumped onto the bandwagon as well, and has increased the asking amounts for all Arena and NEXA models.

In this report, we have detailed the variant-wise prices of all models in Maruti’s Arena lineup. Let’s have a look:

Alto

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Std Rs 3.15 lakh Rs 3.25 lakh +Rs 10,000 LXi Rs 3.86 lakh Rs 3.94 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi (O) Rs 3.92 lakh Rs 4 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi Rs 4.12 lakh Rs 4.2 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi+ Rs 4.26 lakh Rs 4.34 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi CNG Rs 4.76 lakh Rs 4.89 lakh +Rs 13,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 4.82 lakh Rs 4.95 lakh +Rs 13,000

The CNG variants of the Alto received the maximum price hike of Rs 13,000.

Except for the base-spec Std, all other variants have become pricier by Rs 8,000.

S-Presso

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Std Rs 3.78 lakh Rs 3.86 lakh +Rs 8,000 Std (O) Rs 3.84 lakh Rs 3.92 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi Rs 4.21 lakh Rs 4.29 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi (O) Rs 4.27 lakh Rs 4.35 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi Rs 4.47 lakh Rs 4.55 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi (O) Rs 4.53 lakh Rs 4.61 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi+ Rs 4.63 lakh Rs 4.71 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi AMT Rs 4.97 lakh Rs 5.05 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi (O) AMT Rs 5.03 lakh Rs 5.11 lakh +Rs 8,000 VXi+ AMT Rs 5.13 lakh Rs 5.21 lakh +Rs 8,000 LXi CNG Rs 5.11 lakh Rs 5.24 lakh +Rs 13,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 5.17 lakh Rs 5.3 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXi CNG Rs 5.37 lakh Rs 5.5 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXi (O) CNG Rs 5.43 lakh Rs 5.56 lakh +Rs 13,000

Like the Alto, the S-Presso’s CNG trims have become costlier by Rs 13,000. Other variants received a uniform increment of Rs 8,000.

Eeco

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 5-seater Std (O) Rs 4.38 lakh Rs 4.53 lakh +Rs 15,000 7-seater Std (O) Rs 4.67 lakh Rs 4.82 lakh +Rs 15,000 5-seater AC (O) Rs 4.78 lakh Rs 4.94 lakh +Rs 16,000 5-seater AC with CNG (O) Rs 5.68 lakh Rs 5.89 lakh +Rs 21,000

Maruti has hiked the Eeco’s prices by up to Rs 21,000.

Celerio

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.15 lakh +Rs 16,000 VXi Rs 5.63 lakh Rs 5.63 lakh No change VXi AMT Rs 6.13 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh No change ZXi Rs 5.94 lakh Rs 5.94 lakh No change ZXi AMT Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh No change ZXi+ Rs 6.44 lakh Rs 6.44 lakh No change ZXi+ AMT Rs 6.94 lakh Rs 6.94 lakh No change

Only the base-spec LXi variant of the new Celerio has become pricier by Rs 16,000.

It recently got a new CNG variant.

Wagon R

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1-litre LXi Rs 4.93 lakh Rs 5.18 lakh +Rs 25,000 LXi (O) Rs 4.99 lakh Rs 5.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 VXi Rs 5.25 lakh Rs 5.51 lakh +Rs 26,000 VXi AMT Rs 5.75 lakh Rs 6.01 lakh +Rs 26,000 VXi (O) Rs 5.32 lakh Rs 5.58 lakh +Rs 26,000 VXi (O) AMT Rs 5.82 lakh Rs 6.08 lakh +Rs 26,000 LXi CNG Rs 5.83 lakh Rs 6.13 lakh +Rs 30,000 LXi (O) CNG Rs 5.89 lakh Rs 6.19 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.2-litre VXi Rs 5.61 lakh Rs 5.74 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXi AMT Rs 6.11 lakh Rs 6.24 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXi (O) Rs 5.68 lakh Rs 5.81 lakh +Rs 13,000 VXi (O) AMT Rs 6.18 lakh Rs 6.31 lakh +Rs 13,000 ZXi Rs 5.95 lakh Rs 6.08 lakh +Rs 13,000 ZXi AMT Rs 6.45 lakh Rs 6.58 lakh +Rs 13,000

The Wagon R’s CNG variants have received the maximum price hike of Rs 30,000.

Maruti has increased the prices of the 1-litre variants by up to Rs 26,000, whereas the 1.2-litre-equipped trims have become uniformly pricier by Rs 13,000.

Swift

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 5.85 lakh Rs 5.9 lakh +Rs 5,000 VXi Rs 6.64 lakh Rs 6.74 lakh +Rs 10,000 VXi AMT Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.24 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi Rs 7.27 lakh Rs 7.42 lakh +Rs 15,000 ZXi AMT Rs 7.77 lakh Rs 7.92 lakh +Rs 15,000 ZXi+ Rs 8.03 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ AMT Rs 8.53 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh +Rs 10,000

Maruti has increased the Swift’s prices by up to Rs 15,000.

Dzire

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.09 lakh +Rs 10,000 VXi Rs 7.14 lakh Rs 7.19 lakh +Rs 5,000 VXi AMT Rs 7.64 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZXi Rs 7.82 lakh Rs 7.87 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZXi AMT Rs 8.32 lakh Rs 8.37 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZXi+ Rs 8.58 lakh Rs 8.63 lakh +Rs 5,000 ZXi+ AMT Rs 9.08 lakh Rs 9.13 lakh +Rs 5,000

Save for the base-spec LXi, which has become pricier by Rs 10,000, all other variants of the Dzire now cost Rs 5,000 more.

Ertiga

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 7.97 lakh Rs 8.13 lakh +Rs 16,000 VXi Rs 8.77 lakh Rs 8.93 lakh +Rs 16,000 VXi AT Rs 9.97 lakh Rs 10.13 lakh +Rs 16,000 ZXi Rs 9.5 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh +Rs 16,000 ZXi AT Rs 10.7 lakh Rs 10.86 lakh +Rs 16,000 ZXi+ Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh +Rs 16,000 VXi CNG Rs 9.67 lakh Rs 9.88 lakh +Rs 21,000

Maruti has increased prices of the Ertiga by Rs 16,000, with only the CNG variant getting a hike of Rs 21,000.

Vitara Brezza

Variant Old Price New Price Difference LXi Rs 7.62 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh +Rs 7,000 VXi Rs 8.68 lakh Rs 8.78 lakh +Rs 10,000 VXi AT Rs 9.88 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi Rs 9.43 lakh Rs 9.53 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi AT Rs 10.63 lakh Rs 10.73 lakh +Rs 10,000 ZXi+ Rs 9.91 lakh Rs 9.98 lakh +Rs 7,000 ZXi+ AT Rs 11.11 lakh Rs 11.18 lakh +Rs 7,000

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

