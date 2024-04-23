Published On Apr 23, 2024 05:01 PM By Sonny for Maruti Swift 2024

The new-generation Maruti Swift hatchback gets a lot more safety tech in its Japanese specification, but has it become safer at its core as well?

The soon-to-be-launched new-generation Maruti Swift has recently been tested for safety evaluation in its home country, by the Japanese New Car Assessment Program (JNCAP). In its Japanese specification, the 2024 Swift secured a 4-star safety rating with a 90 percent score. Here’s what we learned from its performance in the JNCAP:

1) Safer than before

It is important to note that the JNCAP is not directly comparable to the Global NCAP in terms of their testing parameters and key evaluation areas. However, given that the 2018 India-made Swift earned a 2-star safety rating from GNCAP, this 4-star performance in the even more stringent JNCAP shows an improvement in the hatchback’s safety quotient.

Looking specifically at the Swift’s collision safety performance score of 81 percent, it showed good results for protection of front passengers in the frontal impact as well as side impact tests, and also for neck injury protection in case of rear-end collision.

2) Thoroughly tested ADAS

The Japanese Swift comes with a full suite of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for collision avoidance and lane assist. In JNCAP, these systems are tested thoroughly, especially the collision avoidance system that applies the brakes automatically when detecting a car, person or cyclist. They test how it performs in various scenarios, including how well it can detect a pedestrian or cyclist crossing the road at night with no street lights. This assessment category is called preventive safety performance and the 2024 Swift got a 99 percent score.

However, we are unlikely to see the India-spec Swift be equipped with ADAS as it would make the hatchback too expensive for its intended buyers.

3) Rear adult passenger protection

Usually, we see NCAPs test for child occupant protection in the rear seats. However, JNCAP uses adult-sized dummies to check the rear-seat safety. Here, the 2024 Swift had its lowest collision safety performance rating in the offset frontal impact test but got top rating for neck injury protection in the case of a rear-end collision.

Missing Data

While JNCAP is quite thorough with its testing, especially for the ADAS tech, the report does not answer two key questions about the new-gen Swift: Is the body shell stable in case of a frontal impact crash? What is the child occupant protection score for the hatchback? We suppose will have to wait for the launch of the India-spec 2024 Maruti Swift and have it tested by Bharat NCAP to get those answers.

