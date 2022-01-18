HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti NEXA Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 21,000
Maruti NEXA Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 21,000

Modified On Jan 18, 2022 11:42 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The Baleno and the S-Cross have received the maximum increment

  • The Baleno is now priced from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.

  • New prices of the S-Cross range between Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 12.77 lakh.

  • Maruti has increased prices of the Ignis and Ciaz by up to Rs 15,000.

  • The XL6 has received a uniform price increment of Rs 16,000.

We recently brought to you the price hike undertaken by Maruti for its Arena lineup. At the same time, it even increased prices of all the NEXA models. All variants of all models have been subjected to this round of increment, save for the Zeta trim of the S-Cross.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices:

Baleno

Maruti Baleno

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sigma

Rs 5.99 lakh

Rs 6.14 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta

Rs 6.86 lakh

Rs 7.01 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta CVT

Rs 8.06 lakh

Rs 8.21 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta Smart Hybrid

Rs 7.75 lakh

Rs 7.9 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Zeta

Rs 7.49 lakh

Rs 7.7 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Zeta CVT

Rs 8.69 lakh

Rs 8.9 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Zeta Smart Hybrid

Rs 8.38 lakh

Rs 8.59 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Alpha

Rs 8.25 lakh

Rs 8.46 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Alpha CVT

Rs 9.45 lakh

Rs 9.66 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Ignis

Maruti Ignis

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sigma

Rs 5.1 lakh

Rs 5.25 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta

Rs 5.81 lakh

Rs 5.96 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta AMT

Rs 6.31 lakh

Rs 6.46 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Zeta

Rs 6.22 lakh

Rs 6.37 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Zeta AMT

Rs 6.72 lakh

Rs 6.87 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Alpha

Rs 6.97 lakh

Rs 7.12 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Alpha AMT

Rs 7.47 lakh

Rs 7.62 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • The Ignis received a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000.

Ciaz

Maruti Ciaz

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sigma

Rs 8.72 lakh

Rs 8.87 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta

Rs 9.36 lakh

Rs 9.51 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Delta AT

Rs 10.56 lakh

Rs 10.71 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Zeta

Rs 9.95 lakh

Rs 10 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Zeta AT

Rs 11.15 lakh

Rs 11.19 lakh

+Rs 4,000

Alpha

Rs 10.51 lakh

Rs 10.66 lakh

+Rs 15,000

Alpha AT

Rs 11.71 lakh

Rs 11.86 lakh

+Rs 15,000

S

Rs 10.62 lakh

Rs 10.77 lakh

+Rs 15,000

  • Save for the second-from-top Zeta AT variant, which got a price hike of Rs 4,000, all other trims of the Ciaz have become costlier by Rs 15,000.

XL6

Maruti XL6

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Zeta

Rs 9.98 lakh

Rs 10.14 lakh

+Rs 16,000

Zeta AT

Rs 11.18 lakh

Rs 11.34 lakh

+Rs 16,000

Alpha

Rs 10.66 lakh

Rs 10.82 lakh

+Rs 16,000

Alpha AT

Rs 11.86 lakh

Rs 12.02 lakh

+Rs 16,000

  • Maruti has hiked the XL6’s prices uniformly by Rs 16,000.

S-Cross

Maruti S-Cross

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

Sigma

Rs 8.59 lakh

Rs 8.8 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Delta

Rs 9.8 lakh

Rs 9.9 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Delta AT

Rs 11 lakh

Rs 11.1 lakh

+Rs 10,000

Zeta

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

Zeta AT

Rs 11.19 lakh

Rs 11.19 lakh

No change

Alpha

Rs 11.36 lakh

Rs 11.57 lakh

+Rs 21,000

Alpha AT

Rs 12.56 lakh

Rs 12.77 lakh

+Rs 21,000

  • The S-Cross has become pricier by up to Rs 21,000, while its Zeta trim has been spared from the price hike.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

