Maruti NEXA Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 21,000
Modified On Jan 18, 2022 11:42 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno
The Baleno and the S-Cross have received the maximum increment
-
The Baleno is now priced from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.
-
New prices of the S-Cross range between Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 12.77 lakh.
-
Maruti has increased prices of the Ignis and Ciaz by up to Rs 15,000.
-
The XL6 has received a uniform price increment of Rs 16,000.
We recently brought to you the price hike undertaken by Maruti for its Arena lineup. At the same time, it even increased prices of all the NEXA models. All variants of all models have been subjected to this round of increment, save for the Zeta trim of the S-Cross.
Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices:
Baleno
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sigma
|
Rs 5.99 lakh
|
Rs 6.14 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta
|
Rs 6.86 lakh
|
Rs 7.01 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta CVT
|
Rs 8.06 lakh
|
Rs 8.21 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta Smart Hybrid
|
Rs 7.75 lakh
|
Rs 7.9 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Zeta
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.7 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Zeta CVT
|
Rs 8.69 lakh
|
Rs 8.9 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Zeta Smart Hybrid
|
Rs 8.38 lakh
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Alpha
|
Rs 8.25 lakh
|
Rs 8.46 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Alpha CVT
|
Rs 9.45 lakh
|
Rs 9.66 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
-
Maruti has increased the Baleno’s prices by up to Rs 21,000.
-
The updated Baleno, which was recently spied undisguised during a commercial shoot, will likely be launched soon.
Ignis
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sigma
|
Rs 5.1 lakh
|
Rs 5.25 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta
|
Rs 5.81 lakh
|
Rs 5.96 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta AMT
|
Rs 6.31 lakh
|
Rs 6.46 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Zeta
|
Rs 6.22 lakh
|
Rs 6.37 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Zeta AMT
|
Rs 6.72 lakh
|
Rs 6.87 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Alpha
|
Rs 6.97 lakh
|
Rs 7.12 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Alpha AMT
|
Rs 7.47 lakh
|
Rs 7.62 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
The Ignis received a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000.
Ciaz
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sigma
|
Rs 8.72 lakh
|
Rs 8.87 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta
|
Rs 9.36 lakh
|
Rs 9.51 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Delta AT
|
Rs 10.56 lakh
|
Rs 10.71 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Zeta
|
Rs 9.95 lakh
|
Rs 10 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Zeta AT
|
Rs 11.15 lakh
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
+Rs 4,000
|
Alpha
|
Rs 10.51 lakh
|
Rs 10.66 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
Alpha AT
|
Rs 11.71 lakh
|
Rs 11.86 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
|
S
|
Rs 10.62 lakh
|
Rs 10.77 lakh
|
+Rs 15,000
-
Save for the second-from-top Zeta AT variant, which got a price hike of Rs 4,000, all other trims of the Ciaz have become costlier by Rs 15,000.
XL6
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Zeta
|
Rs 9.98 lakh
|
Rs 10.14 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
Zeta AT
|
Rs 11.18 lakh
|
Rs 11.34 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
Alpha
|
Rs 10.66 lakh
|
Rs 10.82 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
|
Alpha AT
|
Rs 11.86 lakh
|
Rs 12.02 lakh
|
+Rs 16,000
-
Maruti has hiked the XL6’s prices uniformly by Rs 16,000.
S-Cross
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
Sigma
|
Rs 8.59 lakh
|
Rs 8.8 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Delta
|
Rs 9.8 lakh
|
Rs 9.9 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
Delta AT
|
Rs 11 lakh
|
Rs 11.1 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
Zeta
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
Zeta AT
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
Rs 11.19 lakh
|
No change
|
Alpha
|
Rs 11.36 lakh
|
Rs 11.57 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
|
Alpha AT
|
Rs 12.56 lakh
|
Rs 12.77 lakh
|
+Rs 21,000
-
The S-Cross has become pricier by up to Rs 21,000, while its Zeta trim has been spared from the price hike.
All prices, ex-showroom Delhi
Read More on : Baleno on road price
- Renew Maruti Baleno Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
3 out of 3 found this helpful