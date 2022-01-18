Maruti NEXA Cars Get Costlier By Up To Rs 21,000

Modified On Jan 18, 2022 11:42 AM By Rohit for Maruti Baleno

The Baleno and the S-Cross have received the maximum increment

The Baleno is now priced from Rs 6.14 lakh to Rs 9.66 lakh.

New prices of the S-Cross range between Rs 8.8 lakh and Rs 12.77 lakh.

Maruti has increased prices of the Ignis and Ciaz by up to Rs 15,000.

The XL6 has received a uniform price increment of Rs 16,000.

We recently brought to you the price hike undertaken by Maruti for its Arena lineup. At the same time, it even increased prices of all the NEXA models. All variants of all models have been subjected to this round of increment, save for the Zeta trim of the S-Cross.

Here’s a look at the revised variant-wise prices:

Baleno

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sigma Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.14 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta Rs 6.86 lakh Rs 7.01 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta CVT Rs 8.06 lakh Rs 8.21 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta Smart Hybrid Rs 7.75 lakh Rs 7.9 lakh +Rs 15,000 Zeta Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.7 lakh +Rs 21,000 Zeta CVT Rs 8.69 lakh Rs 8.9 lakh +Rs 21,000 Zeta Smart Hybrid Rs 8.38 lakh Rs 8.59 lakh +Rs 21,000 Alpha Rs 8.25 lakh Rs 8.46 lakh +Rs 21,000 Alpha CVT Rs 9.45 lakh Rs 9.66 lakh +Rs 21,000

Maruti has increased the Baleno’s prices by up to Rs 21,000.

The updated Baleno, which was recently spied undisguised during a commercial shoot, will likely be launched soon.

Ignis

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sigma Rs 5.1 lakh Rs 5.25 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta Rs 5.81 lakh Rs 5.96 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta AMT Rs 6.31 lakh Rs 6.46 lakh +Rs 15,000 Zeta Rs 6.22 lakh Rs 6.37 lakh +Rs 15,000 Zeta AMT Rs 6.72 lakh Rs 6.87 lakh +Rs 15,000 Alpha Rs 6.97 lakh Rs 7.12 lakh +Rs 15,000 Alpha AMT Rs 7.47 lakh Rs 7.62 lakh +Rs 15,000

The Ignis received a uniform price hike of Rs 15,000.

Ciaz

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sigma Rs 8.72 lakh Rs 8.87 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta Rs 9.36 lakh Rs 9.51 lakh +Rs 15,000 Delta AT Rs 10.56 lakh Rs 10.71 lakh +Rs 15,000 Zeta Rs 9.95 lakh Rs 10 lakh +Rs 15,000 Zeta AT Rs 11.15 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh +Rs 4,000 Alpha Rs 10.51 lakh Rs 10.66 lakh +Rs 15,000 Alpha AT Rs 11.71 lakh Rs 11.86 lakh +Rs 15,000 S Rs 10.62 lakh Rs 10.77 lakh +Rs 15,000

Save for the second-from-top Zeta AT variant, which got a price hike of Rs 4,000, all other trims of the Ciaz have become costlier by Rs 15,000.

XL6

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Zeta Rs 9.98 lakh Rs 10.14 lakh +Rs 16,000 Zeta AT Rs 11.18 lakh Rs 11.34 lakh +Rs 16,000 Alpha Rs 10.66 lakh Rs 10.82 lakh +Rs 16,000 Alpha AT Rs 11.86 lakh Rs 12.02 lakh +Rs 16,000

Maruti has hiked the XL6’s prices uniformly by Rs 16,000.

S-Cross

Variant Old Price New Price Difference Sigma Rs 8.59 lakh Rs 8.8 lakh +Rs 21,000 Delta Rs 9.8 lakh Rs 9.9 lakh +Rs 10,000 Delta AT Rs 11 lakh Rs 11.1 lakh +Rs 10,000 Zeta Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change Zeta AT Rs 11.19 lakh Rs 11.19 lakh No change Alpha Rs 11.36 lakh Rs 11.57 lakh +Rs 21,000 Alpha AT Rs 12.56 lakh Rs 12.77 lakh +Rs 21,000

The S-Cross has become pricier by up to Rs 21,000, while its Zeta trim has been spared from the price hike.

All prices, ex-showroom Delhi

