The revised offers are now valid till the end of April 2024

Maximum discounts of up to Rs 87,000 available on the Grand Vitara’s strong-hybrid variants.

The Baleno is carrying discounts of up to Rs 54,000.

Get up to Rs 32,000 off on the Maruti Fronx.

Maruti is offering discounts of up to Rs 57,000 on the Jimny.

Maruti has now rolled out the revised offers for its Nexa lineup which are now valid till the end of April 2024. Like before, the new offers also include various benefits including cash discounts and exchange bonus. Here’s a quick look at the model-wise updated offers valid till April 30:

Baleno

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 32,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 54,000

These discounts are applicable to the Maruti Baleno’s AMT variants.

If you wish to buy the hatchback with a manual gearbox, the cash discount drops to Rs 27,000, while other offers remain unchanged.

Buyers can also choose the optional scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

For those looking to buy its CNG variant, Maruti is providing it with a cash discount of Rs 10,000 and the option of either the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus. The Baleno CNG doesn’t get any corporate discount.

Maruti retails the premium hatchback from Rs 6.66 lakh to Rs 9.88 lakh.

Grand Vitara

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 87,000

The strong-hybrid variants of the Maruti Grand Vitara, which start from Rs 18.43 lakh, are available with the maximum savings as mentioned in the above table.

Maruti is offering the SUV’s strong-hybrid variants with the highest optional scrappage bonus of Rs 55,000.

For those picking the higher-spec Zeta and Alpha variants (AWD included) of the petrol-only SUV, the cash discount reduces by Rs 5,000 while the exchange and scrappage bonuses come down by Rs 20,000 each.

The mid-spec Grand Vitara Delta variant is carrying a cash discount of Rs 10,000, an exchange bonus of Rs 30,000, and a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

Maruti is offering the base-spec Sigma variant of the SUV with only a corporate discount of Rs 7,000.

The Grand Vitara retails between Rs 11 lakh and Rs 20.09 lakh.

Jimny

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 50,000 Exchange Bonus – Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 57,000

The discounts mentioned above are available with all variants of the Maruti Jimny.

That said, there’s no exchange bonus or scrappage bonus on offer with Maruti’s off-roader.

The Jimny is priced in the range of Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh.

Fronx

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 15,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 10,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 32,000

If you pick the Maruti Fronx turbo variants, they are available with the Velocity Edition accessory kit worth Rs 43,000 in addition to the cash discount mentioned above.

You can also opt for the scrappage bonus of Rs 15,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

Maruti is offering the crossover’s regular petrol variants with a cash discount of Rs 10,000, while the Fronx CNG comes with only the exchange bonus or the scrappage bonus.

The Fronx is priced between Rs 7.51 lakh and Rs 13.04 lakh.

XL6

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 20,000

Only the petrol variants of the Maruti XL6 get benefits in the form of an exchange bonus of Rs 20,000.

Like for a few other models mentioned above, the XL6 too can be had with an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 25,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

There are no offers on the CNG variants of the XL6.

The 6-seater Maruti MPV is priced from Rs 11.61 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh.

Ciaz

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 55,000

You can avail the above mentioned savings on all variants of the Maruti Ciaz.

Buyers can also opt for an optional scrappage bonus of Rs 30,000 instead of the exchange bonus.

Maruti has priced its compact sedan between Rs 9.40 lakh and Rs 12.29 lakh.

Ignis

Offer Amount Cash Discount Rs 40,000 Exchange Bonus Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Rs 7,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 62,000

The offers mentioned above apply to all AMT variants of the Maruti Ignis.

For those looking to pick the MT variants, Maruti is offering them with a cash discount of Rs 35,000 while other discounts remain unchanged.

You can either opt for the exchange bonus of Rs 15,000 or go for the scrappage bonus of Rs 20,000.

Maruti has priced the Ignis between Rs 5.84 lakh and Rs 8.11 lakh.

Notes:

The corporate offers may vary based on the eligibility of the customers. The benefits may vary depending on the state and city, so please contact your nearest Maruti Nexa dealership for more details. All prices are ex-showroom Delhi.

