Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 Facelift) Bookings To Open Soon

Published On Apr 25, 2024 07:01 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV 3XO

But some dealers are already taking unofficial pre-orders before the unveil of the XUV 3XO on April 29

The Mahindra XUV300 is not only getting a long overdue facelift in 2024, it’s getting a new name too. Dubbed as the Mahindra XUV 3XO, it will be unveiled on April 29 with official bookings expected to open the same day, if not sooner. However, if you have finalised on getting the updated Mahindra sub-4m SUV offering, you can try and get your name ahead on the waitlist as some dealers have started accepting unofficial bookings already.

XUV 3XO Details Revealed So Far

Mahindra has been giving us sneak peeks at various elements of the XUV 3XO via teasers ahead of the official unveiling. So far, we have seen glimpses of the new front and rear fascia with the sharper LED lighting elements, the entire revamped dashboard with new displays and centre console, as well as confirmation of a new automatic transmission option.

The XUV 3XO will get numerous upgrades over the outgoing XUV300, with feature highlights like the segment-first panoramic sunroof, 10.25-inch displays, dual-zone climate control and potentially even some ADAS safety tech.

Powertrain Options

As of now, we’re expecting the XUV 3XO to carry forward the same 1.2-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options as the XUV300. While both will continue to be offered with manual and automatic transmissions, the AMT will be replaced by a more refined torque converter setup for the diesel engine at least. Mahindra is also likely to keep offering two variations of the turbo-petrol engine.

Also read: Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 Facelift) Performance And Mileage Details Teased

Expected Prices

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is said to be priced from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom), carrying a premium over the outgoing XUV300 for all the updates. It will be taking on the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger.

Read More on : XUV300 AMT