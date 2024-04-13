Published On Apr 13, 2024 08:01 AM By Shreyash for MG Hector

Apart from new launches, a new electric MPV from Kia was also confirmed for India

In the second week of April, MG and Jeep launched special editions of their SUVs, while Mahindra dropped a new teaser for its updated subcompact SUV. During the same week, Volkswagen announced significant price cuts, while there were some interesting spy shots as well. Let’s have a look at all the important highlights of the week.

MG Hector & Hector Plus Gets All-black Treatment

MG Hector and Hector Plus SUVs joined the all-black Blackstorm lineup alongside the MG Astor and MG Gloster. The Hector Blackstorm not only features an all-black exterior shade, but also boasts red inserts inside and out. We have also compared the Hector Blackstorm with the Tata Harrier Dark in pictures.

Jeep Compass Night Eagle Edition Launched

Jeep relaunched the limited-run Night Eagle edition of the Compass SUV again, which features gloss black finished design elements and an all-black interior. The Compass first got this special edition in 2020, and then in 2022 with its facelifted version.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Teased Again

Mahindra dropped a new teaser for its facelifted subcompact SUV, the XUV 3XO, giving us a glimpse of its dashboard, profile, and also some new features. The XUV 3XO is set to make its debut on April 29, 2024.

Volkswagen Taigun Received Price Cut

If you are planning to buy a Volkswagen Taigun this month, it’s the best time as the automaker has implemented price cuts of over Rs 1 lakh across multiple variants, with the top-spec GT Plus variants receiving even higher reductions.

Kia Carens EV Confirmed For India

Announcing its future roadmap at the 2024 Kia Investor Day meet, conducted in its home country, the automaker confirmed the Carens EV for the Indian market. It could be the most affordable electric MPV in India at launch which is expected to be launched in 2025.

Hyundai Creta Facelift Crossed 1 Lakh Bookings

The Hyundai Creta received a major facelift in 2024, and just after three months of its launch, it garnered over 1 lakh bookings in the country. The Creta facelift received the first 50,000 bookings within a month of its launch.

Spy Shots Of The Week

The spy shot stories this week include Tata Curvv again, which was spotted with a new safety feature, meanwhile the interior of the 2024 Maruti Swift was also spied last week. We also got a glimpse of the Hyundai Creta EV’s cabin.

