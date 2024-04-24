Mahindra XUV 3XO (XUV300 Facelift) Performance And Mileage Details Teased

Modified On Apr 24, 2024 06:38 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The latest teaser shows that the XUV 3XO will get a new torque converter automatic transmission for the diesel engine

Mahindra to reveal the facelifted XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO) on April 29.

New teaser confirms a torque converter automatic in place of the older 6-speed AMT with the diesel engine.

Claims a 0 to 60 kmph acceleration time of 4.5 seconds.

To get the same petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300.

Will also have the same drive modes (Zip, Zap and Zoom) as offered on new Mahindra SUVs.

Launch expected soon after its debut; prices could start from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

It’s almost time for the Mahindra XUV 3XO (facelifted XUV300) to make its global debut. Ahead of its reveal on April 29, the carmaker has been teasing the updated SUV confirming some of its exterior and interior features. The latest teaser, which shows the interior of the SUV, has also given us an insight into some of its key technical specifications:

Powertrain And Specifications Teased

We expect the XUV 3XO to get the same turbo-petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300, detailed below:

Specifications 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre Diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT (expected)

Based on the latest teaser, it looks like Mahindra could offer the XUV 3XO with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox instead of the AMT unit with the diesel engine. No other powertrain-specific changes have been revealed for the Mahindra sub-4m SUV.

The latest video also states the ARAI-claimed mileage figure of 20.1 kmpl for XUV 3XO, which we believe will be for the new diesel-auto combination. We are expecting Mahindra to reveal the other powertrain-wise claimed mileage figures at the time of the updated subcompact SUV’s unveiling.

Mahindra has also announced a claimed 0 to 60 kmph sprint time of 4.5 seconds. The teaser also confirms that it will have the same drive modes - Zip, Zap and Zoom - as the brand’s other SUVs including the XUV700 and Scorpio N.

Design Changes Summed Up

Previous teasers have shown that the XUV 3XO will get a fresh grille having triangular embellishments, new alloy wheel design, and LED connected taillights. Inside, the cabin will have a redesigned dashboard layout, now featuring a free-floating touchscreen, and an updated climate control panel.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

Mahindra will offer the new XUV 3XO with dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other as the driver display). Other confirmed features include a segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC, cruise control, and push-button start/stop. It is also expected to get rear AC vents, wireless phone charging, and ventilated front seats.

Passenger safety will likely be taken care of by up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic stability control (ESC), and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Launch And Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to be launched soon after its debut, with prices likely to begin from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will lock horns with the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV; and the two sub-4m crossovers, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

