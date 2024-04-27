Modified On Apr 27, 2024 07:16 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Apart from new updates and launches, Global NCAP also released three new crash test results

Mahindra XUV 3XO New Details Revealed

Mahindra released a couple of new teasers for the XUV 3XO past week, not only revealing the interior, but also giving out mileage and performance figures for the same. The XUV 3XO is set to make its debut on April 29, 2024.

New Global NCAP Crash Test Results

We got three new crash test results from Global NCAP for Mahindra Bolero Neo, Honda Amaze, and Kia Carens. The Bolero Neo was crash tested for the first time, meanwhile the Amaze and Carens were tested for the second time on the updated crash test protocols. We also compared the previous and recent crash test results of the Honda Amaze.

Volkswagen Taigun New GT Variants Launched

The variant lineup of the Volkswagen Taigun got expanded with the launch of new GT variants: GT Line and GT Plus Sport. he new GT variants feature updates such as smoked headlights, blacked-out alloy wheels, and an all-black interior theme compared to their corresponding regular trims.

Toyota Fortuner Gets A New Leader Edition

The Toyota Fortuner received a new ‘Leader’ edition featuring some cosmetic changes and additional safety equipment. Cosmetic changes include dual-tone exterior shades, black alloy wheels, and front and rear bumper spoilers. Though the prices of the Fortuner Leader edition is not yet announced it will likely come at a premium over the standard variant.

Hyundai Creta EV Timeline Revealed

Announcing the future roadmap for India, Hyundai confirmed that they will begin the production of the first heavily localised electric SUV at the Chennai plant by the end of 2024. While the automaker has not yet confirmed what model it is, here’s why we think it could be the Hyundai Creta EV.

Jeep Wrangler Facelift Launched

The Jeep Wrangler facelift was launched in India last week, featuring mild design tweaks, more premium cabin, new features, and improved safety. It continues to be powered by a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine while its off road capabilities have also been improved.

BMW i5 Goes On Sale In India

The BMW i5, an all-electric sedan which sits between i4 and i7, was launched in India. The i5 electric sedan is being offered as a completely built import unit (CBU) in India, and comes in a single top-spec variant. The BMW i5 promises a driving range of over 500 km.

Audi Cars Price Hike Incoming

Audi cars are set to become expensive from June 2024. This will be the second price hike on Audi cars in 2024 after January, and it will be effective across the board, including EVs.

Production-spec Electric G-Wagon Unveiled

The electric version of the G-Wagon, the Mercedes-Benz EQG, made its global debut in production-ready avatar. The EQG comes with an all-wheel-drive (AWD) drivetrain as standard, and offers a WLTP claimed driving range of up to 473 km.

2024 Aston Martin Vantage Launched In India

The facelifted version of the Aston Martin Vantage has gone on sale in India. It gets updated fascia, while retaining the slim and curved tail lights at the rear. The 2024 Vantage continues to feature a 4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, but gets a performance bump of 100 PS over its previous iteration.