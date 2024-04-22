Modified On Apr 22, 2024 11:59 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be the first in the sub-4 metre segment to get a panoramic sunroof

The XUV 3XO will also get a more premium 7-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

It will also feature Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected car technology.

To likely use the same turbo-petrol and diesel engine options offered with the outgoing XUV300.

Mahindra XUV 3XO is set to be unveiled on April 29th.

Expected to be priced from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

As we inch closer to the debut of the Mahindra XUV 3XO on April 29th, the automaker has been releasing new teasers revealing fresh details about the sub-compact SUV. The recent teasers of the XUV 3XO (facelifted XUV300) detail some of its highlight features like the panoramic sunroof and a branded audio system on the SUV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO will be the first subcompact SUV in India to feature a panoramic sunroof. Its outgoing version, the Mahindra XUV300, was only available with a single-pane sunroof. Currently, the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, and Maruti Brezza, all of which will be direct competitors to the XUV 3XO, only come with a single-pane sunroof.

The most recent teaser of the XUV 3XO also reveals that it will come equipped with a more premium 7-speaker Harman Kardon audio system. Previously, the XUV300 was offered with a 6-speaker sound system.

AdrenoX Connected Car Tech

One of the earlier teasers of the XUV 3XO also confirmed that it will feature Mahindra’s AdrenoX connected car technology suite that was first introduced with the Mahindra XUV700. As part of the feature suite, it allows drivers to pre-cool the cabin before entering the car which would be especially beneficial in our extreme summers.

Other Expected Features

The XUV3XO will also get a fully digital 10.25-inch driver’s display, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. Its safety kit will likely include six airbags, electronic parking brake, a 360-degree camera, and potentially a few advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) features.

Powertrain Options

The XUV 3XO will most likely use the same engine and transmission options as the outgoing XUV300. Their specifications are as follows:

Engine 1.2-litre turbo petrol 1.2-litre T-GDi (turbo-petrol) 1.5-litre diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

However, the existing AMT transmission option could be replaced with a proper torque converter automatic transmission.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to carry a slight premium over the outgoing XUV300 with prices starting from Rs 8 lakh (ex-showroom). It will continue to rival the Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Renault Kiger, and Nissan Magnite. The XUV 3XO will also take on the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV in India.

