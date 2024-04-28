Published On Apr 28, 2024 08:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The updated Mahindra sub-4m SUV comes with cosmetic changes inside and out, and to the the powertrains as well

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is essentially the facelifted XUV300.

Exterior changes include redesigned grille, fresh alloy wheels, and connected taillights.

Its cabin will feature a revised dashboard layout and a free-floating touchscreen.

Will get a segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual-zone AC and up to six airbags.

Both turbo-petrol and diesel engines to be on offer from the outgoing XUV300.

Prices of the 3XO could begin from Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Mahindra XUV 3XO (essentially the facelifted XUV300) is set to be revealed tomorrow. Mahindra has already released a few teasers of the SUV revealing some of the changes made inside and out. Let’s go through everything that’s new on the Mahindra subcompact SUV:

An Overview Of Exterior Changes

Mahindra will offer the XUV 3XO with a fresh fascia sporting triangular embellishments (finished in chrome) in the grille, flanked by revised headlight housings. The updated SUV also gets fang-shaped LED DRLs, projector headlights and fog lamps, along with new alloy wheels. Its rear now sports connected LED taillights and a taller bumper. Mahindra has also given it a newly designed tailgate featuring the updated lighting setup. It now flaunts the “XUV 3XO” badge below Mahindra’s “Twin Peaks” logo.

Cabin And Feature Updates

Some of the major changes inside the cabin will include a redesigned dashboard layout, a larger free-floating touchscreen, and an updated climate control panel.

Features such as a segment-first panoramic sunroof, dual 10.25-inch displays (one for touchscreen and the other for instrumentation), and dual-zone AC have already been confirmed from the teasers. We also expect it to come with ventilated front seats, cruise control, wireless phone charging, and push-button start/stop.

The safety net of the Mahindra XUV 3XO should include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, front and rear parking sensors, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Also See: Mahindra Thar 5-door Interior Spied Again–Will It Get ADAS?

To Get Both Petrol And Diesel Powertrains

Mahindra will offer the XUV 3XO with the same set of petrol and diesel engines as the outgoing XUV300:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol (TGDi) 1.5-litre Diesel Power 110 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm Up to 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT (expected)

From the previous teaser, it’s been confirmed that Mahindra will offer the diesel engine of the SUV with a torque converter automatic in place of the 6-speed AMT. We expect Mahindra to replace the AMT with the torque converter automatic with the petrol unit as well.

Expected Launch And Price

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to go on sale shortly after its debut tomorrow with a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). It will fight it out with the Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, and the upcoming Skoda sub-4m SUV; and the two sub-4m crossovers, the Maruti Fronx and Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV300 AMT