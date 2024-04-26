Published On Apr 26, 2024 05:27 PM By Ansh for Tata Tiago EV

The Tiago EV is spacious, practical, and comes with enough range for city commutes, but it does miss out on some important details

The Tata Tiago EV was launched back in 2022 as India’s most affordable electric car and it held that title until it was taken by the MG Comet EV. However, it still remains a more practical and family friendly option, and if you have your eyes set on the electric hatchback, here are some of its pros and cons that can help you make a buying decision.

PROS

Most Affordable Family EV

Yes, the MG Comet EV is the most affordable electric car in India, but it is not a suitable option for a family. It is smaller, has only 2 doors, and does not offer much in terms of practicality and storage. The Tiago EV, on the other hand, offers seating for 5 passengers, is well equipped and while its cabin practicality is somewhat limited, it does offer you the convenience of a proper boot, that you can use while having 5 people in the car.

Enough Range For The City

The bigger battery pack (24 kWh) variants of the Tiago EV come with a claimed range of 315 km, which in real-world conditions will be around 200-220 km. For a person who wants a car to drive inside the city, maybe for commuting to office and shopping trips, this range is more than enough.

Also See: Tata Safari EV Spied On Test, Launch Expected In Early 2025

It even has 50kW DC fast charging capabilities, so you can also use it for smaller intercity commutes, and not have to be limited to just intracity use.

Good Features For The Price

When you make an electric car this affordable, you do have to compromise a little on features, as the battery back and EV systems cost a lot. However, even at these prices, the Tiago EV is fairly well equipped, and offers features like a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 4-speaker Harman sound system, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, and cruise control.

Fun To Drive - Sports Mode

Electric cars in general are pretty fun to drive due to their quick acceleration, and the Tiago EV’s sports mode can play a big role in your buying decision. It does come with two driving modes - City and Sports. That last one will be your favourite button when behind the wheel as it changes the throttle response, and even with a little input, you get a burst of acceleration. This is even more fun when you are overtaking, or taking corners, because you will get an exhilarating experience.

CONS

Something’s Missing

While you do get a decent feature list in the Tiago EV, there are some features that are missing, even in the top-spec version that is priced close to Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). First is a set of alloy wheels. What you see in the Tiago EV are actually styled steel wheels, and are not as premium as alloy wheels would be. Second is rear AC vents, which any car of this price range should have, and last is rear-adjustable headrests, that are missing and could have elevated the rear seat comfort.

Impractical Smaller Battery

The Tiago EV also comes with the option of a smaller battery pack (19.2 kWh) which has a claimed range of 250 km. In real world conditions, the range would be near 150 km, which means you can rule out smaller intercity commutes if you don’t want to stop midway to charge your battery.

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV Is Witnessing Higher Waiting Period Than MG Comet EV This April

Even in the city, this range will not be able to get you through a week, and even a day’s worth of heavy city commute will cause you constant range anxiety.

Not So Fun To Drive - Regular Drive Mode

While the sports mode of the Tiago EV can provide a good drive experience, the normal mode can feel a little sluggish. Don’t get confused, the normal mode still has good initial acceleration, but after you reach a certain speed, around 40-50 kmph, it starts to feel like you have to put a little more effort to go faster. Also, it does not have a very high top speed, and only goes up to a little over 100 kmph, which makes it hard to use on the highway. This, combined with the laid back drive, can make your drive experience a little dull.

These were the pros and cons of the Tata Tiago EV based on our experiences with the electric hatchback. It is priced from Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 11.89 lakh (ex-showroom) and is a rival to the MG Comet EV and Citroen eC3.

Read More on : Tiago EV Automatic