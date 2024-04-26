Published On Apr 26, 2024 07:01 PM By Ansh for Volkswagen Taigun

This specific variant of the compact SUV comes with black cosmetic treatments to its exterior and an all-black cabin

The Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variant was introduced a while back but the prices have only recently been revealed. This new GT variant starts at Rs 18.54 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes with blacked-out elements on the exterior, all-black cabin, and subtle sporty touches that differentiate it from the regular Taigun. If you are planning to buy this variant of the Taigun, then have a closer look at it in this detailed gallery.

Front

At the fascia, the GT Plus Sport variant gets a blacked-out grille, black bumper, and smoked headlights. The grille also houses the “GT” logo which comes in a contrast red colour.

Side

The side profile gets small but noticeable changes. It gets a carbon steel grey roof, dark chrome door handles, and blacked-out alloy wheels.

If you look closely, the GT Plus Sport variant also gets red brake callipers. Additionally, the GT badges are now finished in red as well.

Rear

At the back, you get an all-black bumper, and the “Taigun” badging is finished in black to complete the all-black appeal.

Interior

Inside, it comes with an all-black dashboard that gets a stripe of red ambient lighting to give it a contrast. The dashboard has multiple different elements, including a grey plate and gloss black finish, which gives the cabin an up market look.

The seats get black leather upholstery with red contrast stitching, and the front ones also have a red “GT” badging.

Features

Since it is based on the top-spec variant, the Taigun GT Plus Sport gets a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, single pane sunroof, a 6-speaker sound system, powered and ventilated front seats, wireless phone charger, and cruise control.

Also Read: Volkswagen Taigun GT Line And GT Sport Variants Launched, Starts From Rs 14.08 Lakh

In terms of safety, it comes with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control (ESC), a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and a rearview camera.

Powertrain

The GT Plus Sport variant only gets one engine option and it is the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. This engine makes 150 PS and 250 Nm, and it’s mated to either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 7-speed DCT.

Price & Rivals

Prices of the Volkswagen Taigun GT Plus Sport variants range from Rs 18.54 lakh to Rs 19.74 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is a rival to Hyundai Creta N Line and the X-Line variants of the Kia Seltos.

Read More on : Taigun on road price