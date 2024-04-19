English | हिंदी

Maruti Grand Vitara And Toyota Hyryder Have Maximum Waiting Of All Top Compact SUVs This April

Published On Apr 19, 2024 05:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor – on the other hand – are some of the most readily available compact SUVs this month

Compact SUVs waiting period in April 2024

The compact SUV segment in India is one of the most populated spaces, featuring stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. While most of them are witnessing high wait times in April 2024, buyers in a few cities can drive one of them home immediately. So before you take the plunge on booking a new model from this segment, here’s a look at the waiting periods of top compact SUVs in India in the top 20 cities:

City

Maruti Grand Vitara

Toyota Hyryder

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

Honda Elevate

Skoda Kushaq

VW Taigun

MG Astor

New Delhi

1 month

7-8 months

2-3 months

3 months

1 week

No waiting

1 month

No waiting

Bengaluru

1 month

8 months

3 months

2 months

1 month

1 week

1 month

No waiting

Mumbai

6-7 months

6-8 months

2-2.5 months

1 month

No waiting

0.5-1 month

0.5 months

No waiting

Hyderabad

1 month

5-8 months

2-4 months

1-2 months

No waiting

1 month

2-3 months

No waiting

Pune

2-3 months

5 months

2-3 months

2 months

0.5 months

0.5-1 month

0.5 months

No waiting

Chennai

2-3 months

7 months

2-4 months

1 month

No waiting

1 month

1 month

1.5-2 months

Jaipur

2-2.5 months

8 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

1 week

1-1.5 months

1 month

No waiting

Ahmedabad

No waiting

4-7 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

No waiting

0.5 months

No waiting

No waiting

Gurugram

1 month

6-8 months

3 months

1 month

No waiting

No waiting

1 month

1-2 months

Lucknow

4-5 months

8 months

3-4 months

3 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

3-4 months

1-2 months

Kolkata

1-1.5 months

5-8 months

2.5-3 months

No waiting

No waiting

1 week

0.5 months

No waiting

Thane

6-7 months

5-7 months

2-4 months

1 month

0.5-1 month

0.5 months

0.5 months

1-2 months

Surat

No waiting

8 months

2-3 months

1 month

No waiting

0.5 months

No waiting

1 month

Ghaziabad

4.5-5 months

6-8 months

3 months

1 month

No waiting

0.5 months

No waiting

0.5 months

Chandigarh

5-6 months

8 months

2-3 months

2 months

No waiting

1 month

0.5 months

3-4 months

Coimbatore

4-5 months

5-6 months

2-4 months

2 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

No waiting

Patna

4-5 months

5 months

3 months

2 months

1 month

0.5 months

0.5 months

1 month

Faridabad

4-5 months

6-8 months

2-3 months

1-2 months

0.5 months

1 week

1 month

2 months

Indore

4 months

8 months

2-4 months

1 month

1 month

1 month

No waiting

1 month

Noida

2.5-3 months

5-8 months

3 months

0.5 months

0.5 months

1-1.5 months

No waiting

No waiting

Key Takeaways

Maruti Grand Vitara
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

  • The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are both witnessing the highest wait time this April, stretching up to eight months! That said, buyers in Ahmedabad and Surat can take the Maruti SUV home immediately, while the Hyryder has the least waiting period of four months in Ahmedabad.

  • Buyers looking to pick the Hyundai Creta may have to wait for an average of two months. Those in cities like Chennai, Thane, and Indore will need to wait up to four months to drive the Hyundai SUV home.

Kia Seltos

  • The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Kolkata. That said, it has an average waiting period of two months in other top cities.

  • Buyers in nine cities mentioned on the list above, including Mumbai, Gurugram, and Chandigarh, can drive home the Honda Elevate immediately.

  • Between the two German offerings – the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun – it’s the latter that is more readily available in as many as five cities. Customers in Ahmedabad, Surat, Ghaziabad, Indore, and Noida can take deliveries of the Taigun immediately. The Skoda SUV, on the other hand, has a maximum waiting time of up to 1.5 months in Jaipur and Noida.

MG Astor

  • The MG Astor is the most readily available compact SUV here, but has the highest wait time of up to four months in Chandigarh.

