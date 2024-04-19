Published On Apr 19, 2024 05:15 PM By Rohit for Maruti Grand Vitara

The Honda Elevate, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor – on the other hand – are some of the most readily available compact SUVs this month

The compact SUV segment in India is one of the most populated spaces, featuring stalwarts such as the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. While most of them are witnessing high wait times in April 2024, buyers in a few cities can drive one of them home immediately. So before you take the plunge on booking a new model from this segment, here’s a look at the waiting periods of top compact SUVs in India in the top 20 cities:

City Maruti Grand Vitara Toyota Hyryder Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos Honda Elevate Skoda Kushaq VW Taigun MG Astor New Delhi 1 month 7-8 months 2-3 months 3 months 1 week No waiting 1 month No waiting Bengaluru 1 month 8 months 3 months 2 months 1 month 1 week 1 month No waiting Mumbai 6-7 months 6-8 months 2-2.5 months 1 month No waiting 0.5-1 month 0.5 months No waiting Hyderabad 1 month 5-8 months 2-4 months 1-2 months No waiting 1 month 2-3 months No waiting Pune 2-3 months 5 months 2-3 months 2 months 0.5 months 0.5-1 month 0.5 months No waiting Chennai 2-3 months 7 months 2-4 months 1 month No waiting 1 month 1 month 1.5-2 months Jaipur 2-2.5 months 8 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 1 week 1-1.5 months 1 month No waiting Ahmedabad No waiting 4-7 months 2-3 months 1-2 months No waiting 0.5 months No waiting No waiting Gurugram 1 month 6-8 months 3 months 1 month No waiting No waiting 1 month 1-2 months Lucknow 4-5 months 8 months 3-4 months 3 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 3-4 months 1-2 months Kolkata 1-1.5 months 5-8 months 2.5-3 months No waiting No waiting 1 week 0.5 months No waiting Thane 6-7 months 5-7 months 2-4 months 1 month 0.5-1 month 0.5 months 0.5 months 1-2 months Surat No waiting 8 months 2-3 months 1 month No waiting 0.5 months No waiting 1 month Ghaziabad 4.5-5 months 6-8 months 3 months 1 month No waiting 0.5 months No waiting 0.5 months Chandigarh 5-6 months 8 months 2-3 months 2 months No waiting 1 month 0.5 months 3-4 months Coimbatore 4-5 months 5-6 months 2-4 months 2 months 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting Patna 4-5 months 5 months 3 months 2 months 1 month 0.5 months 0.5 months 1 month Faridabad 4-5 months 6-8 months 2-3 months 1-2 months 0.5 months 1 week 1 month 2 months Indore 4 months 8 months 2-4 months 1 month 1 month 1 month No waiting 1 month Noida 2.5-3 months 5-8 months 3 months 0.5 months 0.5 months 1-1.5 months No waiting No waiting

Key Takeaways

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are both witnessing the highest wait time this April, stretching up to eight months! That said, buyers in Ahmedabad and Surat can take the Maruti SUV home immediately, while the Hyryder has the least waiting period of four months in Ahmedabad.

Buyers looking to pick the Hyundai Creta may have to wait for an average of two months. Those in cities like Chennai, Thane, and Indore will need to wait up to four months to drive the Hyundai SUV home.

The Kia Seltos is readily available to buyers in Kolkata. That said, it has an average waiting period of two months in other top cities.

Buyers in nine cities mentioned on the list above, including Mumbai, Gurugram, and Chandigarh, can drive home the Honda Elevate immediately.

Between the two German offerings – the Skoda Kushaq and Volkswagen Taigun – it’s the latter that is more readily available in as many as five cities. Customers in Ahmedabad, Surat, Ghaziabad, Indore, and Noida can take deliveries of the Taigun immediately. The Skoda SUV, on the other hand, has a maximum waiting time of up to 1.5 months in Jaipur and Noida.

The MG Astor is the most readily available compact SUV here, but has the highest wait time of up to four months in Chandigarh.

