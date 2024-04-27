Published On Apr 27, 2024 10:01 AM By Shreyash for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO will offer many premium features that were first seen from Mahindra in the XUV700

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which is the facelifted version of the XUV300 subcompact SUV, is set to break cover on April 29, 2024. Apart from the updated design, the XUV 3XO will also come with a host of new features, many of which it will borrow from its bigger sibling, the Mahindra XUV700. We have detailed all those features below.

10.25-inch AdrenoX Infotainment System

The main cabin highlight of the Mahindra XUV 3XO is its new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen. This screen will also come with AdrenoX connected car technology which debuted on the XUV700. Mahindra’s updated subcompact SUV will also get remote control AC feature which is particularly useful during Indian summers, where it will enable drivers to pre-cool the cabin before entering the car.

10.25-inch Digital Driver’s Display

Another feature that XUV 3XO will have in common with Mahindra’s mid-size SUV is the 10.25-inch fully digital driver’s display. Recently, this feature was also introduced in the electric version of the XUV 3XO, the Mahindra XUV400 EV.

Panoramic Sunroof

The recent teasers of the Mahindra XUV 3XO also confirmed that it will get a panoramic sunroof. The XUV 3XO will be the first subcompact SUV in India to get this feature, and might perhaps be one of the smallest cars to do so. The XUV700 was the first Mahindra SUV to come with a panoramic sunroof.

Drive Modes

As shown in the recent teaser, the XUV 3XO will have multi-drive modes, namely: Zip, Zap, and Zoom. These drive modes are also directly borrowed from the Mahindra XUV700 and other new Mahindra premium SUVs like the Scorpio N. Please note that Mahindra has yet to confirm which powertrain or transmission option will have multi-drive modes.

360-degree Camera

Another useful feature which is expected on the Mahindra XUV 3XO is a 360-degree camera. This feature aids in manoeuvring the car through tight parking spaces and bumper-to-bumper traffic. Talking about the competition, many subcompact SUVs including the Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Maruti Brezza also get this feature.

Expected Price & Rivals

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is expected to go on sale soon after its debut on April 29. It could have a starting price of Rs 9 lakh (ex-showroom). The XUV 3XO will take on the Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger. It will also rival the upcoming Skoda Sub-4m SUV.

