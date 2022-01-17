Maruti Celerio Is Now The Most Fuel Efficient CNG Car In India

Published On Jan 17, 2022 04:29 PM By Tarun for Maruti Celerio

It is the sixth Maruti car to get the cleaner fuel option

Available in a single mid-spec VXI variant.

Demands a premium of Rs 95,000 over the corresponding petrol variant.

Offers a claimed efficiency of 35.6km/kg, which is the best among all CNG cars.

Powered by the same 1-litre petrol engine paired with CNG, but imparts lower power figures when running on CNG.

Maruti has launched the Celerio CNG at Rs 6.58 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). It’s available in a single mid-spec VXI variant, demanding a premium of Rs 95,000 over the corresponding petrol variant.

The Celerio CNG is powered by the existing 1-litre petrol engine, but the figures are slightly lower when running on CNG. The CNG variant produces 56.7PS and 82.1Nm, which is around 8.5PS and 7Nm lower than the petrol engine. It gets a 5-speed manual transmission as standard.

The Celerio CNG offers a claimed fuel efficiency of 35.6km/kg, which is the best among all the CNG cars. Its fuel tank capacity is rated at 60 litres, which roughly translates to a driving range of around 210 kilometres.

The VXI variant features full wheel covers, a 60:40 rear split seat, central door locking, front/rear power windows, and electrically adjustable ORVMS (outside rear view mirrors). Safety features include dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, and rear parking sensors. In comparison to the top-spec variants, it loses the 15-inch alloys, fog lamps, engine push-button start-stop, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and steering-mounted controls.

It competes with the CNG variants of the Tata Tiago , Maruti Wagon R , and Hyundai Santro .

